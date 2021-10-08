Nigeria Construction Market Report 2021: Major Infrastructure and Construction Projects, Corporate Actions and Developments & Influencing Factors
Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Construction Sector in Nigeria 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report focuses on the construction industry and infrastructure development in Nigeria and includes information on the state and size of the sector, major infrastructure and construction projects, corporate actions and developments and influencing factors.
These include the effect of the pandemic and commodity prices on the economy and the sector. There are profiles of 24 local and international companies operating in Nigeria including Nigerian Stock Exchange-listed Julius Berger, which is one of Nigeria's most well-known civil engineering and construction companies.
Other profiles include ITB Nigeria, a subsidiary of the Chagoury Group, which is involved in high-rise residential and commercial construction projects, Cappa and D'Alberto, which is Nigeria's oldest construction company and construction and civil engineering company El-Alan Construction Company Nigeria.
The Construction Sector in Nigeria
Revenue in Nigeria's construction industry declined in 2020. Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions and project delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic, construction activity is steadily recovering. Infrastructure development is the cornerstone of Nigeria's pandemic economic recovery plan.
However, the government is grappling with funding challenges and will need to attract private investment if it hopes to start bridging the country's huge infrastructure deficit. Local companies often operate at a disadvantage as foreign construction companies are generally awarded large projects.
Infrastructure Focus
The government's efforts to reduce Nigeria's substantial infrastructural deficit have been inadequate for the most part, particularly in the rural areas and in the north. China is the government's largest infrastructure partner, and several high-value civil engineering and construction projects are financed by the Export-Import Bank of China and China Development Bank.
The Infrastructure Corporation of Nigeria (Infra-Co), which will be established before the end of 2021, is expected to support construction sector growth. Nigeria's central bank, the Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority and the Africa Finance Corporation will provide initial seed capital for the public-private partnership.
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION
2. COUNTRY PROFILE
3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain
3.2. Geographic Position
4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY
5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Corporate Actions
5.1.2. Regulations and Government Policies
5.2. Continental
5.3. International
6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Coronavirus
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Government Interventions
6.4. Investment in Infrastructure Development
6.5. Population Growth and Urbanisation
6.6. Construction Equipment and Materials: Local Capacity, Quality and Security of Supply
6.7. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.8. Environmental Concerns
6.9. Labour
6.10. Health and Safety Concerns
7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry
8. SWOT ANALYSIS
9. OUTLOOK
10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS
11. REFERENCES
Companies Mentioned
Arab Contractors (Osman Ahmed Osman) Nigeria Ltd
Brunelli Construction Company Nigeria Ltd
Buildstruct Nigeria Ltd
Cappa and D'Alberto Ltd
China Civil Engineering Construction Nigeria Ltd
Dantata & Sawoe Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd
Delattre Bezons (Nig) Ltd
Dutum Company Ltd
El-Alan Construction Co. Ltd
Godstar Engineering Company Ltd
Hitech Construction Company Ltd
ITB Nigeria Ltd
Julius Berger Nigeria PLC
Lee Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd
Mercury Maritime Concession Company Ltd
Monier Construction Company (Nigeria) Ltd
Mota-Engil SGPS S.A.
P.W. Nigeria Ltd
Prodeco Engineering Services Ltd
Reynolds Construction Co. Ltd
Safko Construction Company Ltd
Setraco (Nigeria) Ltd
Technova Africa Group Ltd
Zutari (Pty) Ltd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rvqdd6
