Nigeria Construction Market Report 2021: Major Infrastructure and Construction Projects, Corporate Actions and Developments & Influencing Factors

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Construction Sector in Nigeria 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the construction industry and infrastructure development in Nigeria and includes information on the state and size of the sector, major infrastructure and construction projects, corporate actions and developments and influencing factors.

These include the effect of the pandemic and commodity prices on the economy and the sector. There are profiles of 24 local and international companies operating in Nigeria including Nigerian Stock Exchange-listed Julius Berger, which is one of Nigeria's most well-known civil engineering and construction companies.

Other profiles include ITB Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group, which is involved in high-rise residential and commercial construction projects, Cappa and D'Alberto, which is Nigeria's oldest construction company and construction and civil engineering company El-Alan Construction Company Nigeria.

The Construction Sector in Nigeria

Revenue in Nigeria's construction industry declined in 2020. Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions and project delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, construction activity is steadily recovering. Infrastructure development is the cornerstone of Nigeria's pandemic economic recovery plan.

However, the government is grappling with funding challenges and will need to attract private investment if it hopes to start bridging the country's huge infrastructure deficit. Local companies often operate at a disadvantage as foreign construction companies are generally awarded large projects.

Infrastructure Focus

The government's efforts to reduce Nigeria's substantial infrastructural deficit have been inadequate for the most part, particularly in the rural areas and in the north. China is the government's largest infrastructure partner, and several high-value civil engineering and construction projects are financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and China Development Bank.

The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (Infra-Co), which will be established before the end of 2021, is expected to support construction sector growth. Nigeria's central bank, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and the Africa Finance Corporation will provide initial seed capital for the public-private partnership.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY PROFILE

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position

4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Corporate Actions
5.1.2. Regulations and Government Policies
5.2. Continental
5.3. International

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Coronavirus
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Government Interventions
6.4. Investment in Infrastructure Development
6.5. Population Growth and Urbanisation
6.6. Construction Equipment and Materials: Local Capacity, Quality and Security of Supply
6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.8. Environmental Concerns
6.9. Labour
6.10. Health and Safety Concerns

7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

Companies Mentioned

  • Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman) Nigeria Ltd

  • Brunelli Construction Company Nigeria Ltd

  • Buildstruct Nigeria Ltd

  • Cappa and D'Alberto Ltd

  • China Civil Engineering Construction Nigeria Ltd

  • Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd

  • Delattre Bezons (Nig) Ltd

  • Dutum Company Ltd

  • El-Alan Construction Co. Ltd

  • Godstar Engineering Company Ltd

  • Hitech Construction Company Ltd

  • ITB Nigeria Ltd

  • Julius Berger Nigeria PLC

  • Lee Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd

  • Mercury Maritime Concession Company Ltd

  • Monier Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd

  • Mota-Engil SGPS S.A.

  • P.W. Nigeria Ltd

  • Prodeco Engineering Services Ltd

  • Reynolds Construction Co. Ltd

  • Safko Construction Company Ltd

  • Setraco (Nigeria) Ltd

  • Technova Africa Group Ltd

  • Zutari (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvqdd6

