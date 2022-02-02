U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,552.24
    +5.70 (+0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,379.31
    -25.93 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,297.87
    -48.13 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,026.81
    -23.93 (-1.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.29
    -0.91 (-1.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,809.70
    +8.20 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.70
    +0.11 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1297
    +0.0022 (+0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    -0.0280 (-1.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3556
    +0.0030 (+0.22%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3850
    -0.2970 (-0.26%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,243.25
    -1,663.71 (-4.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    864.18
    -31.29 (-3.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,599.40
    +63.62 (+0.84%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,533.60
    +455.12 (+1.68%)
     

NielsenIQ announces inaugural BASES Menu Innovation Awards

·2 min read

<span class="legendSpanClass">Awards recognize exceptionally relevant, unique innovations in the restaurant industry, showcasing how items were developed and why they succeeded</span>

CHICAGO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Who: NielsenIQ

NielsenIQ is, the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Where: Online, open to press and the public. Registration is here

When: February 15, 2022, 1-2 p.m. EDT

What Nielsen's Inaugural BASES Menu Innovation Awards

Why 2020 was an extraordinary year for restaurant innovation

What type of celebrity endorsement had the most influence on Gen Z restaurant purchasing?

How did restaurants successfully capitalize on new occasions?

2020 was an unprecedented year for restaurants because of the pandemic. Restaurants faced many new challenges, but what is lesser known is that many innovated and thrived.

After reviewing more than 100 menu items launched in 2020, BASES Restaurants division identified 14 menu items that were deemed exceptionally relevant or truly unique to the restaurant industry, according to U.S. consumers who purchased from a restaurant in 2020. In addition to celebrating these campaigns, the awards tell the story of how innovations were developed and why they were impactful successes.

About NIELSENIQ

NielsenIQ is the leader in providing the most complete, unbiased view of consumer behavior, globally. Powered by a groundbreaking consumer data platform and fueled by rich analytic capabilities, NielsenIQ enables bold, confident decision-making for the world's leading consumer goods companies and retailers.

Using comprehensive data sets and measuring all transactions equally, NielsenIQ gives clients a forward-looking view into consumer behavior in order to optimize performance across all retail platforms. Our open philosophy on data integration enables the most influential consumer data sets on the planet. NielsenIQ delivers the complete truth.

NielsenIQ, an Advent International portfolio company, has operations in nearly 100 markets, covering more than 90% of the world's population. For more information, visit NielsenIQ.com.

For media queries: Peter Tulupman

Peter.Tulupman@secnewgate.us +1 718-909-8363

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nielseniq-announces-inaugural-bases-menu-innovation-awards-301474004.html

SOURCE NielsenIQ BASES

Recommended Stories

  • Festival CEO Takes His Business to New Heights With the Help of Verizon Small Business Digital Ready

    Anwar Dougsiyeh says Verizon’s free learning portal has been a game-changer

  • Tech Start-Up Company joins forces with an Amenity Management Start-Up in Toronto, to introduce the first Next-Generation of True Commercial Swimming Pool Automation system on an AI Platform: POOLPal™

    ANTLER Technologies & Start-Up Studio Corp. (ANTLER) is a Toronto-based high-tech company that focuses on enhancing operations in various industries. ANTLER deploys mission-critical operation processes into a cyber-physical space to hyper automate redundancies, exposing misalignment in operations, regulation non-compliance, inefficient workflow processes, time spent on low-value work and gaps in green initiatives. ANTLER's platforms provide a solution that will elevate the customer's strategy in

  • Creative Planning Snags $600 Million RIA as It Plans New Midwest Hub

    With the addition of Paradigm Financial Advisors, Creative is planning to build an expanded office in St. Louis to offer estate planning and tax services.

  • Analyst Report: Alliance Data System

    Alliance Data Systems provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions to large, consumer-based businesses in a number of industries. It generates the largest portion of its revenue and earnings from its Card Services business, which offers private-label and co-branded credit card accounts to retailers. The company has about 6,000 full-time employees. ADS is a component of the S&P MidCap 400.

  • Adtech firm MNTN raises $119 million in BlackRock, Fidelity-led round

    The company, whose existing investors include Baroda Ventures, Greycroft Partners and Qualcomm ventures, did not disclose the valuation it fetched in the round on Tuesday. It made headlines in June last year after acquiring Maximum Effort, a digital marketing firm founded by Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds and ad-industry veteran George Dewey.

