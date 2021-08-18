U.S. markets close in 34 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,429.10
    -18.98 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,172.81
    -170.47 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,639.81
    -16.37 (-0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,184.60
    +7.43 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.07
    -1.52 (-2.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.60
    +1.80 (+0.10%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1716
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2730
    +0.0150 (+1.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3762
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8500
    +0.2750 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,086.50
    -492.09 (-1.08%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,131.15
    +2.46 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.32
    -11.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,585.91
    +161.44 (+0.59%)
     

Nigeria Data Center Market Investment & Growth Opportunities Report 2021-2026: IT Infrastructure Providers Such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and HPE have a Strong Presence

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Nigeria Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo

Nigeria data center market to grow at a CAGR of 17% during 2021-2026.

The data center market in Nigeria is among the fastest-growing markets in Africa. The Nigeria data center market investments are majorly driven by factors such as digitalization, advanced technologies, the presence of major operators, internet penetration, and government initiatives. The COVID-19 pandemic has been a strong market enabler for several digitization initiatives across Nigeria.

Lagos is the primary data center hub in Nigeria, housing most of Nigeria's total number of data centers. The shift of industry sectors such as BFSI, education, retail, manufacturing, and others towards new technologies such as cloud and big data will aid the market's growth during the forecast period

NIGERIA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The rapid growth and development of data center projects will allow new players to enter the Nigerian market. Schneider Electric is one of the major vendors among support infrastructure providers in the Nigerian data center market.

The power instability across the country leads to the installation of power backup equipment such as generators among the facility operators, with diesel generators leading the market. IT infrastructure providers such as NetApp, Lenovo, IBM, and HPE have a strong presence in the Nigerian data center market.

NIGERIA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

  • The growing demand for smart devices, the increasing demand for analytics, cloud adoption, and wireless networking technologies have led several organizations in Nigeria to invest in big data and IoT technology.

  • Despite the slowdown in the economy, IT infrastructure providers and data centers have seen an increase in demand due to the shift to remote working in the country.

  • Most facilities in the country are adopting low to medium voltage switchgear as the number of data center investments increases.

  • In 2020, the Nigerian government announced the plan to establish the Centre for Artificial Intelligence and Robotics in Nigeria (CFAIR) to facilitate emerging technologies such as ICT security and networking.

  • Growing investments in start-ups such as FinTech and e-commerce using big data analytics and IoT applications are expected to increase the demand for all-flash storage in the Nigerian data center market.

  • The implementation of 5G networks will increase the usage of new-class ethernet switches among facilities in the country.

  • The adoption of water and air-based chillers in the facilities will gain traction as the region experiences a moderate climate.

  • Greenfield data center projects are witnessing increased investment from local and global service providers as they aim to expand their presence in the country.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE REPORT:

  • Over 90% of Nigeria's data is still hosted abroad. Many government Ministries, Departments, and Agencies (MDAs) in Nigeria host their data outside the country. Improved digital infrastructure and connectivity will increase the demand in the country, leading to further growth of data centers.

  • Nigeria has the presence of renowned contractors such as Arup, that was involved in designing the data center facility for Rack Centre in Lagos.

  • The penetration of AI and ML to monitor the facilities is likely to increase in the market and improve the efficiency of the facility operations.

  • 21st Century Technology (21CTL) along with Konet has announced an edge hyperscale data center project in Nigeria, to be operational in 2022. The company is also building data centers in Apapa and Ikoyi, as well as edge data centers in Victoria Island, Maryland, and Ikeja.

  • The market size of Tier IV facilities is expected to reach more than USD 15 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 24.42%.

  • Due to the increased risk of physical security attacks in the country, facilities in Nigeria, are deploying additional security measures such as multi-factor authentication and anti-climb perimeter fences.

  • Modular data centers are also extensively deployed in the country as a low-cost option to traditional data center deployment. Huawei Technologies is one of the significant vendors supplying modular facilities in the region.

