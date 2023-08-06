How Nigel Farage helped expose the state of Britain’s unchecked banks

The FCA has been accused of being asleep at the wheel since Nigel Farage’s row with Coutts triggered debanking concerns - JULIAN SIMMONDS

In a testy exchange over banks’ soaring profits last Tuesday, a senior director at the City watchdog floundered after a series of elementary questions.

Sheldon Mills, head of consumers and competition at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), refused six times to say how much the watchdog could fine lenders over inadequate savings rates.

“I can’t go into the range of fines,” Mills told BBC Radio 4.

His evasiveness was not well received by Chris Mason, the BBC’s political editor, who snapped after the FCA director claimed he had been “clear” about the action the regulator could take.

“You haven’t been clear, you haven’t been remotely clear,” Mason rebutted. “I’ve asked you about how high fines could be and you’ve not got anywhere near a number. That’s not clear.”

The watchdog has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks on two fronts.

First, over concerns that lenders are profiteering from rising interest rates and second, over accusations it has been asleep at the wheel over debanking concerns triggered by a row between Nigel Farage and Coutts.

For months, the FCA has proclaimed its new “consumer duty” – a flagship policy that launched last week – will act as a key tool to keep the companies it regulates in check and make sure they are offering customers fair value.

On Tuesday, Mills said the policy will be central to how the FCA deals with lenders who are failing to boost saving rates fast enough.

Since the Bank of England started to raise interest rates at the end of 2021, lenders have netted huge windfalls by widening their net interest margin – the difference between what they charge borrowers and pay savers.

Mills said: “Our new consumer duty came into force yesterday and that has asked firms to put consumers at the heart of everything they do. And in practical terms, what it asks them to do is undertake fair value assessments to assess the value they are providing to their savings customers.

“We can then scrutinise those value assessments and where they don’t satisfy us, we can take action.”

Story continues

However, critics say the regulator has been vague in explaining how the new duty will be applied, illustrated by the failure of Mills to answer basic questions last week.

The BBC’s Mason jibed: “Our listeners might be bemused listening to this conversation.”

There has also been broader criticism of the policy.

One City chief executive said: “The consumer duty is complete overreach. The FCA is trying to become a price regulator. It should be a conduct regulator, facilitating competition, but leaving consumer choice up to the market.”

An FCA spokesman said it was seeking to enhance consumer protection and support competition and choice.

They added: “We were asked by Parliament to look at better protecting customers. We have worked to improve competition in the savings market and we have been clear that we are not a price regulator.”

Last week, the FCA announced it will start naming and shaming those who offer the worst deals after finding that banks have passed on less than 30pc of interest rate rises to savers.

The move came after Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s chief executive, was grilled by the influential Treasury committee last month about lenders still offering low savings rates.

Nikhil Rathi, the FCA’s chief executive, was grilled by the influential Treasury committee last month - Chris J. Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

Rushanara Ali, a Labour MP on the committee, acknowledged that the regulator had put more pressure on lenders to take action, but asked: “Why did they not listen to you?”

While there has been some improvement in the saving rates being offered by high-street lenders, profits are continuing to soar.

Last week, HSBC revealed its profits had more than doubled to £17bn during the first six months of the year.

Harriett Baldwin, chairman of the Treasury committee, said she is closely monitoring banks’ bumper returns.

However, analysts at rating agency Moody’s say the FCA’s consumer duty will dent lenders’ bottom lines: “The impact on lenders’ profitability will be negative, as a result of both the costs of implementation and likely impact on product design and pricing.”

Recently, the regulator has also found itself embroiled in a scandal around banks closing customer accounts because of their political views.

Last week, a group of prominent Tory MPs urged Chancellor Jeremy Hunt to investigate the FCA over its failure to tackle the debanking scandal in the wake of Farage’s row with Coutts and questioned its promotion of “environmental, social, and governance” (ESG) measures.

The letter said: “The FCA has been actively pursuing an approach which involves forcing a change in culture and diversity of thought in banks and other financial firms.

“It has also played an active role in forcing through ESG changes, where the precise scope, meaning and application of ‘environmental’, ‘social’ and ‘governance’ is arguable, to say the least.

“It appears that the FCA has been making and applying vague rules, including those known as ‘principles’, which are open to varied interpretation.”

The regulator has also decided to watch from the sidelines while NatWest carries out an independent review into the Coutts affair and how Dame Alison Rose, its former chief executive, leaked confidential client details to the BBC.

Another senior City executive accused the FCA of abdicating responsibility, saying the watchdog should have immediately opened an inquiry into NatWest to establish whether regulatory breaches were committed, rather than wait for a law firm to review the situation.

An FCA spokesman said: “We ensured that the NatWest board is undertaking an independent review of the events which have occurred in order to get a full picture of what happened. It is appropriate that we allow this investigation to happen before we decide on our next steps.



“We have been clear that firms should not be closing accounts for political beliefs or freedom of expression reasons. We are carrying out a review to better understand the scale and nature of payment account terminations and will be assessing responses from banks.”

Rathi spent much of his first year at the FCA fighting internal battles with staff over pay. He now faces more serious challenges that threaten to bring the regulator’s competence into question.

If he is to succeed, his performance will need to be a lot more sure-footed than his colleague’s bungled showing on the BBC last week.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.