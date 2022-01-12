U.S. markets open in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,710.25
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,166.00
    +38.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,859.75
    +28.75 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,193.00
    +2.60 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.31
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.20
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    22.75
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1368
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.25
    -1.15 (-5.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3629
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3590
    +0.0490 (+0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,893.07
    +890.48 (+2.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.65
    +26.23 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,549.71
    +58.34 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Nigeria's SeamlessHR raises $10M to expand HR and payroll solutions across Africa

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Africa’s appetite for cloud computing software continues to increase as connectivity and bandwidth opportunities push boundaries. Per reports, the continent’s cloud computing industry coupled with the Middle East is expected to grow to $31.4 billion in 2026 from $14.2 billion last year.

SeamlessHR, a Nigeria-based company that wants to help African businesses “leverage the continent’s greatest asset: abundant human capital” with its cloud-based human resources (HR) and payroll software, has raised $10 million in Series A funding for its next phase of growth and regional expansion.

Pan-African venture capital firm TLcom Capital led the round. New investor Capria Ventures and existing investors Lateral Frontier Ventures, Enza Capital and Ingressive Capital participated.

The company’s eponymous product is a cloud-based, end-to-end HR software that helps businesses manage and streamline their entire human resource processes and workflow.

Its product suite includes an HR management system, performance and competency management, HR analytics, leave management, payroll management and recruitment management.

CEO Emmanuel Okeleji and CTO Deji Lana didn’t build SeamlessHR from the get-go. It was four years after several iterations of Insidify, an aggregator site for job seekers and a review site for companies that they started SeamlessHR in 2018.

“The natural client for our job sites was the HR,” CEO Okeleji told TechCrunch on a call. “So we thought, ‘how can we help HR to become more productive and successful so that they can run a better, more profitable company and hire more people in the process?’”

The founder also said one of the reasons for the pivot from Insidify to SeamlessHR was because the former wasn’t profitable and lacked the flexibility to scale across Africa.

With SeamlessHR, both goals could be accomplished and a year after launching SeamlessHR’s MVP, revenues picked up and was 10 times more than Insidify’s.

Initially, the company signed a couple of smaller companies to build its reputation. But over time, it began to focus on bigger clients and signed up a bank as its first main enterprise customer. The company said that its enterprise-grade solution caters to various companies. They range from businesses with 100 employees or fewer to large enterprises with more than 10,000 employees; and from multinationals and banks such as PwC, AXA and Sterling Bank to startups and investment firms like Flutterwave and TGI Group.

Over 100,000 employees from these organizations use SeamlessHR monthly. “We have the largest aggregation of medium-to-very large companies in Africa,” Okeleji remarked.

Four years in, SeamlessHR is now rich with human resources and payroll data after handling salaries for several hundreds of companies. Sitting on top of such data provides leverage to build out more vertical products; for this reason, SeamlessHR will venture into launching embedded finance products for employees.

Here’s how it will work: Say a company is using SeamlessHR for its 5,000 employees; any one of them can tap into the platform’s earned wage access where they can get their salaries up until the point they’ve worked. It’s a typical salary structure in markets such as the U.S. but rarely used in markets like Nigeria.

“In Africa, the innovation that allows people to access credit from their jobs doesn’t happen. And an HR payroll software is well-positioned to lead that innovation because we use finance, technology and HR to help people convert their employment into collateral to access safe credit,” stated the CEO, who believes the company’s cash advances will appeal more to employees than “predatory” loans offered by some lending companies.

Africa’s payroll and HR management market has witnessed the emergence of newer companies such as YC-backed Workpay and Bento. They help businesses with salary disbursement, taxes and pension, carving out a niche for themselves in a market that appears to be dominated by SeamlessHR.

Building an HR solution in Africa requires more workaround than in developed markets, where most small businesses can afford to pay for software. The opportunity in Africa primarily lies with large corporates, not SMEs. They have higher purchasing power and a greater need for HR solutions; they make up the bulk of SeamlessHR’s customers.

SeamlessHR has also eaten into the market share of legacy and “on-premise” systems like SAP and Oracle, commonly used by large companies locally. Companies now know they can do without hiring employees who need certifications to manage software and concentrate on setting and onboarding cloud-based software solutions capable of serving their needs, albeit cheaper. Localization of software also plays a part in SeamlessHR replacing these legacy systems in Nigeria.

TLcom Capital partner Andreata Muforo said of the investment, “The strong execution shown by Emmanuel and his team is a vital ingredient required to build a successful business and as they expand their products to include embedded finance and launch their solutions to new markets, we’re proud to partner alongside them and strengthen their push to unlock more value within Africa’s B2B space.

The company says its new funding will further strengthen its position as “Africa’s leading cloud HR and payroll platform.” Okeleji, who had a brief stint as an investment banker and practised as a doctor, said on the call that SeamlessHR would take its business south of the continent with South Africa as operating hub, thus hiring more staff.

The company currently has a presence in Nigeria and Kenya; it’ll also use the funds to expand further in the East African country and surrounding markets.

Product-wise, SeamlessHR plans to build out its embedded finance offerings and provide additional functionalities, especially around artificial intelligence, data analytics and machine learning.

Okeleji mentioned that SeamlessHR would move beyond human resources and payroll at some point into other departments that make organizations tick. He also hinted at the possibility of SeamlessHR scaling beyond Africa into other global markets, referencing the recent strides made by India’s Freshworks.

