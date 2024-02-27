Nigeria Delivers Jumbo Rate Hike to Aid Its Battered Naira

(Bloomberg) -- Nigeria’s central bank, in its first policy meeting since July, announced a supersized increase in interest rates to tackle runaway inflation and stem the collapse in the country’s currency.

Governor Olayemi Cardoso and his monetary policy committee colleagues on Tuesday raised the benchmark rate by 400 basis points to 22.75%. That exceeded the 21.25% median estimate of 12 economists surveyed by Bloomberg.

The MPC has lifted the benchmark by 1025 basis points since its tightening campaign began in May 2022 to curb price pressures and aid the naira, which has lost around 70% of its value against the dollar over the period. The depreciation has largely been due to several devaluations of the currency since June last year as part of efforts to unify Nigeria’s official and unofficial exchange rates.

The yield on Nigeria’s dollar bonds due 2029 dropped six basis points to 9.54%.

The committee decided to act based on “the current inflationary and exchange rate pressures, projected inflation and raising inflation expectations,” Cardoso told reporters at a media briefing in Abuja, the capital. “Members were concerned about the persistent raise in the level of inflation and emphasized the committees commitment to reverse the trend as the balance of risks lean to rising inflation,” he said.

Inflation accelerated to an almost three-decade-high of 29.9% in January, with food-price growth reaching 35.4%. That’s fanning a cost of living crisis in Africa’s most populous nation, where about 40% of its more than 200 million people live in extreme poverty.

Currency weakness has contributed to the surge in inflation. Another key source of the naira’s woes has been the lack of dollars in the domestic market, despite efforts by the central bank to attract foreign capital with the exchange-rate market reforms.

President Bola Tinubu eased currency controls and scrapped fuel subsidies soon after he took office in May to spur economic growth. The moves were cheered by international investors but have triggered protests in several of Nigeria’s 36 provinces amid popular fury at the surging cost of living.

