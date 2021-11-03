U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,618.50
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,895.00
    -43.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,961.00
    -0.25 (-0.00%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,358.50
    -0.90 (-0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.62
    -1.29 (-1.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.30
    -8.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    23.51
    +0.01 (+0.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1583
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5490
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.10
    -0.31 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3626
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9060
    -0.0360 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    63,238.17
    +1,613.36 (+2.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,560.54
    +61.38 (+4.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,274.81
    -13.81 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,520.90
    -126.18 (-0.43%)
     

Nigeria's lender Payhippo raises $3 million in seed funding to extend quick loans to SMEs

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

Nigeria’s lending startup Payhippo has raised $3 million in a seed round, funding the company plans to use in sourcing the talent needed to optimize its technology as it ramps up effort to extend speedy credit to more small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the West African country.

The round was led by an array of angel investors, including Ham Serunjogi and Maijid Moujaled, the co-founders of the African cross-border payments company Chipper Cash; Olugbenga Agboola of the San-Francisco based payments firm Flutterwave; Bolaji Balogun, the CEO of investment banking firm Chapel Hill Denham; and Hakeem Belo-Osagie, the founder of Metis Capital Partners.

This is the largest amount Payhippo has raised to date after receiving $1 million in pre-seed funding earlier this year.

The company’s co-founder and chief operations officer, Chioma Okotcha, said they are looking to hire more engineers and data scientists.

“We capture our data from the loans we issue, and more talent in the team would allow us to optimize our technology to serve our customers better,” she said.

Payhippo says it disburses short-term loans in less than three hours, a record that remains unmatched by traditional banking institutions in the country, which often require borrowers to meet stringent conditions, like regular account activity and the maintenance of minimum operating balances. A bank loan application also requires a visit to physical branches and extensive paperwork.

“We really focus on keeping this under three hours, and making sure that businesses can get the money they need when they need it. Ours is also a product that works for the SMEs in terms of a flexible repayment structure,” Okotcha said.

SMEs are the force behind Nigeria’s economy accounting for 96% of businesses and 84% of employment in the country. However, a lack of access to credit continues to hinder their growth and limit their contribution to the country’s GDP, according to a study about bank loans and SMEs in Nigeria, published by the Ilorin Journal of Human Resource Management.

It is this financing gap that Payhippo was designed to bridge since it was founded in August 2019.

“We had seen that traditional banks and lenders wouldn't loan small businesses mainly because there were no credit scores, or the collateral requirements were too high. We decided to come into the market and create an instant financing option, where we create a credit score that allows small businesses to get the liquidity they need to buy inventory for business continuity,” Okotcha told TechCrunch.

“We use data from historical records that borrowers have built with us, but we also check their banking history to see the actual performance of their businesses,” said Okotcha.

Payhippo applies its own credit scoring formula that uses different SME data to determine the value of loans to give out. The loans are disbursed through mobile phones. The average loan disbursed by Payhippo is about $1,300, with the minimum loan being about $200.

The startup, which is part of the 2021 Y Combinator summer cohort, was founded by Okotcha, Zach Bijesse, now the chief executive officer, and Uche Nnadi, the chief technical officer.

Payhippo says it is banking on its fast turnaround time for loan applications to grow its customer base within Nigeria before venturing to other countries. The company says it has so far disbursed about 5,000 loans since inception, valued at $1 million and with a repayment rate of 97%, earning them $64,000 in revenues. It added that the demand for credit is high, fueling its current 25% month-on-month growth.

Going forward, the company targets to tap the credit needs of the nearly 40 million SMEs in Nigeria to grow its business.

We know that just 1% of the Nigerian market is about 40,000 businesses, and we want to be in a position where we disburse 40,000 loans in a day,” she said.

Payhippo is one among many digital lenders in Nigeria offering short-term loans to SMEs. Others include Carbon and FairMoney. Last year, FairMoney disbursed a total loan volume of $93 million, representing a 128 percentage point increase from 2019. Carbon also disclosed in an earlier interview that it had hit 659,000 customers last year and had disbursed $63 million in loans, an increase of 9.1 percentage points from the 2019 financial year.

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says this is the best type of business to own when inflation spikes — in other words, what you should buy right now

    Inflation is high. You might as well profit from it.

  • Kroger, Bed Bath & Beyond shares soar on e-commerce tieup

    Announcement from U.S. retailers includes an e-commerce experience and plans to expand Kroger's home product space.

  • Why Dell Stock Got Cut in Half Today

    If you haven't been paying close attention to Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) stock lately, you may have woken up to a shock today. At a share price of $55.12 as of 10:45 a.m. EDT, Dell shares seem to have been cut in half overnight, after closing at $111.51 per share Monday evening. Instead, what happened is that yesterday after close of trading, Dell completed the spinoff of its 81% stake in VMware (NYSE: VMW), effectively dividing the company into two stand-alone companies and distributing a total of 310.9 million shares of VMware (and a boatload of cash) among Dell shareholders.

