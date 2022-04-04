U.S. markets closed

Nigel L. English Joins Commencement Bank

  • CBWA

TACOMA, WA / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2022 / Commencement Bank (OTCQX:CBWA) is pleased to welcome Nigel L. English as the Bank's President and Chief Operating Officer. With over 30 years of experience in the industry, English joins Commencement following a longstanding position as commercial banking market president at Heritage Bank. English accepted the position as a key member of Commencement's executive leadership team to collaborate and help lead the Bank's growth initiatives.

English has a proven track record in increasing market share for local banks by building and expanding relationships with commercial clients. That, along with his strong leadership skills, client-centric approach, and passion for community banking, perfectly aligns with Commencement's core philosophies and growth strategy. "I am thrilled to join this dedicated team of experienced bankers and look forward to applying my knowledge and skills to further advance Commencement's growth. As a longtime resident with deep roots in Tacoma, I am honored to be part of this trusted and well-respected community bank," said English.

As the Bank's President and Chief Operating Officer, English will serve as second in command to John Manolides, Commencement's Chief Executive Officer. The two have worked together in their prior years at Columbia Bank and are looking forward to the benefits this new partnership will provide. "I have known Nigel for over 20 years. He is a proven bank executive who builds strong teams dedicated to serving their clients and increasing market share. His honesty, reputation in the community, and years of experience make him a perfect fit," said John Manolides, CEO.

In addition to his extensive expertise in business banking, English is a graduate of Eastern Washington University and the Pacific Coast Banking School at University of Washington. He currently serves as chair for Travel Tacoma Mt. Rainier Tourism and Sports, is a board member of The Tacoma Pierce County Economic Development Board and is finance chair of Bellarmine Preparatory School Board.

English began his role on March 29, 2022, at the Bank's Tacoma headquarters.

President & COO

Phone: 253.284.1801 or nenglish@commencementbank.com

About Commencement Bank
Commencement Bank, headquartered in Tacoma, Washington, was formed in 2006 to provide traditional, reliable, and sustainable banking in Pierce, South King, Thurston counties and the surrounding areas. Their team of banking experts focuses on personal attention, flexible service, and building strong relationships with customers through state-of-the-art technology as well as traditional delivery systems. As a local bank, Commencement Bank is deeply committed to the community. For more information, please visit www.commencementbank.com. For information related to the trading of CBWA, please visit www.otcmarkets.com.

Contact Information: John E. Manolides, Chief Executive Officer | 253-284-1802

SOURCE: Commencement Bank (WA)



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/696012/Nigel-L-English-Joins-Commencement-Bank

