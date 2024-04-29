Nigeria secures $600m from Maersk for port development

Ship Technology· oussama obeid/ Shutterstock
Patrick Rhys Atack
2 min read
0
In this article:

Danish shipping giant AP Moller-Maersk has agreed to invest $600m in Nigeria’s port expansion and improvement project.

The company’s chair, Robert Maersk Uggla, agreed to the investment in a meeting with Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu at the World Economic Forum Special Meeting in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, according to the President’s office.

Tinubu said the investment will aid the government's $1bn input to reconstruct Nigeria’s seaports.

“We appreciate your business and the contribution you have made and continue to make to our country’s economy over time. We do not take our partners for granted. A bet on Nigeria is a winning bet,” the president said.

The redevelopment and expansion of several ports will allow docking for larger ships, meaning firms such as Maersk do not need to undertake risky trans-shipments to deliver to Nigeria.

“More investment opportunities are available, and my government has worked on various reforms to encourage investments. We need to encourage more opportunities for revenue expansion and minimize trans-shipments from larger ships to smaller ships,” Tinubu added.

This is not the first investment by Maersk in Nigeria. It followed the development of a container terminal in Ogun. The new agreement will take Maersk's investment in the West African nation to $2bn.

”We have seen a significant opportunity for Nigeria to cater for larger container ships. Historically, most of the West African coasts are already served by smaller ships. Currently, we see an opportunity to deploy larger ships to Nigeria. To achieve this, we need to expand the port infrastructure, especially in Lagos, where we need a bigger hub for logistics services,” Uggla explained.

”In my humble view, given that Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa, Nigeria should have the best and biggest port and we are very eager to invest, and we will continue that dialogue with the relevant Nigerian authorities to explore further investment opportunities,” the Maersk Chairman said.

Nigeria’s population is more than 228 million according to United Nations statistics, and it is clear to see why Maersk thinks the nation has potential, as it also has one of the youngest populations around the world. The median age is just 17-years-old.

"Nigeria secures $600m from Maersk for port development" was originally created and published by Ship Technology, a GlobalData owned brand.


 


The information on this site has been included in good faith for general informational purposes only. It is not intended to amount to advice on which you should rely, and we give no representation, warranty or guarantee, whether express or implied as to its accuracy or completeness. You must obtain professional or specialist advice before taking, or refraining from, any action on the basis of the content on our site.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Are Stocks Going to Crash if Joe Biden Wins and Democrats Control Congress? Here's What History Says About Stock Market Returns When Democrats Win.

    History provides a transparent outlook for investors if Joe Biden wins in November and Democrats control Congress.

  • A second new nuclear reactor is completed in Georgia. The carbon-free power comes at a high price

    The second of two new nuclear reactors in Georgia has entered commercial operation, capping a project that cost billions more and took years longer than originally projected. Georgia Power Co. and fellow owners announced the milestone Monday for Plant Vogtle's Unit 4, which joins an earlier new reactor southeast of Augusta in splitting atoms to make carbon-free electricity. Unit 3 began commercial operation last summer, joining two older reactors that have stood on the site for decades.

  • Musk’s Trip to Beijing After India Snub Shows Power of China

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk was in dire need of a quick win for Tesla Inc. If that meant flying to China a week after standing up Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, then so be it.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasi

  • Stagflation fears come back with a vengeance

    The U.S. economy could be headed toward a "stagflation" scenario, which is characterized by soaring consumer prices as well as high unemployment rates.

  • Once Unthinkable Nuclear Plant Revival Is a Reality in US Shift

    (Bloomberg) -- A month after the US offered $1.5 billion to restart one shuttered nuclear power plant, there’s a growing sense among officials in the industry and government that it may not be the last.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390

  • Oil Drops as Progress on Ceasefire in Gaza Shrinks Risk Premium

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil dropped below $83 a barrel as signs of progress toward a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas reduced crude’s geopolitical risk premium. Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterWest

  • Supreme Court: Drivers hauling baked goods are in transportation, not baking

    A recent U.S. Supreme Court decision helps define the legal status of transportation workers at companies that are not primarily involved in transportation. The post Supreme Court: Drivers hauling baked goods are in transportation, not baking appeared first on FreightWaves.

  • 3 Social Security Changes Retirees Need to Know About in 2024

    These changes are all important.

  • Protests Are Upending Cherished Rituals at $100,000 Elite Colleges

    (Bloomberg) -- Pomp and circumstance are giving way to rage and riot shields.Most Read from BloombergTesla Soars on Tentative Approval for Driving System in ChinaMusk Makes Surprise China Visit in Search of Tesla Revenue BoostElliott Built ‘Large’ Stake in Buffett-Favored Sumitomo, Source SaysYen Sparks Intervention Suspicion After U-Turn From 1990 LowsStocks Trade for 390 Minutes a Day. Increasingly, Only 10 MatterFrom the Ivy League to the University of California, administrators are reevaluat

  • Fed in a holding pattern as inflation delays approach to any soft landing

    Inflation showing no recent sign of slowing or narrowing in scope leaves U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers challenged this week over how to characterize their next steps even as the countdown to a contentious U.S. presidential election continues. The Fed is seen holding its benchmark interest rate steady at 5.25%-to-5.5% at its April 30-May 1 meeting, and a key judgment in the current policy statement - that inflation "remains elevated" - may have to remain in place after the pace of price increases accelerated over the first three months of the year after steadily slowing through 2023. Details of the most recent price reports, moreover, showed high inflation lodged across a wide array of goods and services, something current voters on interest rate policy including Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin have focused on as a reason to be wary of cutting interest rates.