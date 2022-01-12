U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,726.35
    +13.28 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,290.32
    +38.30 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,188.39
    +34.94 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,176.06
    -17.95 (-0.82%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.76
    +1.54 (+1.90%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    +7.20 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    23.18
    +0.37 (+1.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1446
    +0.0073 (+0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7250
    -0.0210 (-1.20%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3706
    +0.0073 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6490
    -0.6610 (-0.57%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,896.32
    +1,221.69 (+2.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,049.27
    +34.94 (+3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,551.72
    +60.35 (+0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.18 (+1.92%)
     

Nigeria lifts ban on Twitter, says the social media giant has met some conditions

Tage Kene-Okafor
·2 min read

The Nigerian government has lifted the suspension of Twitter operations more than six months after it first declared a crackdown on the social media giant in the country. The news was made known via local press today.

Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, the director-general of Nigeria’s tech agency, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), made this announcement via a statement. He was put in charge, as chairman, of the committee (Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement) set up by the Nigerian government to oversee talks between the West African nation and Twitter after the ban.

In the statement, the chairman said that the approval was given following a memo written by the country’s minister of communications and digital economy to the President, Muhammadu Buhari. The statement also revealed that the ban would be lifted immediately by midnight WAT, January 13, 2022.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) directs me to inform the public that President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has approved the lifting of the suspension of Twitter operation in Nigeria effective from 12am tonight, 13th January 2022,” the statement read. “The approval was given following a memo written to the President by the Honourable Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Ali Ibrahim. In the Memo, the minister updated and requested the President’s approval for the lifting based on the Technical Committee Nigeria-Twitter Engagement’s recommendation.”

Abdullahi also noted in the statement that Twitter has agreed to set “a legal entity in Nigeria during the first quarter of 2022.” It was one of the three requests, out of ten, Nigeria said Twitter had failed to meet to reinstate the company’s operations in the country months after the ban, as announced by Nigeria’s information minister Lai Mohammed in August last year.

In addition to setting up a local office or a legal entity in the country, the other requests were paying taxes locally and cooperating with the Nigerian government to regulate content and harmful tweets.

TechCrunch reached out to Twitter for comment but has not received any press time.

More to follow...

Recommended Stories

  • Concho Valley area schools are closing as COVID-19 cases soar; here's what we know

    A Concho Valley area school district announced an early closure amid a spike in COVID-19 cases. Other schools followed suit.

  • Gradel stunner gives Ivory Coast victory over Equatorial Guinea

    A stunning early strike by Max-Alain Gradel gave the Ivory Coast a 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea in their opening game of the Africa Cup of Nations in Douala on Wednesday.

  • Latina Therapists Weigh In on Selena Gomez's Decision to Take Social Media Breaks

    In recent years, Selena Gomez has become really transparent about her mental health struggles. In 2018, she opened up about suffering from depression and anxiety and how going to rehab to seek treatment left her feeling empowered.

  • Nigeria government ends Twitter ban

    Nigeria's government on Wednesday said it had ended its suspension of Twitter, seven months after banning the social media giant in a dispute over a tweet by President Muhammadu Buhari.

  • Fact checkers write open letter urging YouTube to get serious about Covid misinformation

    A group of more than 80 prominent fact checking organizations around the world is pressing YouTube to take action against Covid misinformation, which still prevails on the platform now two years into the pandemic. "As an international network of fact-checking organizations, we monitor how lies spread online — and every day, we see that YouTube is one of the major conduits of online disinformation and misinformation worldwide," the coalition of fact checkers wrote in an open letter published on Poynter. The collection of fact checking organizations that signed the letter spans the globe, including U.S.-based groups like Politifact, the Washington Post Fact-checker and Poynter's MediaWise alongside Africa's Dubawa and Africa Check, India's Fact Crescendo and Factly and many more organizations from countries including Indonesia, Israel and Turkey.

  • Why Are Evofem Biosciences Shares Rising On Wednesday?

    Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: EVFM) shares are trading higher after the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the U.S. Department of Labor issued updated guidance related to contraceptive access. The new guidance specifies that most insurers and pharmacy benefit managers (PBMs) must provide coverage, with no out-of-pocket costs to women, for FDA-approved contraceptive products, like Phexxi, prescribed by healthcare providers. "We believe this is a huge step forward toward ens

  • As inflation hits 7%, here's a list of industries the Biden administration is targeting

    Inflation has become one of the top economic issues in the U.S., and the Biden administration is acting accordingly with various policy actions.

  • Why 7% Inflation Today Is Far Different Than in 1982

    Inflation was last this high around 40 years ago, but the inflation rate was falling in the early ’80s as the Fed pushed the economy into a recession.

  • Bitcoin-Trading President Likely Lost Money for El Salvador

    (Bloomberg) -- El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele is probably the only head of state in the world who uses public funds to trade Bitcoin with his phone. Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeSo far, it appears he’s lost

  • US inflation hits 40-year high in new blow for Joe Biden

    President Biden’s inflation woes have worsened as prices rose at the fastest pace for 40 years last month, increasing expectations of interest rate rises as soon as March.

  • Congress will ban lawmakers' stock trading 'with or without' Pelosi's help, lobbyist vows

    There could be momentum in Congress in the coming months to limit or even ban lawmakers from trading stocks while in office.

  • These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement

    Serving in the military is a hard job, with many service members spending long lengths of time away from their family and putting their lives on the line. There are perks that come with service, though, and five states recently … Continue reading → The post These Five States Just Eliminated Income Tax on Military Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Why interest rates aren’t really the right tool to control inflation

    With consumer prices rising at the fastest pace in nearly 40 years, the Federal Reserve is signaling that it will soon begin raising interest rates. It may be heresy to those who think the Fed is all-powerful, but the honest answer is that raising interest rates wouldn’t put out the fire. Short of throwing millions of people out of work in a recession, higher rates wouldn’t bring supply and demand back into balance, a necessary condition for price stability.

  • The Yemen War: An Underestimated Risk For Oil Prices

    As tensions rise in Yemen, oil markets may soon face a new geopolitical risk premium due to the potential of major oil outages in the region from the conflict

  • Trump ends NPR interview when pressed on election lies

    The former president abruptly ended an interview with NPR’s Steve Inskeep on Tuesday after being pressed about his repeated lies about the 2020 presidential election.

  • Exclusive-Smart guns finally arriving in U.S., seeking to shake up firearms market

    Personalized smart guns, which can be fired only by verified users, may finally become available to U.S. consumers after two decades of questions about reliability and concerns they will usher in a new wave of government regulation. Four-year-old LodeStar Works on Friday unveiled its 9mm smart handgun for shareholders and investors in Boise, Idaho. LodeStar co-founder Gareth Glaser said he was inspired after hearing one too many stories about children shot while playing with an unattended gun.

  • Germany Fights Soaring Home Prices With Curbs on Mortgage Lending

    The country’s financial regulator said mortgage lenders should be conservative following a house-price boom as some German families overcome their traditional reluctance to own property.

  • U.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergFrequent Boosters Spur Warning on Immune ResponseCannabis Compounds Prevented Covid Infection in Laboratory StudySay Goodbye to Self-Isolating, WFH Mandates, Mass TestingEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluU.S. Inflation Hits 39-Year High of 7%, Sets Stage for Fed HikeU.S. consumer prices soared last year by the most in nearly four decades

  • Constellation plant in Mexico may spur $2.6 billion in investment, official says

    A new Constellation Brands brewery to be built in the Mexican state of Veracruz, announced after a dispute over water stymied plans for a plant on the northern border, could spark $2.6 billion in investment, a government official said. The plant in the Gulf coast state is part of a previously announced $5 billion to $5.5 billion investment in Mexico through 2026 by the U.S. maker of beer, wine and spirits. Constellation Brands plans to initially invest $1.3 billion in the brewery, Enrique Nachon, Veracruz's economic and port development minister, said in an interview late on Monday.

  • Turks Pile Into Bitcoin and Tether to Escape Plunging Lira

    Cryptocurrencies are embraced in Turkey and parts of the developing world where government economic policies are met with significant distrust.