Nigeria lifts Twitter ban but demands it’s used for ‘business and positive engagements’

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Nigeria is set to lift a ban on Twitter under the condition that it's used in the country for "business and positive engagements," according to Bloomberg. The social media network was originally banned in June after it removed a tweet from President Muhammadu Buhari under a violation of its abuse policy.

The Nigerian government said it was close to an agreement with Twitter on resuming operations. "As a country, we are committed to ensuring that digital companies use their platform to enhance the lives of our citizens, respect Nigeria’s sovereignty, cultural values and promote online safety,” said Buhari in a speech sent to Bloomberg

Twitter was banned in the country following a tweet by Buhari that threatened to punish secessionists that allegedly attacked government buildings. At the time, the social media company said in a tweet that it was "deeply concerned" by Nigeria's actions and that it considered the open internet an "essential human right." 

Facebook, Twitter, Apple and other tech giants often walk a fine line between promoting espousing internet freedom and bending to local laws. Apple, for example, was recently accused of giving the Chinese government control over local data, while railing against similar actions in the United States and elsewhere

Recommended Stories

  • Why Moderna, BioNTech, and Novavax Stocks Are Tanking This Week

    Shares of Moderna were down 10.2% for the week as of the market close on Thursday. BioNTech stock closed 18.1% lower for the week, and Novavax's shares were tumbling 16.5%. Neither Moderna nor Novavax announced anything that would affect their share prices.

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • InMode Stock Has Soared but a Top Is Not Visible

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has risen steadily the past year and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator has been above the zero line for nearly the entire past year. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish. This daily Point and Figure chart of INMD, below, is projecting a possible upside price target in the $207 area.

  • Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 2 Stocks

    Buying low and selling high may sound too basic to support a stock portfolio, but it has been and always will be a sure way to build profits. The only real trick to it – and it’s admittedly a tough trick to learn – is finding when a stock is at or near the bottom, to buy in. Plenty of stocks fall in price, that’s nothing new in the market. But most times, there’s a good reason, and it’s usually based in fundamental unsoundness. Successful investors will learn some way to sort this chaff from the

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Could Soar Between 23% and 32%, According to Wall Street

    To use a car analogy, growth stocks are like Lamborghinis. Bristol Myers Squibb's (NYSE: BMY) shares are down slightly year to date. The consensus price target of $80 reflects a premium of nearly 32% to BMS' current share price.

  • Bitcoin surges 10%, leading cryptocurrency market rally

    Bitcoin rose above above $47,500 on Friday, with the top 20 cryptocurrencies almost all in the green, as El Salvador said it mined its first bitcoin using volcano energy, while the U.S. Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that he has “no intention” to ban cryptocurrencies. Bitcoin (BTCUSD) was up 10% over the past 24 hours, recently trading at $47,572. Cardano (ADAUSD) and Binance Coin, the third and fourth largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, went up 7.5% and 11%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.

  • Billionaire Bill Ackman is smoking 'mentor' Warren Buffett with these income stocks

    This Buffett acolyte is beating Berkshire at its own game.

  • The Smartest Dividend Stocks to Buy With $300 Right Now

    In 2013, J.P. Morgan Asset Management released a report that compared the average annual performance of companies that initiated and grew their payouts between 1972 and 2012 to publicly traded companies that didn't pay a dividend over the same time frame. Maybe the best thing about dividend stocks is you don't need to invest a boatload of cash to begin reaping the rewards of regular income. If you've got $300 in available capital, which won't be needed for bills or emergencies, this is more than enough to buy the following trio of smart dividend stocks right now.

  • My 5 Favorite Stocks Right Now

    One of the best parts about being a contributor with The Motley Fool is that I get to spend lots of time learning about great companies. In no particular order, these five are Latch (NASDAQ: LTCH), Pinterest (NYSE: PINS), Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), and Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON). Zoom is a videoconferencing tool, and its core product is called Meetings; it's what most people likely think of first when Zoom is mentioned.

  • JPMorgan’s Texas Muni Work Becomes Latest Culture War Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest U.S. bank says it’s being shut out of underwriting municipal-bond deals in Texas after the state enacted a law banning government work with banks that limit business with the firearms industry.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Be

  • Here are five places to invest for income that Wall Street is overlooking, says Fidelity manager

    It's been a difficult decade, not just month, for income investors, with interest rates so low. Now, income investors confront not just low rates but high inflation.

  • Trulieve Completes Acquisition of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. Creating the Largest and Most Profitable U.S. Cannabis Operator

    Trulieve Cannabis Corp. ("Trulieve" or the "Company") (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. ("Harvest") (CSE: HARV, OTCQX: HRVSF) are pleased to announce the completion of the previously announced arrangement, pursuant to which Trulieve acquired all of the issued and outstanding subordinate voting shares, multiple voting shares and super voting shares (collectively the "Harvest Shares") of Harvest (the "Transaction").

  • Chinese EV maker Nio says Q3 deliveries totaled 24,439 vehicles, topping its own guidance

    Nio Inc. ADRs jumped 3% in premarket trade Friday, after the the China-based electric vehicle maker reported deliveries of 10,628 vehicles in September, up 125.7% from the year-earlier period, and deliveries of 24,439 vehicles in the third quarter. The third-quarter number was ahead of the company's own guidance from early September of 22,500 to 23,500 vehicles. At the time, the company said the global chip shortage was expected to weigh, and lowered guidance from an earlier range of 23,000 to 2

  • Chinese Real Estate Crisis Spreads to Sweden: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s financial woes have reached Sweden, with a unit of the company’s electric-vehicle arm in talks to find new backers after cutting 300 jobs. Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lon

  • Why Suze Orman says now is the time to sell your car

    There’s never been a better time to swap your ride for a wealthier future, she says.

  • U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) shareholder returns have been stellar, earning 248% in 1 year

    While U.S. Well Services, Inc. ( NASDAQ:USWS ) shareholders are probably generally happy, the stock hasn't had...

  • The true difference between bitcoin and ethereum, according to Grayscale’s CEO

    Bitcoin and Ethereum are used for very different purposes that should be taken into account by investors, says Michael Sonnenshein, CEO of Grayscale Investments, which calls itself the world's largest cryptocurrency asset manager.

  • Dow Jones Falls; Pelosi Touts Infrastructure Progress, Congress Averts Shutdown; CarMax Plunges

    The Dow Jones fell, even as Nancy Pelosi touted infrastructure bill progress. Congress passed a bill that averted a government shutdown. CarMax plunged.

  • Cathie Wood Flagship Sees Highest Quarterly Outflow on Record

    (Bloomberg) -- With markets becoming increasingly risk averse, one of the first places investors are turning their back on is high growth tech stocks.Most Read from BloombergWall Street Titans Warn of the Next Big Risks for InvestorsAn Unapologetic Old Boys’ Network Is Costing Australia BillionsThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonCathie Wood’s flagship, th

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) is Yet to Catch Up With the Oil Price

    After a summer slump, oil prices are back at the yearly highs. Yet, stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) slightly lag behind this positive development. In this article, we'll try to gauge how much by looking at the discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis.