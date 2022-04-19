U.S. markets open in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,375.75
    -11.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,257.00
    -56.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,847.50
    -60.25 (-0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,984.20
    -3.50 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    106.05
    -2.16 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,979.70
    -6.70 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    26.01
    -0.14 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0807
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.85
    +0.15 (+0.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    +0.0023 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.3400
    +1.3400 (+1.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,671.44
    +1,713.59 (+4.40%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    949.57
    +18.65 (+2.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,574.75
    -41.63 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,985.09
    +185.38 (+0.69%)
     

Nigeria's Etap gets 1.5M pre-seed to make buying car insurance easier

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

Only 21% of the 12 million registered vehicles on Nigerian roads have genuine motor insurance, as the rest either have fake certificates (owners are mostly unaware) or are not covered at all.

This report also states that a number of car owners holding genuine insurance policies also fail to renew them when they expire, a contravention of the law in Nigeria, which demands that every vehicle must be covered by insurance. All these challenges stem from the fact that most transactions in the industry are still done manually and, most often, through agents, which further exacerbates the problems.

To bridge the gap, insurtechs like Etap have over the last few years emerged in Nigeria, and across Africa, to smoothen the process of buying insurance and making claims. Etap claim to enable motor vehicle owners to purchase insurance in 90 seconds and complete claims in three minutes.

The startup is now on an expansion drive across the West African country following a $1.5 million pre-seed funding in a round led by Mobility 54; the venture capital arm of Toyota Tsusho and CFAO Group.

“We have great products and excellent value propositions. But we know that the products and value proposition can be greater and that's why we sought out partners that we have right now. Our plan is to have the most preferred insurance products and to grow and scale this across Africa. I feel like we are perfectly positioned to achieve that,” Etap founder and CEO Ibraheem Babalola told TechCrunch.

Tangerine Insurance also Etap’s underwriter, Graph Ventures, Newmont and several other angel investors participated in the round.

Nigeria&#39;s Etap claim to enable motor vehicle owners to purchase insurance in 90 seconds and complete claims in three minutes.
Nigeria's Etap claim to enable motor vehicle owners to purchase insurance in 90 seconds and complete claims in three minutes.

Etap claim to enable motor vehicle owners to purchase insurance in 90 seconds and complete claims in three minutes. Image Credits: Etap

Babalola started building Etap last year frustrated by the complexities and delays involved in purchasing insurance. In his own words, he set out to make buying insurance and making claims as easy as taking a picture – hence the name Etap.

“The idea itself is from being a frustrated customer; my insurance would expire and I wouldn’t get a notification to renew it…I always had to make a call to a guy who would help me renew it. I thought that there is a way to do it better,” said Babalola, adding that policyholders receive notifications when their coverage expires, and can also opt for automatic renewal.

Babalola, who has experience building and helping financial services and proptech startups to scale, previously worked with an executive of a top insurance company in Nigeria, which sparking his interest in the sector.

“Nigeria has one of the highest risk environments in the world and an insurance penetration of less than 2% -- that relationship is crazy because the higher the risk the more the propensity to want to protect yourself against events; but in Nigeria and the rest of Africa, this is not the case. This needs to change,” said Babalola.

He added that, “Having all these experiences from being on the two sides; being a customer and close to the operator, and experience in building startups; I thought it's important to reimagine insurance -- To reimagine the offering, how people access it, user experience -- to make it more flexible, and transparency -- by building trust and giving people more value.”

The startup launched the beta version of its app in November last year, enabling people to buy insurance according to their needs; per trip, daily, monthly or yearly. Yet making the process easier and flexible is not the only driving force behind Etap’s growth; the startup also tailors the price of its products according to driver behavior. They've also gamified the products too, as customers earn and redeem points based on their history.

“With our retail distribution, you get profiled based on a bunch of data points that place you in a risk class,” he said.

The startup’s end-to-end services also include pre-loss inspection (done when signing up) and post-accident reviews, all of which is based on images. To prevent fraudulent claims, the app comes with geolocation tags, timestamps and other features like crash notification.

Mobility 54’s project manager, Yumi Takagi said, “Etap is addressing many challenges that impact the automotive experience in Africa, and we are excited to support and work with them to bring their innovation to more drivers across the continent. We believe that ETAP will engage with this important role and revolutionize the automotive insurance industry with their powerful technology.”

Recommended Stories

  • US, S Korea urge North's return to talks after missile tests

    The U.S. special envoy for North Korea said Monday that Washington and Seoul agreed on the need for a strong response to North Korea's recent spate of missile tests, though they remain open to dialogue with the country. Sung Kim flew to South Korea on Monday for talks two days after North Korea conducted a new type of missile test in its 13th round of weapons firing this year. Experts say North Korea wants to advance its weapons arsenal and wrest concessions such as sanctions relief from its rivals.

