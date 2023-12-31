New nightclub and popular organic grocer among 17 notable openings in 2023

Here are 17 business openings of note from 2023 in Rochester.

Apple Cinemas

A year and a half in the making, dine-in movie theater chain Apple Cinemas opened its first New York state location Dec. 8 at 3349 Monroe Ave. in Pittsford Plaza. The new entertainment venue, spread over 27,452 square feet, takes the place of the Pittsford Cinema 9, which closed in June 2022. Originally, Massachusetts-based Apple Cinemas hoped to open there by the fall of 2022 but encountered delays. Moviegoers are able to order pub-style food — including chicken wings, burgers, wraps and fries — from their reclining seats, and the lobby features a full-service bar with seating. The theater is the Rochester area’s first to offer ACX, or large-screen format, projection with Dolby Atmos Sound, according to plaza owner Wilmorite.

Boot Barn

Boot Barn opened its first location in the Rochester market during the fall in the old Chuck E. Cheese in Jay Scutti Plaza, 1000 Hylan Drive, Henrietta. The national chain headquartered in Irvine, California, specializes in western work gear and fashions and offers cowboy hat shaping and cleaning. Boot Barn has the most locations in Texas (78) and just four in New York state.

Byrne Dairy Retail Store & Deli

Byrne Dairy Retail Store & Deli, which sells groceries, made-to-order deli sandwiches, hot foods, coffee, ice cream and fuel, continues its expansion and further push into the Rochester market. Syracuse-based, family-owned Bryne, which operates as Soybyrne Sales, opened two more stores in our area in 2023: in May at 31 Paul Road, Chili, and in November at 321 E. Linden Ave., East Rochester. The East Rochester store is the chain’s eighth store in Monroe County and its 72nd overall.

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A opened its first location in the city of Rochester this past October. It’s actually a Chick-fil-A concession stand inside Blue Cross Arena at the War Memorial outside Section 125. It’s open for arena events, except on Sundays, when all Chick-fil-A locations are closed. There are three full-service Chick-fil-A restaurants in Monroe County: at 2140 W. Ridge Road, Greece; 100 Marketplace Drive, Henrietta; and 1115 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit. The Blue Cross Arena stand is owned by Michael Taylor, who also owns the Henrietta Chick-fil-A.

Crumbl Cookies

In October, the Rochester market got its second Crumbl Cookies location. (The first is in Henrietta.) The Victor shop is at 407 Commerce Drive, which is off Route 96 in the Victor Crossing Plaza, about a mile south of Eastview Mall. The chain’s menu consists of six of more than 250 rotating flavors, like milk chocolate chip, chocolate pistachio pie, caramel apple and Key lime pie. Weekly flavor lineups are posted at 6 p.m. Sundays on Crumbl’s social media accounts. The Victor franchise, owned by Saumil Dalal, Swati Gandhi and Disha Patel, is open every day except Sunday, when all Crumbl locations are closed.

Essex

Music hall and event space Essex opened in October at 1048 University Ave., kicking off with back-to-back Danielle Ponder shows. The club, which has a stand-room capacity of 800 people, is from SCN Hospitality, which operates local restaurants The Revelry, Bitter Honey, Velvet Belly and Branca Midtown and bar and grill Ziggy’s. The owners of Essex are Josh Miles, Zach Mikida, Mack Hartman and Dave Drago. The former three deal with the hospitality side of the business, while Drago is the brains behind the music side.

Floor & Decor

Floor & Décor opened in August at Marketplace Mall in Henrietta. Built on the site of the old Macy’s, Atlanta-headquartered Floor & Décor sells flooring, tile and fixtures at what it calls “everyday low prices” and offers free design services. It has more than 200 warehouse-style locations in 36 U.S. markets, but the Henrietta store, covering more than 65,000 square feet, is just its second in western New York; the other is in Cheektowaga, Erie County.

Hobby Lobby

The Rochester area got its fourth Hobby Lobby in July. It's at 1960 West Ridge Road in Ridgecrest Commons Plaza, Greece. (The other stores are in Webster, Henrietta and Victor.) The Greece location is in a former Ashley HomeStore that closed in 2021. Hobby Lobby added around 11,000 square feet to the building. Founded in 1972, the Oklahoma-based chain specializes in arts and crafts supplies and décor and stocks more than 70,000 items. All Hobby Lobby stores are closed on Sunday.

