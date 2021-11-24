U.S. markets open in 6 hours 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    4,685.25
    -3.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,728.00
    -38.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,316.00
    +4.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,327.10
    -2.20 (-0.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.98
    +0.48 (+0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.20
    +10.40 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.66
    +0.23 (+0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1244
    -0.0010 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.38
    +0.21 (+1.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3375
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.9260
    -0.1740 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,701.44
    +760.65 (+1.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,422.69
    +11.08 (+0.78%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,294.12
    +27.43 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,302.66
    -471.45 (-1.58%)
     

Nigeria's OnePipe raises $3.5M to double down on its embedded finance offering

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

Last year, fintech API infrastructure players came into the African tech scene, ushering in Plaid-like services to businesses and developers.

And the attention on these companies, particularly from venture capitalists, spiralled into this year, with each significant player raising large seed to Series A rounds.

OnePipe, a fintech API company with a different play from the lot, joins the list today, raising $3.5 million seed to double down on its embedded finance offering.

African impact-focused VC Atlantica Ventures, a co-lead investor in OnePipe’s $950,000 pre-seed round last year, also co-led this seed round alongside Tribe Capital and V&R Associates.

New investors Canaan Partners, Saison Capital, Norrsken (the fund of Klarna founder Niklas Adalberth), The Fund and Two Culture Cap also participated. Existing investors Chris Adelsbach, Techstars, Ingressive Capital, Acquity, P1, Raba and DFS Lab followed on with new checks, alongside a few angel investors.

There are generally three main fintech API infrastructure plays. One is data and financial accounts aggregation (Plaid, Okra, Mono, Stitch and Pngme are some players in the space).

The second focuses on embedded finance and banking as a service, where Treasury Prime, Marqeta ply their trade. The third is core open banking pioneered by the likes of TrueLayer.

OnePipe’s original game plan was to create an API gateway that connected banks and fintechs under a uniform standard, a move that would allow the company to perform core open banking.

But founder and CEO Ope Adeoye (self-described as the company’s chief plumber), on a call with TechCrunch, said upon continuous integration with these financial institutions, it became clear the company needed to pivot since it wasn’t generating many demand cycles.

And having struck partnerships with a few banks, OnePipe decided to take a step back and delve into the world of embedded finance.

Unlike open banking and data aggregation plays where a company needs to collaborate with almost every bank in the country where they operate, it’s not necessarily the case with companies offering embedded finance. That’s why OnePipe has six partner banks at the moment.

“The caveat goes like this, the moment you make a positioning play for banking as a service, all you really need is one partner bank that lets you go deep because the embedded finance [offering] is about depth and not breadth,” said the CEO.

“If you go for data aggregation or open banking in general, then you are going for breadth, not depth. So on our side, we said we’d rather go with tier two and tier three bands, where once you describe the concept to them, they get it. It powers their growth and is more valuable to them, unlike other larger financial institutions.”

By running API infrastructure on behalf of these partner banks and helping them monetize it, OnePipe works with non-financial institutions to launch and cross-sell an array of financial services such as credit, accounts and payments within their offerings.

“We raised a round last year to focus on one use case of the partnership, which was to pull together the APIs of a fixed set of banks and offer embedded banking or banking as a service play,” Adeoye asserted. “Meaning, we make it possible for non-financial institutions, or businesses in general, to offer banking services to their customers.”

So an FMCG startup, for instance, can plug into a bank’s API managed by OnePipe and begin to issue accounts to customers, allowing them to make payments off those accounts and access credit when they need it.

With open banking on the horizon, the fintech-SME love story is just beginning

In the 10 months OnePipe switched up to this model, it has processed more than 6.3 million transactions worth over $46.3 million, the company said. These numbers are from over 1 million individual accounts and 138+ businesses, ranging from FMCG and retail to lending and agriculture.

OnePipe takes a percentage cut from transactions made on these accounts and shares with its partner banks. For loans offered via its APIs, OnePipe takes at least 1% of the loan interest from its lending partners and also shares it with the businesses and partner banks.

With what OnePipe has accomplished so far, Aniko Szigetvari, the founding partner at Atlantica Ventures, believes the company is not only deepening financial inclusion in Nigeria but the continent.

“In our view, embedded finance is the next enabler for both traditional and financial service businesses to increase customer loyalty and revenue by offering a wide range of third-party financial products and revenue streams for their customers,” he said.

Though OnePipe is currently only present in Nigeria, it is making its first move beyond the country’s shores to align with Szigetvari’s statement.

OnePipe is going through a strategic partnership route as Adeoye mentioned that his company made a deal with African logistics and freight company Sendy to expand into other African countries. Per the company’s statement, the plan is to “pull a Stripe-Shopify-esque tag team.”

“We made sure that before we looked into other African countries, we were going in with a customer on the ground already,” said the CEO. “We did a deal with Sendy that made them participate in this round, and we will then deploy the capital for expansion. So as they go to Egypt, South Africa, we’ll be deploying with them and grow together.”

