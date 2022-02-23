U.S. markets open in 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,330.25
    +30.25 (+0.70%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,732.00
    +207.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,005.50
    +142.75 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,992.30
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.88
    -0.03 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,904.70
    -2.70 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    24.26
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1352
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9810
    +0.0330 (+1.69%)
     

  • Vix

    27.77
    +0.02 (+0.07%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3600
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0100
    -0.0300 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,009.54
    +1,513.63 (+4.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    894.86
    +60.57 (+7.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,544.30
    +50.09 (+0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

NIELSEN MEDIA IMPACT ADDS STREAMING DATA FOR MORE HOLISTIC CROSS-PLATFORM MEDIA PLANNING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NLSN
    Watchlist

Availability of Nielsen streaming consumption data via Streaming Meter enables more effective media planning against fast growing streaming audiences

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) will expand coverage offered by Nielsen Media Impact (NMI), an industry-leading national media planning and optimization solution, to include streaming data from connected television sets (CTV). This NMI enhancement, fueled by Nielsen's Streaming Platform Ratings data, will allow advertisers, agencies, and media owners to better understand the full cross-platform audience reach of TV, digital, radio, print, out-of-home, and now even more robust streaming channels in their media planning scenarios.

Only Nielsen is able to connect all of these valuable audience measurement assets into planning and analytics tools, providing valuable insights across the full value chain. The ability to identify the incremental reach of streaming apps in the media planning process unlocks true, cross-platform media planning so advertisers can capitalize and reach consumers regardless of device.

With media consumption habits changing and a growing portion of viewing happening on streaming apps, it's critical for marketers to plan across the platforms that consumers utilize the most in order to reach the right audiences and improve ROI. According to Nielsen's latest The Gauge report, consumers are spending an average of 180 billion minutes per week streaming content. The addition of streaming data to NMI gives advertisers, agencies and media owners the most complete view of their plans' footprints. This enhancement enables advertisers, agencies, and media owners to find cost efficiencies and determine optimal media mixes to reach advanced audiences and better achieve business goals. Now, advertisers and agencies can execute against more granular plans and optimization models that showcase the full scope of investment scenarios across every media platform, enabling them to better reach their target audiences on the right platforms, at the right time, with the right message.

"Nielsen is committed to helping the industry make data-informed decisions about their media plans that maximize efficiency and drive results," said Jay Nielsen, SVP, Planning Products at Nielsen. "With streaming data from the TV glass now available directly in our media planning tool, clients can more easily reach advanced audiences and navigate the fast changing landscape with the confidence that they're spending every dollar as effectively as possible."

Nielsen is uniquely capable of providing app-level streaming data in NMI, which is fueled by Nielsen's Streaming Platform Ratings data. Nielsen Streaming Platform Ratings provides a macro view of how consumers engage with various streaming platforms. Using people-powered panels and proprietary metering technology, it measures what content is streamed, the device used to stream and the streaming source application.

ABOUT NIELSEN
Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-media-impact-adds-streaming-data-for-more-holistic-cross-platform-media-planning-301488313.html

SOURCE Nielsen

Recommended Stories

  • Study: UK firms most likely to pay ransomware hackers

    And three-quarters of British firms have been victim of ransomware attacks says report.

  • Huobi Co-Founder Says the Next Bitcoin Bull Run is in 2025

    Bitcoin, as of press time, had lost close to 45% of its ATH and is currently trading for $37,792 as political tensions in Canada, Ukraine, and Russia continue to rise.

  • Down Over 57%, Is Cloudflare Stock a Buy After Earnings?

    Cloudflare stock has been decimated since its November 2021 highs. With earnings out, is this stock ready to turn the tide?

  • Solana, Terra join Bitcoin in free fall as markets continue tumbling

    Solana joined Bitcoin’s free fall along with other cryptocurrencies on Tuesday, after being among the few cryptos standing in the green during a red day in the crypto market on Monday. See related article: What Solana prices will be at the end of 2021 and beyond Fast facts Solana — currently at US$83.50 – is […]

  • How do I know if I have a 3G phone? Check whether your phone will as AT&T shutdown arrives

    The 3G network is being shut off in the US – and your phone might be, too. AT&T is already beginning the process. Verizon will do so by the end of the year, and T-Mobile will be done by the summer; other networks run their service through those providers’ networks, meaning they will be affected too.

