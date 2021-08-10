Nielsen and Meredith Corporation Renew Multi-year Agreement for Local TV Audience Measurement

Agreement Includes Measurement for all Meredith Local Stations, And includes Nielsen Scarborough

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) and Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP), announced today that they have reached a multi-year renewal agreement for Nielsen Local TV ratings. The agreement includes a range of audience measurement and analytical services across all Meredith's local stations, including Nielsen Scarborough. Nielsen Scarborough will provide in-depth consumer behavior data on more than 2,000 categories about local shopping, product purchasing, lifestyle and media usage to give Meredith a complete view of the local market consumer.

"We are thrilled to continue our longstanding relationship with Meredith Broadcast Group," said Catherine Herkovic, Managing Director, EVP, Nielsen Local TV. "Meredith continues to be a leader for local advertisers in search of innovative solutions for reaching key audiences. Our alliance with Meredith will leverage Nielsen's unique suite of measurement services to establish a cross-platform currency to further its commercial strategies. We are committed to working actively with Meredith to ensure that the company has the tools it needs to achieve its business objectives and deliver value and results to advertisers."

"We are pleased to continue our relationship with Nielsen as a trusted business collaborator," said Doug Lowe, Executive Vice President, Broadcast Group, for Meredith Corporation. "Nielsen's ability to provide verified viewing and consumption data will further support our company-wide commitment to best serve local and national advertising clients. We look forward to our continued success with Nielsen."

Nielsen's industry leading Local TV measurement includes traditional cable, satellite and over-the-air (OTA) viewers, as well as the fast-growing number of viewers who access linear streams of broadcast content through virtual providers. The combination of Nielsen's Local TV panels plus return path data empowers Meredith's customers to activate and measure local media buys with confidence. Nielsen reports viewing across devices and is the only measurement company to provide direct persons measurement, inclusive of incremental out-of-home (OOH) audiences in select markets via Nielsen's proprietary Portable People Meter (PPM).

Story continues

ABOUT MEREDITH

Meredith's Local Media Group includes 17 television stations reaching 11 percent of U.S. households. Meredith's portfolio is concentrated in large, fast-growing markets, with seven stations in the nation's Top 25 and 13 in Top 50 markets. Meredith's stations produce approximately 700 hours of local news and entertainment content each week, and operate leading local digital destinations.

ABOUT NIELSEN

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) is a leading global data and analytics company that provides a holistic and objective understanding of the media industry. With offerings spanning audience measurement, audience outcomes, and content, Nielsen offers its clients and partners simple solutions to complex questions and optimizes the value of their investments and growth strategies. It is the only company that can offer de-duplicated cross-media audience measurement. Audience is Everything(TM) to Nielsen and its clients, and Nielsen is committed to ensuring that every voice counts.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen offers measurement and analytics service in nearly 60 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielsen-and-meredith-corporation-renew-multi-year-agreement-for-local-tv-audience-measurement-301351704.html

SOURCE Nielsen