  • Rocket fired into Israel from Gaza for the 1st time in months

    Rocket fired into Israel from Gaza for the 1st time in months

  • ‘Basketball Wives’ Renewed For Season 10 At VH1, Sets Premiere

    EXCLUSIVE: VH1 reality series Basketball Wives is returning for its 10th season later this spring. The Paramount Global-owned cabler will launch Season 10 of the show at 8 p.m. Monday, May 16. Created by Shaunie O’Neal, the former wife of NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, the 10th season will see the return of veteran cast members Jackie, […]

  • Russia says it launched mass strikes on Ukrainian military overnight

    The Russian defence ministry said in a statement that air-launched missiles had destroyed 16 Ukrainian military facilities overnight, including five command posts, a fuel depot and three ammunition warehouses, as well as Ukrainian armour and forces. It said those strikes took place in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions and in the port of Mykolayiv, and that the Russian air force had launched strikes against 108 areas where it said Ukrainian forces and armour were concentrated.

  • Posting On Social Media May Have Just Caused Young Buck's Bankruptcy Case To Take A Bad Turn

    Young Buck is in a bit of trouble with the United States Bankruptcy Court — and it’s all thanks to some ill-advised social media posts.

  • Oil Gains as Libya Shuts Its Largest Oil Field Amid Protests

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rose as the shutdown of Libya’s biggest oil field strains an already under-supplied market, overshadowing signals that China’s drastic pandemic lockdowns are weighing on economic growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupo

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Wells Fargo Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    There’s plenty of talk around about the dreaded ‘R’ word, recession, as the markets are obviously cooling off following the prolonged bull runs of late 2020 and 2021. With inflation running at 40-year highs, and GDP growth slipping in Q1, it’s no wonder that people are talking about a return to the late ‘70s, and Carter-era economic malaise. But have we taken the pessimism too far? Covering the market situation for Wells Fargo, senior equity analyst Chris Harvey believes so. He sums up the forec

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom

    The stock market has fallen to start the year, and some stocks have fallen more than others. For investors, however, that brings up opportunities – just because a stock has fallen quite a bit doesn't necessarily make it a bad investment. The trick for investors is to tell the difference between stocks that are cheap at their new low prices and stocks that are truly broken. That’s where the Wall Street pros come in. These expert stock pickers have identified two compelling tickers whose current s

  • Stocks Are Struggling After Earnings. These 5 Could Soar.

    The latest corporate earnings news isn't generally giving stocks a lift, but it is still possible to find shares that can jump in response to profit reports.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    While I'm not a believer in owning all the FAANG stocks, I do feel a strong case can be made that Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOGL)(NASDAQ: GOOG), the company behind internet search engine Google and streaming platform YouTube, is the best value of the group. What investors are getting with Alphabet is well over a decade of dominance when it comes to internet search. Google has controlled between 91% and 93% of monthly search share dating back at least two years, according to GlobalStats.

  • Elon Musk threatens to cut Twitter board members’ salaries to $0 as his takeover bid morphs into a referendum on the company

    The world’s richest man’s Twitter takeover saga is morphing into a referendum on its board, as founder Jack Dorsey tweets his agreement from the sidelines.

  • How Donald Trump Gets Away With Paying Less Income Tax Than Joe Biden

    President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released their income tax returns last week. The first couple reported $610,702 in adjusted gross income and paid $150,439 in federal income tax at an effective tax rate of 24.6%. While it’s unclear what former president Donald Trump’s income or tax bill was for 2021, we can compare Biden’s 2017 federal tax return with the data The New York Times reported on regarding Trump’s income tax payment in 2017. Biden’s 2017 tax return showed $11,031,309 in a

  • Warren Buffett's Bear Market Maneuvers

    This esteemed investor rarely changes his long-term investing strategy, no matter what the market does.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Now Sees Tesla Shares More Than Quadrupling

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood’s Ark Investment Management now expects Tesla Inc. shares to more than quadruple to $4,600 by 2026.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Stops Mask Requirement on Planes After Judge’s RulingUkraine Update: Russia Assault in Donbas, EU Mulls Postwar CostsGlobal Investors Flee China Fearing That Risks Eclipse RewardsTesla Autopilot Stirs U.S. Alarm as ‘Disaster Waiting to Happen’Ukraine Update: Mariupol Defenders Hold Out Against OnslaughtArk last year said it saw shares of the e

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Berkshire Hathaway's portfolio holds roughly four dozen securities, of which two well-known companies are screaming buys and another brand-name stock is a value trap.

  • Tesla Reports Earnings Wednesday. Investors Should Prepare for Disappointment.

    Investors typically have high expectations for Tesla earnings. The EV pioneer's report on Wednesday might not deliver.

  • Jack Dorsey rips Twitter’s board, says it has ‘consistently been the dysfunction of the company’

    “Are you allowed to say this?” one user tweeted. “No,” Dorsey replied.

  • Have fun AND retire rich — a great tax-refund life hack

    For the 100 million of you who will get a tax refund this year, the former head of retirement solutions at J.P. Morgan has a great and very simple idea. Instead, says Anne Lester, split the difference. Do it with every raise or extra money that comes in.

  • Bank of America stock rises after earnings beat, Didi and Rivian shares drop

    Bank of America stock is up after impressive Q1 earnings while Didi stock is down due to the company planning to delist in the U.S. and Rivian is down after comments from its CEO on the EV battery shortage.

  • If I Had to Buy 1 Stock-Split Stock, This Would Be It

    The stock market is having a rocky 2022 so far, with the benchmark S&P 500 index falling 7.8% year to date. Companies are turning to unconventional methods to buoy their share prices, and initiating a stock split seems to be the go-to move for some of them. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), and Google parent company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have all announced plans to split their stocks this year.