“We are building software solutions to optimize HR now, but in the future, we’ll go to other areas beyond HR. And we are positioned to build a global SaaS company because SaaS products can travel the world faster than, say, fintech. We’re beating global players in our local market and while we are not distracting ourselves now, we know we can play this game globally.”

Recommended Stories

  • Outlines showers your home with recyclable options

    The company just closed a $1 million pre-seed lead by Social Impact Capital to make sure that the giant water-splash-stopping sheets of plastic that are present in most of the 128 million households in the U.S. get sustainably recycled, rather than putting them in landfills. Like all New Yorkers I moved into like an old apartment that required me to have like a shower liner -- one of those plastic shower curtains. Long story short, Young and his co-founder Megan Murphy set out to solve the problem in a rather elegant way.

  • App Annie: Global app stores' consumer spend up 19% to $170B in 2021, downloads grew 5% to 230B

    Consumer spending on mobile apps reached $170 billion in 2021, according to App Annie's newly released "State of Mobile 2022" report, out today, which offers a comprehensive look at the app economy across iOS, Google Play and third-party Android app stores in China. In January 2021, App Annie reported year-over-year download growth of 7% during 2021, which has now dropped to just 5% in 2021. Download growth today is being driven largely by emerging markets like India, as well as Pakistan, Peru, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Egypt.

  • People devote third of waking time to mobile apps

    During 2021, billions were spent on apps, with TikTok, YouTube and Netflix leading the way.

  • Southampton mark new era by thrashing Brentford

    Southampton got Serbian businessman Dragan Solak's reign as owner off to a flying start with a 4-1 thrashing of Brentford on Tuesday to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

  • Church Building Collapses During Service in Nigeria

    A church building collapsed in Asaba, Nigeria, trapping multiple people who were attending a service on January 11, according to local reports citing police.At least 18 people had been rescued as of January 12, reports said, while many were still trapped in the rubble.A local government official said the secretary to the state government and the commissioner of police for Delta state were assessing the damage at the scene on Tuesday night.Footage by local resident Eze Chibueze shows the partially collapsed building. Credit: Eze Chibueze via Storyful

  • Iheanacho gets Nigeria off to winning start after troubled build-up

    Leicester City forward Kelechi Iheanacho scored as Nigeria put a troubled build-up to the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon behind them on Tuesday to beat disappointing Egypt 1-0 in Garoua.

  • Christmas tree behind fire that killed 12, officials confirm

    A Christmas tree fire caused the blaze that killed 12 relatives in a Philadelphia rowhome duplex, investigators confirmed Tuesday as they identified victims and announced preliminary findings, but stopped short of officially saying a 5-year-old boy playing with a lighter was behind it. Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel hesitated to point blame at a news conference Tuesday but said the boy was the only person on that floor.

  • Ryan & Emily: Docs from new Project Veritas #ExposeFauci lab leak report FALL APART on inspection

    Ryan Grim and Emily Jashinsky discuss the validity of a new Project Veritas report on the lab leak theory. About Rising: Rising is a weekday morning show with bipartisan hosts that breaks the mold of morning TV by taking viewers inside the halls of Washington power like never before. The show leans into the day's political cycle with cutting edge analysis from DC insiders who can predict what is going to happen. It also sets the day's political agenda by breaking exclusive news with a team of scoop-driven reporters and demanding answers during interviews with the country's most important political newsmakers. Follow Rising on social media: Website: Hill.TV Facebook: facebook.com/HillTVLive/ Instagram: @HillTVLive Twitter: @HillTVLive

  • Russia and China block UN support for sanctions on Mali

    Russia and China blocked the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday from supporting new sanctions on Mali for its military leaders’ decision to delay next month’s elections until 2026, a blow to the restoration of democracy in the troubled West African nation. Kenya’s U.N. ambassador, Martin Kimani, said after closed-door discussions on the proposed French-drafted statement endorsing the sanctions imposed by the West African regional group ECOWAS he was “disappointed” that the council couldn’t agree on what he called a “relatively mild” press statement. Kimani said the Security Council’s failure to support ECOWAS’ actions spurred its three African members -- Kenya, Ghana and Gabon -- to speak to reporters to fully back the regional bloc's position, “including the imposition of sanctions on the military authorities in Mali to ensure an expedited transition to constitutional rule.”

  • Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over alleged crypto scam

    A class action lawsuit has named Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and basketball star Paul Pierce as defendants for promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergEU Warns Repeat Boosters Could Weaken Immune SystemEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeDjokovic Admits Doing Phot

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • Why Amazon, Sea Limited, and MercadoLibre All Surged on Tuesday

    After days of declines, a large number of e-commerce and technology stocks staged a wide-ranging relief rally on Tuesday. Investors focused on a broader range of economic issues, allowing high-growth stocks to stage a comeback. E-commerce platforms have taken it on the chin recently, as investors bet that massive gains resulting from the pandemic would eventually fade.

  • Why PayPal Stock Plunged 19% in 2021

    A couple of quarterly revenue misses and weak guidance for 2022 by this pandemic winner spooked Wall Street.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

    Several top U.S. oil stocks are in buy range Tuesday as oil prices rise amid OPEC+ production disruptions.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.