Mochinut

The Rochester area got three Mochinut stores in 2023.

In late January 2023, local restaurateur Peter Sun opened the Rochester area’s first Mochinut franchise at 544 Jefferson Road, Henrietta, drawing lines of customers that stretched out the door. In May, he launched a second at 850 East Ridge Road, Irondequoit. A third Mochinut with a different operator opened in the spring at the University of Rochester’s College Town. The stores’ namesake products are a hybrid of American doughnuts and Japanese mochi. They are fried to a lightly crispy exterior and soft, springy interior and are offered a variety of flavors.

Nova Trampoline Park

Nova Trampoline Park opened in November in Elm Ridge Center plaza off West Ridge Road in Greece, about 3 miles west of The Mall at Greece Ridge. Dubbed an indoor family amusement park for all ages, the 45,000-square-foot attraction has trampolines, dodgeball and basketball courts, a zip line, a climbing wall, foam pits, ninja warrior and rope courses, a parkour area, arcade games and a virtual reality ride. A national chain, Nova has locations mostly along the East Coast; the one in Greece is its first in New York state.

Ross Dress for Less

The Rochester area’s first Ross Dress for Less opened in October at 2036 Chili Ave., Gates, in Westgate Plaza. Founded in 1982, the popular Dublin, California-based chain sells off-price apparel and home décor in a no-frills setting. Every Tuesday, it offers a 10% discount on most items to people 55 and older.

Sephora

Sephora opened in late summer in the Whole Foods Market Plaza on Monroe Avenue in Brighton. It is the second Rochester-area store for the beauty and personal care retailer, which sells more than 300 brands and its own private-label products. The first Sephora opened in 2007 at Eastview Mall. Kohl’s stores have Sephora sections.

Starbucks

In December, Seattle-based coffee shop giant Starbucks opened a location at 644 Park Ave. in a space where a laundromat operated for nearly 50 years until 2019. The café shares a block with the Park Avenue Pub, which serves dinner; The Frog Pond on Park, which specializes in breakfast, brunch and lunch; and Jine's Restaurant, which serves lunch and dinner but is a big draw for breakfast and brunch.

Warby Parker

Eyeglass retailer Warby Parker opened in October at Eastview Mall in Victor. It is the chain’s first store in western New York and its second in the state outside the New York City area. The 2,185-square-foot location is in Eastview’s Center Court, adjacent to Starbucks and directly across from Williams-Sonoma. Founded in 2010, Warby Parker began by selling its brand of trendy eyewear directly to budget-minded consumers online.

Wegmans Food Markets

Not a Rochester business opening but a big launch for a Rochester-based company: Wegmans Food Markets opened its highly anticipated Manhattan store in October. Located at 770 Broadway on a block in the East Village known as Astor Place, the 87,500-square-foot operation covers two floors. At street level is a food hall, and traditional departments — bakery, produce, meat, etc. — are on the lower level. The Astor Place Wegmans is the only one in the chain without parking. It also is the only Wegmans store — and the only retailer in the country — offering seafood from Tokyo’s Toyosu Fish Market, flown in fresh several times a week.

Whole Foods Market

The Rochester area’s first Whole Foods Market opened in April at 2740 Monroe Ave., Brighton, after heading off multiple lawsuits from opponents who said they were concerned about the business’ impact on traffic. Quietly backing the years-long litigation financially was Wegmans, whose flagship location is less than a mile away in Pittsford. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Whole Foods is best known for selling organic products and keeping processed food off its shelves. The 50,000-square-foot Brighton store — the anchor of a $39 million plaza developed by Daniele Family Companies — became the 56th in the Northeast and the 27th in New York state. More than 500 items in stock are produced regionally or locally. One of its more unusual features is an in-house “veggie butcher” cutting fruits and vegetables to order.

Wingstop

Wingstop, an aviation-themed restaurant specializing in chicken wings, opened its first restaurant in the Rochester market in September at The Mall at Greece Ridge, next to Loft. Founded in 1994 in Garland, Texas, Wingstop serves wings of varying heat levels in such flavors as Atomic, Hickory Smoked BBQ, Garlic Parmesan and Hawaiian with house-made ranch and blue cheese dipping sauces. Also on the menu are boneless wings, chicken tenders and a chicken sandwich.

