How a late night NatWest board meeting sealed Alison Rose’s fate

Dame Alison Rose’s 31-year career at NatWest came crashing down in a matter of hours after a series of late night calls and a hurried board meeting to decide her fate.

The bank announced in the early hours of Wednesday morning that Dame Alison had “agreed by mutual consent” to step down as chief executive with immediate effect.

It marked a sharp about-turn from just hours earlier when the board had expressed their “full confidence” in Dame Alison, who admitted to a “serious error of judgement” but said she would remain in the job.

After days of stonewalling, the FTSE 100 lender had released a statement at 5:42pm on Tuesday admitting that Dame Alison had leaked inaccurate information to the BBC about why Coutts closed Nigel Farage’s accounts.

Rather than asking her to step aside, Sir Howard Davies, NatWest’s chairman, raised the prospect that the board would dock its chief executive’s pay but allow her to continue in her £5m role.

The chairman said: “She has proved, over the last 4 years, to be an outstanding leader of the institution, as demonstrated by our results. The board therefore believes it is clearly in the interest of all the bank’s shareholders and customers that she continues in post.”

That position did not hold for long.

The statement caused outrage in Government, which still owns 39pc of the lender in a legacy of the financial crisis bailout of what was then called Royal Bank of Scotland.

One minister says: “Many in Government were amazed – and not in a good way – with the first tone deaf board statement.”

Nigel Farage has called for NatWest's entire board to resign following the scandal - MANDEL NGAN/AFP

Senior Treasury officials contacted Sir Howard to relay the Government’s concerns about her position, according to a Whitehall source.

Media outlets were also briefed that Downing Street wanted Dame Alison to quit over the scandal.

After losing the confidence of its biggest investor, Dame Alison’s position became untenable.

Following discussions with the Treasury, NatWest’s board hastily convened an emergency meeting over video call that began around 11pm.

One person briefed on the talks says: “Alison has a lot of credit in the bank in terms of how she has run the institution as chief executive. That is why the board wanted to support her and they were absolutely confident that she was the right person to lead NatWest.

“But executives do not only need the support of the board, especially given NatWest’s unique shareholder structure.”

NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies is facing questions over the initial decision to allow Alison Rose to remain in her job - Jason Alden/Bloomberg

At 1:28am, less than eight hours after Sir Howard said the board fully supported Dame Alison, the bank released a new statement saying she was leaving.

Sir Howard said: “The board and Alison Rose have agreed, by mutual consent, that she will step down as CEO of the NatWest Group. It is a sad moment. She has dedicated all her working life so far to NatWest and will leave many colleagues who respect and admire her.”

Dame Alison has only ever worked at the bank, joining NatWest graduate scheme in 1992 and working her way up over three decades. She became chief executive in 2019, becoming the first woman to lead a major British bank.

Before the Farage scandal, Dame Alison was a highly respected executive in the City who had developed strong relations with Government. In 2019 she led a review into female entrepreneurship in Britain on behalf of the Government.

Charlie Nunn, chief executive of rival Lloyds, paid tribute to her on Wednesday morning, saying: “I’ve really respected Alison as a role model in financial services. Especially some of her leadership around topics like sustainability and female entrepreneurship has been great and I’ll miss her in that context.”

However, support in Government has drained away quickly over the last two weeks as a result of her handling of the row over Mr Farage’s Coutts account.

City minister Andrew Griffiths said: “It is right that the NatWest CEO has resigned. This would never have happened if NatWest had not taken it upon itself to withdraw a bank account due to someone’s lawful political views. That was and is always unacceptable.

“I hope the whole financial sector learns from this incident. Its role is to serve customers well and fairly - not to tell them how or what to think.”

One City executive said Dame Alison may have been able to save her job if she had been upfront about her mistake weeks ago. “That is the lesson here,” he says.

Paul Thwaite, the current chief executive of NatWest’s Commercial and Institutional business, will take over for 12 months before a permanent successor is appointed. Shares in NatWest fell 3pc in morning trading following the overnight announcement.

Serious questions remain for Sir Howard and the rest of the board over why they thought she could continue in her role after admitting the breach.

