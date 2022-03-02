U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,386.54
    +80.28 (+1.86%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,891.35
    +596.45 (+1.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,752.02
    +219.52 (+1.62%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,058.87
    +50.36 (+2.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.86
    +0.26 (+0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.00
    +8.70 (+0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    25.39
    +0.20 (+0.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1119
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8650
    +0.1580 (+9.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3389
    +0.0064 (+0.48%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4690
    +0.5790 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,002.77
    -115.97 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    985.48
    -12.06 (-1.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,429.56
    +99.36 (+1.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.03
    -451.67 (-1.68%)
     

Nifty League Raises $5 Million Seed Investment Round Led by RSE Ventures to Expand its NFT Gaming Metaverse

Nifty League
·4 min read
Nifty League
Nifty League


Los Angeles, California, United States, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nifty League, a leading NFT gaming platform, today announced the close of a $5 million seed investment round led by New York-based private investment firm RSE Ventures (“RSE”). Additional participants in the round include Spartan Group, Lerer Hippeau, VaynerFund, Private Ventures Group, Advancit W3, Avocado Guild, EVOS Gaming, TEOH Capital, 3SE Holdings, y2z Ventures, Nyan Heroes, DraftKings Co-founder Matthew Kalish, and Gallery Media Group CEO Ryan Harwood, among others.

Launched in September 2021, Nifty League is bringing competitive gaming to Web3 – moving away from play-to-earn (“P2E”) into a new era of play-and-earn by offering a fun and engaging gaming ecosystem. Players will be able to compete and earn rewards in the ecosystem’s token, NFTL, which can be used to purchase in-game items and bonuses, trade with other players, or may be able to ‘cash out’ of the ecosystem. At launch, Nifty League released their first game “Nifty Smashers,” a nostalgic, arcade-style brawler. Nifty League intends to build their community by developing additional games, characters, and items within the Niftyverse, an online world for Nifty League gamers.

"This milestone is a testament to the strength of our community and vision for what Web3 gaming can become,” said Andrew Mahoney-Fernandes, CEO of Nifty League. “For us, it’s always been about empowering our users to have a real voice in shaping the growth and evolution of our platform, and NFTs make it possible to add that next level of dimension to our games. This new funding will allow us to bring our community’s vision to light as we continue expanding our game offerings while building out the Niftyverse and its developer ecosystem.”

"NFT gaming has exploded into a multibillion-dollar industry, and while most lack the commitment and community it takes to sustain success, Nifty League came roaring out of the gate with one of the most innovative P2E games to hit the market – establishing their position as a dominant force in this new frontier of the metaverse," said Matt Higgins, Co-founder and CEO of RSE Ventures. “Nifty League’s minting process was brilliant, with characters reflecting tremendous artistry and ingenuity from the community. The concept of player input is simply lip-service on many other platforms, but Nifty League actually forged that commitment into the blockchain.”

This commitment has caught the attention of players, investors, and crypto enthusiasts alike.

Higgins continued: “Breakout success happens when you act on opportunity before the tipping point of evidence, and I believe the shift to P2E is a prime example of this given it’s a natural extension of what’s already happening with gaming in real life. Nifty League’s potential is limitless, and we’re thrilled to partner with Andrew and team as they continue scaling the platform and roll out new gaming options and experiences for their community.”

"The Nifty League team realizes that success in Web3 gaming will depend on creating games that are legitimately fun – and fostering rock-solid player communities behind them," said Ben Lerer, Managing Partner at Lerer Hippeau. "We're only at the beginning of competitive P2E gaming, and this team is uniquely positioned to create one of the strongest ecosystems in the space."

Nifty League plans to use this new capital to build out the team with key strategic hires, scale the platform, enhance their product offering and capabilities, and fuel awareness and engagement across their growing ecosystem.


About Nifty League

Launched in September 2021, Nifty League’s cutting-edge platform allows users to play online multiplayer play-and-earn games, competing to earn rewards within the Nifty League community. The Niftyverse, an expanding collection of games and community anchors centered around nostalgia, encourages builders, players, and owners to spend time connecting, gaming, and earning in Web3. Nifty League released their first game “Nifty Smashers” at launch, with a pipeline of additional games planned for future development.