IT Infrastructure Providers

  • Arista Networks

  • Broadcom

  • Cisco Systems

  • Dell Technologies

  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

  • Huawei Technologies

  • IBM

  • Jupiter Networks

  • Lenovo

  • NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

  • Arup

  • CAP DC

  • Edarat Group

  • Future-tech

  • Interkel

  • JLB Atchitects

  • NLE

Support Infrastructure Providers

  • ABB

  • Caterpillar

  • Cummins

  • Eaton

  • Envicool

  • Legrand

  • Rittal

  • Schneider Electric

  • Siemens

  • STULZ

  • Vertiv Group

Investors

  • 21st Century Technology

  • Africa Data Centres

  • Galaxy Backbone

  • MainOne (MDXi)

  • Medallion Communications

  • Rack Centre

  • Teraco Data Environments

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

  • Market size available in the investment, area, power capacity, and colocation revenue.

  • An assessment of the Nigeria data center investment in the market by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators

  • Data center investments in terms of white floor area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country

  • A detailed study of the existing Nigeria data center market landscape, an in-depth industry analysis, and insightful predictions about the Nigeria data center market size during the forecast period

  • Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party facilities in Nigeria

  • Facilities Covered (Existing): 11

  • Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 9

  • Coverage: 2 Cities

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (Data Center Area)

  • Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

  • Data center colocation market in Nigeria

  • Market Revenue & Forecast (2020-2026)

  • Retail Colocation Pricing

  • Classification of the Nigeria data center market investments into multiple segments and sub-segments (IT, power, cooling, and general construction services) with market sizing and forecast.

  • A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, and growth restraints, and prospects for the data center market.

  • Business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market

  • A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspect of the market

REPORT COVERAGE:

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

  • Existing Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

  • Lagos (No. of facilities: 10)

  • Abuja (No. of facilities: 1)

  • List of Upcoming Facilities in the region (White Floor Area and Power Capacity)

NIGERIA DATA CENTER INVESTMENT COVERAGE

Infrastructure Type

  • IT Infrastructure

  • Electrical Infrastructure

  • Mechanical Infrastructure

  • General Construction

IT Infrastructure

  • Server

  • Storage

  • Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

  • UPS Systems

  • Generators

  • Transfer Switches and Switchgears

  • PDUs

  • Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

  • Cooling Systems

  • Rack Cabinets

  • Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

  • CRAC & CRAH Units

  • Chillers

  • Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

  • Other Cooling Units

General Construction

  • Building Development

  • Installation & Commissioning Services

  • Building & Engineering Design

  • Physical Security

  • DCIM

Tier Segments

  • Tier I & Tier II

  • Tier III

  • Tier IV

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/vmq8ex

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nigeria-data-center-market-investment--growth-opportunities-report-2021-2026-it-infrastructure-providers-such-as-netapp-lenovo-ibm-and-hpe-have-a-strong-presence-301358148.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Salesforce.com Stock Is Up Today

    What happened Shares of Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) climbed on Wednesday following positive analyst commentary. As of noon EDT, the software leader's stock was up more than 3%. So what  JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens reiterated his outperform rating on Salesforce stock and boosted his price forecast from $282 to $320.

  • Why Nio Stock Rebounded Today

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been on a steady decline over the past seven trading days. Nio reported its quarterly financial results last week, and some investors weren't adequately impressed. The automaker has also been caught in a net of U.S.-listed Chinese names that have taken hits due to Chinese government regulators who have taken aim at certain technology industries.

  • 3D Systems CFO: "We Will Have the Strongest Financial Profile in Our Industry"

    Let's explore this claim by the 3D printing company's management, made on the Q2 earnings call.

  • Robinhood earnings on tap: Here's what to expect

    Yahoo Finance’s Ines Ferre breaks down what to expect from Robinhood’s earnings report.

  • Warren Buffett And Analysts Agree You Should Own These 9 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is famous for betting against Wall Street. So, when analysts and Buffett agree on S&P 500 stocks to own, you'll want to pay attention.

  • Why FuelCell And Plug Power Look Charged Up For A Drive North

    FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ: FCEL) and Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG) have been pummeled since reaching all-time highs of $29.44 and $74.49, respectively. The Senate passage of the infrastructure bill, which creates an $8-billion opportunity for the clean hydrogen industry, gave both stocks a small boost before they were knocked back down to the lows. The green hydrogen sector has largely failed to garner investor interest since the first quarter despite a progressing global agreement to move tow

  • Why Sgoco Group Stock Exploded 75% Higher on Wednesday

    Sgoco Group (NASDAQ: SGOC), a small-cap conglomerate that operates in China, saw its stock soar on Wednesday on increased trading volume. On average, Sgoco Group stock gets bought and sold 327,000 times a day. There was no press release or earnings announcement from Sgoco Group that warranted this big move, so the likely suspects could be Wall Street Bets traders on Reddit, who have tried to push around this stock in the past.

