Night Vision System (NVS) Market to reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032 - Future Market Insights, Inc.

·5 min read

Top Companies Covered in Night Vision System (NVS) Market are Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mobileye, Veoneer Inc., Valeo SA, Magna International, and others.

NEWARK, Del, May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global night vision system market is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 1.2 Bn by 2032, with sales growing at a 13.9% CAGR over the forecast period. Increasing sales of luxury cars, along with rising awareness regarding road safety is boosting the requirement for improved night visibility range and quality. This is expected to fuel sales in the market over the forecast period.

FMI_Logo
FMI_Logo

NIR (near infrared range) technology has progressed significantly during the last few years. In low-light or no-light situations, NIR technology produces photons, which aid in the detection of objects from a long distance.

For night vision systems, it is critical for eye-tracking and gesture control. Within a detecting range of fewer than 600 feet, the technology uses less power and can provide a crisp image in the dark. As a result, sales in the the global automotive night vision market are predicted to grow.

Get Sample PDF Brochure@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14625

More sensors are being integrated into automobiles to make them smarter and automated. Road sign recognition, collision avoidance systems, driver face detection, obstacle detection, and automated response are just a few of the emerging sensor-based technologies in the automotive night vision market. As a result of the integration of new-age technologies and enhanced sensors, demand is slated to surge at a considerable pace over the forecast period.

"Increasing autonomous vehicle fleet coupled with growing road safety awareness, particularly at night will continue driving the market over the forecast period," says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

  • By technology type, infrared sensor sales are expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period.

  • Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for about 69% of the total market share.

  • In terms of sales channel, the OEM segment is projected to create an absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 679.9 Mn.

  • The U.S. is expected to account for 89.9% of the North America night vision market share, creating an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 143.3 Mn by 2032.

  • Total sales in China will grow at a 13.4% CAGR, accounting for more than 68% of the East Asia night vision market share in 2022.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/night-vision-system-nvs-market

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading players operating in the market include -

  • Robert Bosch GmbH

  • Continental AG

  • Mobileye

  • Veoneer Inc.

  • Valeo SA

  • Magna International

  • Texas Instruments Incorporated

  • NXP Semiconductors N.V

Manufacturers are strategically collaborating with technology partners for long supply relations and to instigate a central control unit for different ADAS technologies.

Key Segments Covered in Night Vision System Industry Analysis

Technology:

  • Ultrasonic Sensor

  • Lidar Sensor

  • Radar Sensor

  • Camera Sensor

  • Infrared Sensor

  • Pressure Sensor

Sales Channel:

  • OEM

  • Aftermarket

Vehicle Type:

  • Passenger Vehicle

  • Light Commercial Vehicle

  • Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brochure/rep-gb-14625

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

4. Key Success Factors

4.1. Product Adoption / Usage Analysis

4.2. Product innovation & Diversification

4.3. Marketing and Brand management

4.4. Supply Chain Management

5. Global Night Vision System Market Demand Analysis 2017-2021 and Forecast, 2022-2032

5.1. Historical Market Volume ('000 Units) Analysis, 2017-2021

5.2. Current and Future Market Volume ('000 Units) Projections, 2022-2032

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Trend Analysis

TOC continued..!

Speak to our Research Expert@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-14625

About FMI – Automotive and Transportation

The Automotive and Transportation division of FMI provides exclusive coverage and actionable insights about the automotive and transportation industry encompassing the automotive, aviation, shipping and marine, and railway sectors. Market findings and competition intelligence of OEM, aftermarket, services, and technology landscape have helped numerous industry stakeholders' right from automakers, component manufacturers, channel partners and service providers in taking informed decisions and keeping them up-to-date with market behavior.

Have a Look at Related Research Reports:

Front forks Market to reach a valuation of US$ 68.33 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Centre High Mount Stop Lamps Market to reach a valuation of US$ 5.27 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

Aircraft Strut Market are expected to surpass US$ 8.5 Billion by 2032 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (ESOMAR certified market research organization and a member of Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) provides in-depth insights into governing factors elevating the demand in the market. It discloses opportunities that will favor the market growth in various segments on the basis of Source, Application, Sales Channel and End Use over the next 10-years.

Contact:

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/night-vision-system-nvs-market
LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/night-vision-system-nvs-market-to-reach-us-1-2-bn-by-2032---future-market-insights-inc-301540767.html

SOURCE Future Market Insights