About RSE Ventures

RSE Ventures is a private investment firm made up of builders, innovators, partners and founders who focus on companies across sports and entertainment, media and marketing, food and lifestyle, and technology. Its family includes Bluestone Lane, Magnolia Bakery, International Champions Cup, VaynerMedia, Momofuku, Milk Bar and &pizza. Through RSE and related funds, the team has also invested in leading web3 companies including Axie Infinity, Dapper Labs, and Immutable X (IMX). Connect at rseventures.com and @RSEVentures.

For the original news story, please visit https://prdistribution.com/news/nifty-league-raises-5-million-seed-investment-round-led-by-rse-ventures-to-expand-its-nft-gaming-metaverse-2.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Nifty League, Media Name: Meghan Vita, Media Phone: +1 (310) 648-0801, Media Email: meghan_niftyleague@customers.prdistribution.org Media URL: https://niftyleague.com/


Recommended Stories

  • Want to save on gas? Here are five apps to help you do that as prices soar

    These apps can help save you money at the pump.

  • GM says Cruise robo-car unit will be helmed by founder Vogt

    General Motors said Monday that Kyle Vogt will take over as CEO of its Cruise autonomous vehicle subsidiary, a company he helped found in 2013. A GM representative confirmed what Vogt posted on Twitter, that he had “once again” accepted the job as CEO of Cruise. The Detroit automaker announced in December that Ammann was leaving the company to be replaced by Vogt as interim CEO at Cruise.

  • 6 ways technology is evolving travel in 2022

    For the athletes at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, travel entailed … robots. Many of these technological advancements were spurred by early pandemic pressure for contactless payments, food service and more. For example, between February and March 2020 alone, Mastercard saw the number of contactless payments at grocery stores grow twice as fast as non-contactless transactions.

  • Lyft workforce decreases in 2021, while Uber's jumps and DoorDash's more than doubles

    Lyft Inc. disclosed overnight that its 2021 workforce decreased by nearly 5% from a year ago, which compares with increases of almost 30% for rival ride-hailing company Uber Technologies Inc. and a more-than doubling in the workforce of food-delivery company DoorDash Inc. . In Lyft's 10-K annual report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Monday, the company said it had 4,453 employees in about 119 offices as of Dec. 31, 2021, down from 4,675 employees in about 100 offices in 2

  • U.S. Banks Have Little Russia Exposure. So Why Are Their Stocks Falling?

    Wondering why bank stocks are getting hit on escalating conflict in Ukraine? A big reason is because it could stall economic growth and derail Fed plans for more rate hikes. Bank profits tend to increase when interest rates are rising since they can charge more interest on money they lend to customers.

  • Salesforce May Make a Tradable Bounce, but It Could Use Some Basing Action

    Nimble traders could play the bounce in the cloud giant's stock if they desire, but investors should remain patient.

  • Ryerson Acquires Apogee Steel Fabrication For Undisclosed Sum

    Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE: RYI) has acquired substantially all of the assets of Apogee Steel Fabrication Incorporated, a sheet metal fabricator based in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada. Deal terms were not disclosed. Apogee is a full-line fabrication company providing sheering, punching, forming, and laser-cut processing in addition to welding and hardware assembly services. It has been serving customers in Canada and the U.S. for over 30 years. "We see Apogee strengthening Ryerson's network of va

  • Snowflake stock plunges 30% after annual forecast underwhelms

    Snowflake Inc. shares were clobbered in late trading Wednesday after the software company suggested sales will not grow as quickly as expected this year.