  • Afghanistan has 22 tons of gold in a New York vault. The Taliban can’t touch it.

    The Biden administration has frozen the Afghanistan government's holdings in US banks, preventing the Taliban from accessing billions of dollars—including $1.25 in gold bullion in a New York bank vault.

  • Target crushes Q2 earnings, Lowe's same-store sales drop, TJX net sales beat

    Yahoo Finance's Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman break down the latest quarters and outlook for Target, Lowe's, and TJX.

  • AMC CEO Is Smartly Selling Shares

    AMC Entertainment Group (NYSE: AMC) has been the subject of intense investor interest in 2021. Redditers encouraged each other to buy shares of the movie theater chain and hold them until the stock price rose to astronomical levels. Through no fault of its own, AMC was devastated during the coronavirus pandemic when it had to shut its doors to the viewing public.

  • Why GameStop Is Heading Lower Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) are down about 2% in morning trading Wednesday on a day the overall market is flat. As one of the original meme stocks, the negligible advance or decline of the stock in nearly three weeks is unusual, but the short interest in GameStop shares continues to diminish. Shares sold short fell to almost 7.7 million at the end of July, or 12.3% of outstanding shares.

  • Palantir Buys Gold Bars as Hedge Against ‘Black Swan Event’

    (Bloomberg) -- Palantir Technologies Inc. said it’s preparing for another “black swan event” by stockpiling gold bars.The company spent $50.7 million this month on gold, part of an unusual investment strategy that also includes startups, blank-check companies and possibly Bitcoin.Palantir had previously said it would accept Bitcoin as a form of payment. A spokeswoman for Palantir said no one has yet done so.Embracing nontraditional currencies “reflects more of a worldview,” Shyam Sankar, the chi

  • 1 Dirt-Cheap 5G Stock You May Want to Buy

    Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) stock has dipped sharply of late, losing over 12% of its value in the past week as Wall Street sentiment regarding the memory market's prospects has taken a turn for the worse. A market research report from TrendForce projecting a decline in the price of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) in the fourth quarter of 2021 and a downgrade by a Morgan Stanley analyst has weighed heavily on Micron stock. Analyst Joseph Moore has slashed his Micron price target by $30 to $75 a share, indicating limited upside from current levels.

  • Dow Jones Falls As Fed Minutes Reveal This Fear; Tesla Charges Up As Growth Stocks Lead; Apple Dips

    The Dow Jones slipped as Apple stock fell. Tesla stock charged higher. Lowe's stock surged on earnings. Nvidia earnings are due.

  • Why Tuya Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Tuya (NYSE: TUYA), an Internet-of-Things platform company, fell this morning after the company reported its second-quarter results. Tuya's sales in the second quarter skyrocketed 118% to $84.7 million, which outpaced Wall Street's consensus estimate of $78 million. The company's adjusted net loss per American depositary share of $0.04 matched analysts' consensus estimate for the second quarter.

  • 10 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 dividend stocks with over 20 years of dividend increases. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Dividend Stocks with Over 20 Years of Dividend Increases. Typical dividend stocks are known to be some of the most […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Up Sharply on Wednesday

    Shares of electric vehicle maker Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) are up sharply on Wednesday. There doesn't seem to be any material news behind the stock's move. Shares of Tesla had slid a total of 7% on Monday and Tuesday amid news that the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's driver-assist technology, Autopilot.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    The best investors in the world swear by holding high-quality companies for decades on end. These stocks fit that bill.

  • Labor Day has been a turning point in markets the last three years. Here’s what one strategist sees happening next.

    The last three years, Labor Day marked a turning point in markets. Here's what one strategist anticipates.

  • CME denies report of buyout bid for Cboe, saying 'inaccurate' report needed 'correction'

    Shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc. rose 1.5% in afternoon trading, but pulled back sharply, after CME Group Inc. denied that it had any discussions regarding a buyout of the rival exchange. Just prior to the denial, was up about 8.4%. CME shares was recently down 2.7%, paring a pre-denial decline of about 4.1%. "The company has not had any discussions with Cboe whatsoever," CME said in a statement. "While the company does not typically comment on rumor or speculation, today's inaccurate informat