Nigel Farage hits back at Coutts over claims his bank account had insufficient funds

Mr Farage has accused his former bank of talking ‘absolute cobblers’ - Don Arnold/Getty Images AsiaPac

Nigel Farage has hit back at his former bank Coutts after reports it shut his account because he was not holding enough cash.

The leading Brexiteer has accused the bank of talking “absolute cobblers” after it claimed that he was immediately offered a NatWest account upon falling below the financial threshold to stay at Coutts.

Coutts – a NatWest-owned brand that banks the ultra-rich and royal family members – requires its customers to borrow or invest £1m with the bank or hold £3m in savings when they become a client.

The BBC reported that Mr Farage’s account was withdrawn because his funds had dropped below the required threshold.

Mr Farage went public with the decision last week, claiming that he was a victim of “blatant corporate prejudice”.

On Tuesday, Mr Farage said: “Nobody has mentioned any thresholds to me in the previous 10 years.

“More importantly, they are putting out that they have offered me a NatWest account. At no point was I offered anything within the group until last Thursday after I had blown the gaff and put the story out in public, and they were obviously panicking.

“The idea that they have been generous in offering me a NatWest account is absolute cobblers. As far as they were concerned, I was to leave the group and they were perfectly clear about that.”

Mr Farage also said that he had not been offered a business account, making it much harder to operate had he stayed with the bank.

Last week the former Brexit Party leader said his bank accounts were closed “without explanation” and other high street lenders refused to allow him to transfer his funds to them.

He added that he may have been the victim of prejudice because of his campaigning for Brexit, or fallen foul of “politically exposed person” (PEP) rules designed to lower banks’ exposure to bribery and money laundering.

Jeremy Hunt will launch an investigation into claims that lenders are closing down accounts because they disagree with customers’ opinions - Lucy North/PA

Earlier this week, The Telegraph revealed that Jeremy Hunt was to launch an investigation into claims that overzealous lenders were closing down accounts because they disagree with customers’ opinions.

The Treasury is poised to recommend a more rigid notice period if payment providers, including high street lenders, want to close a customer’s account as well as requiring banks to provide more information about why they have decided to shut accounts.

Mr Farage said he was not offered a NatWest account at the time his Coutts account was shut, adding that the NatWest offer only came late last week after he went public about the issue.

A source told the BBC that the decision to close Mr Farage’s Coutts account was a commercial decision and was in no way taken for political reasons.

Coutts also closed Mr Farage’s business account for “Thorn in the Side Limited”. The prestigious bank does not offer business banking services to customers who are not also private clients.

Mr Farage told the BBC: “Are you telling me that all the other banks say it was a PEP thing and Coutts wasn’t? Draw your own conclusions.”

Coutts declined to comment.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.