  • Zillow to shut down Zillow Offers, lay off 25% of company

    The news is the latest in an abrupt turn of fortune for the Seattle-based company's iBuying service. The move is sure to have ripple effects for housing markets across the U.S., as Zillow has purchased thousands of homes through its Zillow Offers program.

  • Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump Over 100%, Says Oppenheimer

    What happens when headwinds meet tailwinds? In meteorology, head-on collisions of opposite air masses gives birth to thunderstorms; add some Coriolis force, and the storm becomes cyclonic. As historian Bruce Catton once described such action, in a political context, ‘tornado weather: sultriest and most menacing.’ But it seems, for now, that we’ve missed that bullet. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus writes, “While economic data continues to show persistently high levels

  • What's Going On With Novavax Shares Today?

    Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) shares are trading higher by 14% at $196.43. The company and Serum Institute of India recently received Emergency Use authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine in Indonesia, with Novavax saying it expects other countries to make a decision within weeks. "Access to supply of a safe and highly effective vaccine, coupled with the ease of its distribution, should be a critical enabler to help Indonesia control the current coronavirus outbreak," said Adar Poonawalla, Chief Exe

  • Zillow took 'massive losses' on Phoenix homes, laying off 25% of workforce

    Taking losses on its home sales, Zillow is winding down its Zillow Offers division and laying off 25% of its workforce. Here's what local brokers have to say about it.

  • Avis shares go wild, close 108% higher after earnings beat

    Avis (CAR) shares went parabolic on Tuesday, spiking 200% before giving back some of those gains in intraday trading on Tuesday.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Will Probably Soar Tomorrow -- but Shouldn't

    Shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) have skyrocketed close to 550% year to date. Here's why the stock will probably soar even more tomorrow -- but shouldn't. Tomorrow -- Nov. 3, 2021 -- a World Health Organization (WHO) technical advisory group is scheduled to meet to review the data for COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin for a potential Emergency Use Listing (EUL).

  • ‘I promised myself I’d never be that broke again.’ This financial adviser’s family inherited $1.4 million and quickly lost it all.

    Jacqueline Schadeck was 14 years old in 2007 when her life took a dramatic turn. Raised by a single mother in northern California, Schadeck found herself with enough money to buy new clothes and eat in restaurants for the first time. “I finally got my first matching Coach bag and shoes,” Schadeck recalled.

  • The 5 Best Bitcoin Stocks And Crypto Plays To Buy And Watch

    The price of Bitcoin keeps rising. A number of Bitcoin stocks — or companies that have business tied to the cryptocurrency — have followed suit. But given the on-a-whim price swings in the crypto world, finding the best stocks out of that bunch can be difficult. For now, based on IBD's analysis, the best crypto stocks and Bitcoin stocks to...

  • Here is Why the Bank Chapter Will Transform SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI)

    SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SOFI) had its "buy the rumor "moment yesterday after the stock rallied almost 13%. The main driver behind the move is likely the expectation that the company will get the regulatory green light for its bank charter. We can expect more volatility as the earnings report date is closing in, set for November 10.

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • PayPal not pursuing Pinterest ‘at this time,’ but what does that mean?

    When rumor recently circulated that PayPal (PYPL) was about to make a ~45 billion offer to bring Pinterest under the fold, the development was not seen in a positive light by PYPL investors, who sent shares down in the subsequent session. Last week, however, the digital payments giant poured cold water on the rumors by stating it is “not pursuing an acquisition of Pinterest at this time.” It’s a good decision, says Piper Sandler’s Christopher Donat. “We have been skeptical of the strategic merit

  • Ethereum, Litecoin, and Ripple’s XRP – Daily Tech Analysis – November 3rd, 2021

    After a bullish Tuesday, the majors would need to avoid the day’s pivot levels to support another breakout day ahead.

  • Tesla down after Musk tweet, Avis shares spike over 150%

    Mixed signals from invested parties in the Tesla-Hertz partnership, while Avis Car Rental continues to soar. Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre reports.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – November 3rd, 2021

    After a bullish day for the majors on Tuesday, a Bitcoin move back through to $65,000 levels would signal a breakout…

  • Why Global Payments Stock Crashed 10% Today

    Shares of payments technology company Global Payments (NYSE: GPN) are getting destroyed today, down 10% in 1:50 p.m. EDT trading despite the fact that the company just "beat earnings" in its third-quarter earnings report this morning. Analysts had forecast Global Payments would earn $2.14 per share (adjusted) on sales of less than $2 billion this past quarter. In fact, Global Payments reported profits of $2.18 per share and sales of $2.2 billion.

  • Low enrollments are crushing textbook supplier Chegg's stock

    Jefferies Equity Analyst Brent Thill breaks down the slowdown textbook distributor Chegg is experiencing as sentiment towards the education sector worsens.

  • Why Chegg Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) plunged 49% on Tuesday after the online learning platform warned investors that a tight labor market and COVID-19-related challenges were denting demand for education services. Chegg's revenue rose 12% year over year to $171.9 million, driven by a 23% rise in services revenue, to $146.8 million. The education technology company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), in turn, jumped 45% to $46.4 million.