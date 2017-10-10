Nielsen's top programs for Oct. 2-8

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for Oct. 2-8. Listings include the week's ranking and viewership.

1. NFL Football: Kansas City at Houston, NBC, 16.53 million.

2. NFL Football: New England at Tampa Bay, CBS, 15.43 million.

3. "The Big Bang Theory," CBS, 14.04 million.

4. "NCIS," CBS, 13.51 million.

5. "The OT," Fox, 12.89 million.

6. NFL Football: Washington at Kansas City, ESPN, 12.03 million.

7. "Sunday Night NFL Pre-Kick," NBC, 12.56 million.

8. "This is Us," NBC, 11.06 million.

9. "The Voice" (Monday), NBC, 11.04 million.

10. "The Good Doctor," ABC, 10.88 million.

11. "Bull," CBS, 10.79 million.

12. "The Voice" (Tuesday), NBC, 10.42 million.

13. "60 Minutes," CBS, 10.24 million.

14. "Blue Bloods," CBS, 9.49 million.

15. "Football Night in America," NBC, 9.28 million.

16. "NCIS: New Orleans," CBS, 9.23 million.

17. "Dancing With the Stars," ABC, 9.01 million.

18. "Thursday Night NFL Pre-Kick," CBS, 8.98 million.

19. "Hawaii Five-0," CBS, 8.53 million.

20. "NCIS: Los Angeles," 8.46 million.

