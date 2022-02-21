Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Market Analysis Report 2022

Company Logo

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - 75+ KPIs on Buy Now Pay Later Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Market Share, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics - Q1 2022 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the Q4 2021 BNPL Survey, BNPL payment in Nigeria is expected to grow by 111.2% on annual basis to reach US$ 1920.3 million in 2022.



Medium to long term growth story of BNPL industry in Nigeria remains strong. The BNPL payment adoption is expected to grow steadily over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 54.0% during 2022-2028. The BNPL Gross Merchandise Value in the country will increase from US$ 909.1 million in 2021 to reach US$ 25615.9 million by 2028.

Reasons to buy

In-depth Understanding of Buy Now Pay Later Market Dynamics: Understand market opportunities and key trends along with forecast (2019-2028). Understand market dynamics through essential KPIs such as Gross Merchandise Value, Volume, and Average Value Per Transaction.

Insights into Opportunity by end-use sectors - Get market dynamics by end-use sectors to assess emerging opportunity across various end-use sectors.

Develop Market Specific Strategies: Identify growth segments and target specific opportunities to formulate BNPL strategy; assess market specific key trends, drivers, and risks in the BNPL industry.

Get Insights into Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key Buy Now Pay Later KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level.

Market Share by Key Players

Scope



Nigeria BNPL Market Size and Spending Pattern

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Operational KPIs

Buy Now Pay Later Revenues, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Share by Revenue Segments

Buy Now Pay Later Merchant Commission, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Missed Payment Fee Revenue, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Pay Now & Other Income, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Accounts, 2019 - 2028

Buy Now Pay Later Bad Debt, 2019 - 2028

Story continues

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Market Share Analysis by Key Players

Carbon

Cdcare

PayQart

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Spend Analysis by Channel: Market Size and Forecast

Online Channel

POS Channel

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Retail Shopping: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Home Improvement: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Leisure & Entertainment: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Healthcare and Wellness: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later in Other: Market Size and Forecast

Gross Merchandise Value Trend Analysis

Average Value Per Transaction Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Nigeria Buy Now Pay Later Analysis by Consumer Attitude and Behaviour

Buy Now Pay Later Sales Uplift by Product Category

Buy Now Pay Later Spend Share by Age Group

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Share by Income

Buy Now Pay Later Gross Merchandise Value Share by Gender

Buy Now Pay Later Adoption Rationale Gross Merchandise Value Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7dwwrh