  • ‘Organic and innate’: Torrey Littlejohn, Bret Hefton discuss new roles at JLL

    Torrey Littlejohn and Bret Hefton discuss their co-lead roles in JLL's office tenant rep practice as the team embarks on what has already been a "fast and furious" 2022.

  • Here's how a Louisville chamber 'accelerator' is trying to help minority business owners

    The program is valued at $15,000 per student, according to Greater Louisville Inc., and applications will be open until April 1.

  • At Stanford, Latino Entrepreneurs Forecast Rapid Growth Amid Systemic Challenges

    Jerry Porras, co-faculty director of the Stanford Latino Entrepreneurship Initiative (SLEI), presents findings of the SLEI’s 2017 research report in this file photo. The 2021 Report, published Friday, was released in a virtual ... The post At Stanford, Latino Entrepreneurs Forecast Rapid Growth Amid Systemic Challenges appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • B2B Marketplace The Convoy Adds Two Industry Heavy-Hitters to Executive Team

    The Convoy—a B2B marketplace that combines the buying power of small and independent businesses to help them save on the tools, services and products they use every day—has announced two major addi...

  • Entrepreneur or corporate explorer? A new choice for innovators

    Corporate explorers are like their startup cousins: They see something wrong in the world and want to fix it–but they do it from within corporations.

  • Analyst Report: salesforce.com, inc.

    Salesforce.com provides enterprise cloud computing solutions, including Sales Cloud, the company’s main customer relationship management software-as-a-service product. Salesforce.com also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , NetEase, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Marathon Petroleum stock surges after profit more than doubles expectations, $5 billion added to stock buyback program

    Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp shot up 3.9% toward a more-than three-year high after the oil refiner reported fourth-quarter profit that was more than double what was expected and also a big revenue beat, while also adding $5 billion to its stock buyback authorization. Net income shot up to $744 million, or $1.27 a share, from $285 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period, as the refining and marketing business swung to income of $881 million from a loss of $1.6 billion. Excluding

  • Vodafone chasing deals to deliver for long-suffering investors

    Vodafone is pursuing mergers with rivals in multiple European markets, spurred on by more favourable signals from regulators who have realised the value of network investment during the pandemic, Chief Executive Nick Read said. "We are approaching consolidation with speed and resolve," he told reporters after Vodafone reported third-quarter numbers. The telecoms group, which has been targeted by activist investor Cevian Capital, sees opportunities in Spain, Italy, Britain and Portugal, Read said.

  • Disney or Netflix: Who Will Win the Streaming Wars?

    The streaming landscape in the United States is heating up with rising competition as pure-play media companies are also launching their direct-to-consumer services. This popularity of streaming services has been fueled by a rising number of users cutting the cord on pay-TV and opting to view content from anywhere, anytime on different devices. According to a report from Mordor Intelligence, the over-the-top (OTT) market in the United States is expected to grow at a Compounded Annual Growth Rate

  • Trader Joe's Native Coin Climbs as the DEX Unveils 'Modular Staking'

    Modular staking allows users to price varied token utilities independently.

  • GlobalWafers' Siltronic deal fails as Germany misses deadline

    BERLIN (Reuters) -GlobalWafers' planned 4.35-billion-euro ($4.89 billion) takeover of German chip supplier Siltronic collapsed late on Monday as the deal did not receive regulatory approval on time, although the door remained open to another attempt. The failed acquisition by Taiwan's GlobalWafers comes as a global shortage of semiconductors has laid bare Europe's dependence on Asian suppliers, which has triggered recent efforts to boost production across the continent. "It was not possible to complete all the necessary review steps as part of the investment review - this applies in particular to the review of the antitrust approval by the Chinese authorities, which was only granted last week," a spokesperson for Germany's Economy Ministry said.

  • MicroStrategy owns more than 125,000 Bitcoin following latest purchase

    MicroStrategy today announced it had purchased an additional 660 Bitcoin for an approximate $25m.

  • Mercedes-Geely Smart Venture Said to Seek Up to $1 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Smart Automobile Co., a joint venture between Germany’s Mercedes-Benz and China’s biggest private carmaker Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co., is considering raising funds as part of its plans to revive the iconic minicar as an all-electric brand, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Tak

  • AllianceBerstein Received a Morningstar ESG Commitment Level of Advanced

    AB is honored to have received a Morningstar ESG Commitment Level of Advanced and be recognized among other top asset management firms for our commitment to responsible investing.