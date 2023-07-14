Night at the Museum

Few places casually integrate famous works of art into their environment. Sites where “Do Not Touch” signs are scarce, velvet ropes don’t separate, and security guards don’t stand nearby with a suspicious eye. The Hamilton Princess & Beach Club has created such a space.

This story begins 10 years ago when local Bermudian brothers Andrew and Alexander Green bought the property. For the following three years, the over 130-year-old “Pink Palace” (as it is affectionately known) received an estimated $100 million worth of renovations in rooms, marina development, a new fitness center and spa, and more. The Green brothers focused on evolving the space while maintaining its previous charm. Here is where they discovered that this venture was also the perfect opportunity to display and grow their vast and impressive private art collection.

Photo via Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

Andrew and Alexander accredit their love of art to their father, Peter Green. In a 2021 Vanity Fair article, they revealed their “father commissioned Andy Warhol to do a portrait of his wife (who died when Alexander and Andrew were children).”

Currently, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is home to one of the world’s best hotel art collections, featuring more than 375 awe-inspiring works by artists including Andy Warhol, Banksy, Pablo Picasso, Henri Matisse, Rene Magritte, Roy Lichtenstein, Yayoi Kusama, David Hockney, Jeff Koons, Alexander Calder, Jasper Johns, Tom Sachs, Damien Hirst, and Yoshitomo Nara.

What makes the Pink Palace unique in its design is how the art is so casually placed throughout the building. Guests can walk by a Matisse, a Warhol, and a Picasso in their shorts and flip-flops without feeling guilty for not paying any mind to the masterpieces. Or, they can take their time discovering and appreciating each piece if they so choose. This aspect is what separates the Hamilton Princess from the rest. It’s not just a place to stay, it’s also something to experience. During your stay, we highly recommend you schedule a guided tour of the collection through the concierge.

Photo via Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

But the incredible collection of masterpieces isn’t the only reason to consider a stay. As you enter the grand lobby of the Hamilton Princess, you are immediately greeted by an ambiance of refined luxury. Each space is elegantly adorned to evoke a sense of timeless grandeur without being aggressively maximalist.

Furthermore, the accommodation offerings at the Hamilton Princess are a testament to the hotel’s commitment to unparalleled excellence. From the moment you step into your appointed room or suite, you are embraced by an atmosphere of comfort and understated luxury. Each space is a triumph of design, blending contemporary elegance with timeless charm. The Fairmont Rooms, Deluxe Garden View Rooms, and Signature Rooms with Balcony offer a sense of serenity, cocooning you in plush surroundings and offering breathtaking vistas of the harbor or the hotel’s gardens.

If, tired from your travels, you decide not to venture out for a meal or drink, no mistake will have been made. Each of the five restaurants offers a unique ambiance and food choice to satisfy any craving. Named after Sir William Stephenson, “the British intelligence agent who headed the Allied Forces Atlantic censorship station based out of the Hamilton Princess during the Second World War,” the Intrepid proudly acts as the Hamilton Princess’s flagship restaurant. It offers a refined steakhouse, seafood, and raw bar experience paired with a panoramic view of the surrounding harbor.

The Intrepid Interior, Photo via Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

The Princess Beach Club provides a different panoramic view of Sinky Bay, a private cove on South Beach. Enjoy lunch with your feet in the sand while enjoying the comfort of your private cabana. Or relax in one of the Hamilton Princess’s new land or water hammocks. It is truly a luxury experience like no other.

For those looking to find the intersection of luxury and boating, the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club is the destination. During renovations, a 60-berth marina was created to welcome anything from a 30-75 ft pleasure craft or tournament fishing boat to a 500 ft super yacht. The marina provides access to a dedicated concierge and gourmet onsite catering via the Hamilton Princess.

Photo via Hamilton Princess & Beach Club

The Hamilton Princess’s luxury accommodations extend into its spa and fitness options. For those looking to exhaust their muscles, enjoy their 2,150 square foot fitness center filled with all Technogym equipment and accented by yet another panoramic view of the harbor. Furthermore, get to know your fellow guests and take one of their yoga, pilates, barre, or HIIT classes. Afterward, you can enjoy a trip to the spa and choose from almost 50 options spread out between facials, hydro facials, massages, nails, scrubs, waxing, and more.

When you think of the methodology behind Hamilton Princess & Beach Club, it becomes clear that each aspect of its design has been methodically and comprehensively considered. It breaks the mold of a traditional luxury hotel by adding a unique experience spread throughout each space. The Hamilton Princess isn’t just a hotel–it’s an art museum that brings an intimate experience with famous works to its guests.