African startups join global funding boom as fintech shines

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed's inflation screwup will 'go down in history' — but he's using these 3 stocks to take advantage

    The economist and adviser at Allianz SE says high inflation is here to stay.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Biden Taps Oil Reserves, Donald Trump SPAC Dives; Warren Buffett Stock Melts

    The Dow Jones gained. Oil stocks bubbled as Joe Biden tapped reserves. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive. A Warren Buffett stock fell.

  • Cathie Wood is backing up the truck on these 3 growth stocks — should you?

    Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.

  • JPMorgan says this cryptocurrency is a better buy than Bitcoin as interest rates rise — here are 3 easy ways to invest

    The cryptocurrency's growing applications make it less susceptible to the interest rates.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dipped on Tuesday

    Shares of semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had tumbled 3% as of 11 a.m. ET Tuesday after TheFly.com reported last night that an Nvidia director, Persis Drell, had disclosed a stock sale of 10,000 shares of Nvidia stock. You can't know the real reason -- so you shouldn't assume. It should also be pointed out that the price at which Drell sold shares -- $326.65 per share -- is not only a higher price than Nvidia shares fetch today, it is a higher price than those shares were worth at yesterday's close, before news of the insider sale was revealed.

  • Tesla’s Musk Is Selling Stock Again. We Think We Know When It Will End.

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back selling shares. All the new sales took place on Tuesday and are part of a prearranged plan to exercise expiring management stock options.

  • Morgan Stanley Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    The Plug Power (PLUG) juggernaut has spun into overdrive. The stock has performed one of the year’s most impressive turnarounds, as over the past 3 months, it has climbed 67% higher. If you think you’ve missed the boat, then think again. According to Morgan Stanley’s Stephen Byrd, the hydrogen specialist’s constant stream of positive developments merits a new price target. The analyst recently raised the figure from $43 to $65, suggesting room for another 54% surge over the coming months. (To wa

  • 2 Top Metaverse Stocks That Could Make You Rich

    Get in on the ground floor of a brand new industry like the metaverse -- an iteration of the internet that creates interconnected virtual worlds. Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, has reignited interest in metaverse development after announcing plans to commit $10 billion to build what it calls the successor to the mobile internet.

  • Alibaba Stock Is Near 3-Year Lows. Why One Analyst Prefers Its Competitor.

    Alibaba shares are down more than 40% this year, and are plumbing lows not seen since late 2018. But there remain reasons to be optimistic.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Amid Beijing crackdowns and other headwinds for U.S.-listed China companies, here are the best Chinese stocks now.

  • The World’s Largest Bitcoin Fund Is Troubled. Here’s Why.

    The $37 billion Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has fallen far behind gains in Bitcoin itself. It owns Bitcoin directly, rather than through futures contracts, but that's not the problem.

  • Why these are the worst stocks to own right now: Goldman Sachs

    Avoid these stocks as the economy recovers from the pandemic, Goldman Sachs warns.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised for a Breakout Year

    2021 has been a fantabulous year for stock investors, with the S&P 500 returning 25% year to date. But here’s the bad news: all good things must come to an end, and the clock’s ticking down to the end of 2021. But here’s the good news, too: 2022 might also be not too shabby a year for stocks. Most of Wall Street’s pros believe we’ll see between 8% and 12% growth going forward. That’s a sound return, and in line with the market’s long-term overall gains. What investors need to do now is optimize

  • Autodesk Stock Sinks After Outlook Disappoints Investors

    The software company said it continued to be affected by supply-chain disruption and inflationary pressures amid the pandemic.

  • Elon Musk sells another $1 billion of Tesla stock; nearly $10 billion sold this month

    Elon Musk continued to sell his Tesla Inc. shares Tuesday, selling another 934,000 shares for about $1.05 billion.

  • Why Micron Stock Popped Today

    Shares of computer memory-maker Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) jumped out of the gate Tuesday, rising as much as 4.6% before turning tail and retreating to a 2.2% gain as of 11:25 a.m. ET. You can thank investment bank Mizuho for the reprieve. Citing improving demand for memory in personal computers, in servers, and in smartphones as well, Mizuho announced today that it is upgrading shares of Micron stock (and Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) stock as well) to buy.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Buys More Zoom as It Slumps on Growth Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood stepped up buying of Zoom Video Communications Inc. after the stock slumped as earnings failed to address concerns over growth amid economic reopening. Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceNew York City Is Building a Wall of Oysters to Fe

  • Musk Has Now Sold More Than Half the Stock He Vowed on Twitter

    (Bloomberg) -- After a few days’ break, Elon Musk resumed selling shares in Tesla Inc., now coming more than halfway to making good on his promise to offload 10% of his stake in the electric-car maker.Most Read from BloombergAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceNew York City Is Building a

  • VMware Stock Edges Higher After Profits Top Estimates

    Revenue of $3.19 billion was up 11% from a year ago and beat the Street consensus. Non-GAAP profit of $1.72 a share beat the Street's $1.54.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 3 Stocks in Focus

    Investors are always looking for the right signal, something that will indicate where a stock is likely to move. These can be positive or negative – what matters most is accuracy. The stock market is an expression of the collective will and opinions of millions of traders, investors, and corporate execs. The most successful stock players are those who learn to read what the signals are saying. One of the clearest signals comes from the corporate insiders. These company officers get an inside vie