  • India's Crypto Advertising Guidelines Are Out

    India's advertising watchdog had been framing guidelines for virtual digital assets.

  • Trump's Social Media App Banks On Startup Looking to Disrupt Big Tech

    (Bloomberg) -- In the days following Jan. 6, 2021, when many Americans were trying to comprehend how a mob stormed the U.S. Capitol, the founders of a new technology firm, RightForge Holdings LLC, saw an opportunity. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionLeissner Says Lover Blackmailed Him Into Buying $10 Million HomeU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateActivision t

  • Shiba Inu Sets Record Number of Token Holders While Price Slid as Much as 13% Today

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) story today shows a bit of market schizophrenia for this wildly popular, dog-themed cryptocurrency, because there's both good news and bad news for SHIB. According to the real-time audit statistics on the Shiba Inu website, the coin that began as a joke in August 2020 and soared 49,000,000% last year now has 1,245,352 holders of its token right now. Additionally, Whalestats.com shows that SHIB is the second largest holding of Ethereum (ETH) whales -- individual investors that each hold at least a thousand ETH, currently valued at $2.64 million at the time of writing -- second only to the FTX token.

  • So What If Part of Bitcoin's Code Was State-Funded?

    Adam Tooze asked if bitcoin politics is self-deluded. Cypherpunks are just resourceful.

  • Astrix Security emerges from stealth to help organizations spot rogue third-party apps

    Astrix Security, an Israeli cybersecurity startup that provides access management for third-party app integrations, has emerged from stealth with $15 million in funding. The startup was co-founded in 2021 by CEO Alon Jackson and CTO Idan Gour, both former members of Israel’s famed intelligence division Unit 8200, to help organizations monitor and control the complex web of third-party apps connected to their critical systems. The number of integrations used by organizations has increased dramatically over the past two years as a result of the widespread shift to remote working and, in turn, cloud-based environments.

  • Google Chrome will soon let you add new passwords manually

    Google Chrome will finally give you the option to add new passwords manually.

  • Here's How Shiba Inu Can Surpass $1

    Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) posted a spectacular 45,000,000% increase last year. In fact, there is a way Shiba Inu can make it to that point and higher. The bottom line is, today, there simply are too many Shiba Inu tokens out there to make an increase to $1 possible.

  • Slack outage wreaks havoc for workers after the long Presidents’ Day weekend

    The three-day Presidents’ Day weekend was shaping up to be a four-day weekend for some office workers in the U.S. on Tuesday morning. Slack, the business messaging app that’s become a staple for many employees to communicate with each other in real time — and especially important for remote workers during the COVID-19 pandemic — appeared to be down beginning at 9 a.m. ET on Tuesday. This was the very beginning of the first workday for many Americans following a long holiday weekend.

  • Fastest, Cheapest DeFi Trades with No Front Running Now Possible via Telos

    Joining Sushiswap, Elk Finance and Omnidex on the Telos tEVM is the Hot to Trot Decentralized Exchange, Zappy

  • Tonga is back online after a five-week internet outage

    Five weeks after a volcanic eruption and subsequent tsunami knocked out internet access on the archipelago, Tonga is once again connected to the web.

  • Decentraland’s MANA Slips Despite Increased Metaverse Interest

    Retail and institutional interest in metaverse projects has sparked issues such as “taxation” to mitigate against land shortages.

  • It's Switch Week! Time to stop overpaying and start switching

    Did you know you could save hundreds of dollars each year by changing your providers for services like telecom, banking and insurance?

  • Workplace Technology We’d Like to See

    Journal readers and workplace experts imagine tech products and innovations that would make their work easier and more productive.

  • Unpacking the Multifaceted Climate Impact of ICT: Rebound and Other Effects

    How can we efficiently assess the impact – both positive and negative – of digital technologies on the climate? Here, we take a closer look at how to explore and navigate climate opportunities and ...

  • Top U.S. Fuel Pipeline Hires Cyber Safety Boss Months After Hack

    (Bloomberg) -- Colonial Pipeline Co., which manages the largest fuel conduit in the U.S., hired a Chief Information Security Officer nine months after a ransomware attack completely paralyzed its operations, drove up gasoline prices and sparked shortages at filling stations along the East Coast. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine Up