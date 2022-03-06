U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,328.87
    -34.62 (-0.79%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,614.80
    -179.86 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,313.44
    -224.50 (-1.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,000.90
    -31.51 (-1.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.00
    +7.33 (+6.81%)
     

  • Gold

    1,974.90
    +39.00 (+2.01%)
     

  • Silver

    25.89
    +0.67 (+2.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0916
    -0.0155 (-1.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    -0.1200 (-6.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3248
    -0.0099 (-0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.8300
    -0.6310 (-0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,040.45
    +15.21 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    887.25
    -40.44 (-4.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,987.14
    -251.71 (-3.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,985.47
    -591.80 (-2.23%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Stephen Bigger break down potential benefits of rate hikes on financial stocks Wed, March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

The Nifty Way Galaxy Project Offers a Collection of 10,000 Unique NFTs, Is Creating a Civilization of Aliens

The Nifty Way Galaxy
·2 min read

Non-Fungible Tokens are an innovative way to own digital assets, and The Nifty Way Galaxy offers an incredible mix of alien NFTs with amazing prospects

Miami, FL, USA, March 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The cryptocurrency era began from the launch of Bitcoin in 2009, and it has turned many into millionaires and even billionaires. Recently, the cryptocurrency trend paved the way for the crystallization of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). While DeFi seems pretty complicated, NFTs have become the most sought-after form of digital assets aside from cryptocurrency. Today, there is widespread adoption of NFTs globally. The Nifty Way Galaxy is an NFT project that is unparalleled in its propositions and dynamism.

There are a handful of NFTs and projects making the rounds. However, The Nifty Way Galaxy project is exceptional in that it offers a massive collection of 10,000 unique NFTs hosted on the Ethereum Blockchain. This token collection is based on aliens called The Nifties. They have been huge fans of the human race, and they’re trying their best to dress and look like humans. Each Alien has a unique ID with many great benefits that make a holder part of the coolest and most unique civilization in the universe.

The Nifty Way Galaxy project was released less than a year ago, but its developers have previous experience working in the cryptos and NFT space for years. Currently, the project works with a team conformed by a pool of different companies in charge of design, management & development, and marketing & web design. It consists of about 30 persons, all of whom are experts in different areas needed to develop NFTs. They include programmers, backend and frontend web developers, graphic designers, illustrators, content creators, creatives, and social media experts.

“The main goal of our project is to create a new and exclusive world where NFT enthusiasts can be part of a civilization composed of thousands of Aliens with unique personalities and characteristics with
which their owners feel deeply represented,” explained a spokesperson for the project. “Forging such a strong connection with these digital pieces of art will build a powerful community that will be progressively rewarded with new limited-rare NFT collections and merchandise, random airdrops, engaging and interactive activities, mystery quests, ETH prizes and some other exciting features and perks.”

It is important to note that the Nifties are generated by an algorithm that randomly selects and sorts all the traits based on rarity statistical probabilities and restrictions. This method ensures that each Alien will be unique and unrepeatable from the start, having a unique ID stored as an ERC-721 token on the Ethereum (ETH) Blockchain and its image file hosted on Interplanetary File System (IPFS). It guarantees a fully transparent and secure provenance record.

For more information, please visit www.theniftywaygalaxy.com.

Website: https://www.theniftywaygalaxy.com/

CONTACT: Name: The Nifty Way Galaxy Email: hello@theniftywaygalaxy.io Organization: The Nifty Way Galaxy