  • Read How Analysts Reacted To Salesforce's Q4 Results

    Analysts adjusted their price targets on Salesforce.com Inc (NYSE: CRM) post Q4 results. Citi analyst Tyler Radke raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $233 from $220 (11.5% upside) and kept a Neutral. The company "delivered a reassuring" Q4 and outlook, which should help alleviate concerns around the health of the front office and general IT spending. UBS analyst Karl Keirstead raised the firm's price target on Salesforce to $225 from $210 (7.8% upside) and kept a Neutral. The company

  • Here's How Analysts Reacted To Workday's Q4 Results

    Analysts mostly raised their price targets on Workday Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) post Q4 results. Wells Fargo analyst Michael Turrin raised the PT to $340 from $325 (39.1% upside) and kept an Overweight. Turrin expects Workday shares will see a boost from Q4 results as the company delivered a clean set of Q4 metrics and a meaningful increase to the FY23 guidance. Mizuho analyst Siti Panigrahi raised the PT to $300 from $280 (22.8% upside) and kept a Buy. The company posted "overall stellar" Q4 results a

  • Kohl’s Q4 Net Dips, but Gains for Year and Momentum Seen

    Kohl's is under pressure to lift shareholder value and has rejected hostile takeover bids, but its CEO says the company is poised to mitigate macro factors and increase profitability.

  • Russian Oligarch Resigns From TUI Group Board After EU Sanctions

    TUI Group’s largest shareholder, the Russian billionaire Alexey Mordashov, resigned from its supervisory board Wednesday after the European Union leveled economic sanctions against him three days earlier. “The aim of the EU sanctions is to prevent Mr. Mordashov from disposing of his shares in TUI AG,” the Hanover, Germany tour operator said in a statement. […]

  • When the Promise of a Quarter-Point Rate Hike Is Good News

    The war in Eastern Europe has led to a meaningful shift in the market’s perception of what the Federal Open Market Committee will do when it meets in two weeks. Fed fund futures are still pricing in a greater than 80% chance of a rate hike. But the odds of a 50-basis-point boost to the central bank’s benchmark interest rate are now near zero after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in testimony before the House Financial Services Committee, said he was inclined to propose and support a 25-basis-point move. Meanwhile, the civilian death toll in Ukraine surpassed 2,000, and Russian forces continue to threaten major cities, including Kyiv. Financial markets remain volatile, with U.S. equity indexes surging more than 2%, even as crude oil prices continue to climb. Darius Dale, founder and CEO of 42 Macro, joins Real Vision’s Ash Bennington to discuss recent price action in the context of his short- and medium-term strategy. Want to submit questions? Drop them right here on the Exchange: https://rvtv.io/36WMVUq

  • Airbnb Stock: Is It A Buy Or Sell? Here's What Fundamentals, ABNB Stock Chart Action Say

    Airbnb stock has dazzled investors since its Nasdaq debut in December last year. From its initial public offering price of $68 per share, ABNB stock has soared as much as 223%.

  • Bitcoin Climbs to $45K Early Wednesday Before Quickly Retreating

    The crypto briefly touched a three-week high amid continued escalation in Ukraine, and as Fed Chairman Jay Powell promised a rate hike later this month.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Oversold Stocks That Could Be Ready for a Comeback

    There are plenty of fundamentally sound, low cost stocks out there for retail investors to consider. The key to success is to find stocks that are at or near the bottom of their cycle. Equity investment advisors will always tell you that ‘timing the market’ is impossible, and they’re right – but timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low re

  • Salesforce tops $7 billion in quarterly revenue for first time, executives focusing on Slack instead of looking for new acquisitions

    Salesforce.com Inc. shares rose in extended trading Tuesday after the software company said it would focus on last year's acquisition of Slack Technologies Inc. instead of considering more purchases after topping $7 billion in quarterly revenue for the first time.

  • Hedge Fund Giant Alan Howard Backs $7.5M Round for ‘Financial NFTs’ Project

    Nested’s social trading platform allows investors to earn royalties on their crypto portfolios by representing them as NFTs.

  • Renault Shares Crushed by Concerns About Carmaker's Russia Exposure

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Renault SA, the European carmaker most exposed to Russia, tumbled to their lowest close since November 2020 as countries around the world escalate measures to penalize President Vladimir Putin for invading Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella

  • Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

    The Russian oil and gas giants listed on the London Stock Exchange have seen their shares crashing after Putin invaded Ukraine last week