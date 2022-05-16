U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,008.01
    -15.88 (-0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,223.42
    +26.76 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,662.79
    -142.21 (-1.20%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,783.43
    -9.24 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.89
    +3.40 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.90
    +14.70 (+0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    21.64
    +0.63 (+3.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0435
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8770
    -0.0580 (-1.98%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2321
    +0.0058 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.1100
    -0.0750 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    30,117.56
    -877.83 (-2.83%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    667.04
    +424.36 (+174.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.80
    +46.65 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,547.05
    +119.40 (+0.45%)
     

NightHawk Biosciences Provides First Quarter 2022 Business Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Heat Biologics
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HTBX
Heat Biologics
Heat Biologics

DURHAM, N.C., May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today provided strategic, financial, and operational updates for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Jeff Wolf, Chief Executive Officer of NightHawk, commented, “We are extremely proud of the progress we have made this quarter to transition NightHawk into a fully-integrated biopharmaceutical company. On the business front, this month we announced the name change to NightHawk Biosciences to better reflect our evolution towards a fully integrated ecosystem that enables more rapid delivery of medical innovations with increased quality and efficiency. The NightHawk ecosystem includes an expanded development pipeline and enhanced manufacturing capabilities around five key subsidiaries: Skunkworx Bio, Heat Biologics, Pelican Therapeutics, Elusys Therapeutics and Scorpion Biological Services.”

“Moreover, we recently closed the strategic acquisition of Elusys Therapeutics (Elusys), which significantly expands our foothold in the biodefense space. The addition of Elusys’ ANTHIM®, a treatment for inhalation anthrax, complements our infectious disease product portfolio, which includes our RapidVax® platform, which is designed to target emerging biological threats. Shortly after the completion of the Elusys acquisition, we finalized our first international contract with the Canadian government to deliver ANTHIM® to their national stockpile. We are now pursuing additional opportunities to expand ANTHIM® distribution abroad.”

“At the same time, we continue to expand our biomanufacturing and bioanalytic capabilities. We recently unveiled plans for a new 500,000 square foot commercial/biodefense biomanufacturing facility in Manhattan, Kansas. In addition to servicing our own product pipeline, we plan to operate as a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to support other biopharma companies. Moreover, we remain on track for the grand opening of our San Antonio facility in Q2/22.”

Mr. Wolf added, “The NightHawk ecosystem is truly unique among small biopharmaceutical companies. We look forward to providing further updates on our progress later this year.”

First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

  • Recognized $0.2 million of grant revenue for qualified expenditures under the CPRIT grant for the quarter ended March 31, 2022 compared to $0.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021. The decrease in grant revenue in the current-year period primarily reflects the expected timing of completion of deliveries under the current phase of the contracts. As of March 31, 2022, we had a grant receivable balance of $1.5 million for CPRIT proceeds not yet received but for which the costs had been incurred or the conditions of the award had been met. We continue our efforts to secure future non-dilutive grant funding to subsidize ongoing research and development costs.

  • Research and development expenses were $3.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to $3.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The increase was primarily due to regulatory consulting and investigator site payments for the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial for HS-130 as well as unallocated research expenses related to personnel costs, including stock-based compensation from stock awards.

  • General and administrative expense was $3.8 million and $4.8 million for the quarters ended March 31, 2022 and 2021. The decrease was due to a decrease in stock-based compensation expense of $2.0 million, partially offset by increased personnel costs of $0.2 million, and increases of $0.3 million for consulting and other professional expenses to manage the business.

  • Net loss attributable to NightHawk Biosciences was approximately $8.1 million, or ($0.32) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2022 compared to a net loss of approximately $7.5 million, or ($0.31) per basic and diluted share for the three months ended March 31, 2021.

  • As of March 31, 2022, the Company had approximately $84.1 million in cash, cash equivalents and short term investments.

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.
NightHawk Biosciences is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs from discovery through commercialization. The Company leverages its integrated ecosystem of subsidiaries to accelerate the development of novel therapies that arm the immune system, breaking through barriers that prolong traditional drug development. This empowers us to bring our ideas to life with efficient control, superior quality, and uncharacteristic agility.

For more information on the Company and is subsidiaries, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com, and also follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement
This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the RapidVax® platform targeting emerging biological threats, NightHawk pursuing additional opportunities to expand ANTHIM® distribution abroad, NightHawk operating as a full-service Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to support other biopharma companies, remaining on track for the grand opening of the San Antonio facility in Q2/22, providing further updates on NightHawk’s progress later this year, and continuing efforts to secure future non-dilutive grant funding to subsidize ongoing research and development costs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability to progress the company’s efforts under the NightHawk banner, the ability to successfully integrate Elusys and expand ANTHIM® distribution abroad, whether the combined business of NightHawk and Elusys will be successful, NightHawk’s ability to successfully operate as a CDMO, NightHawk’s and its subsidiaries’ ability to maintain license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of NightHawk’s and its subsidiaries’ patent estates, NightHawk’s product candidates demonstrating safety and effectiveness, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to initiate clinical trials and if initiated, the ability to complete them on time and achieve the desired results and benefits continuing enrollment as expected, the ability to obtain regulatory approval for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to NightHawk’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for the specific indications, acceptance of product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of NightHawk’s products, developments by competitors that render such products obsolete or non-competitive, and other factors described in NightHawk’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings NightHawk makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and NightHawk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact
David Waldman
+1 919 289 4017
investorrelations@heatbio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Sundial Growers Stock Is Soaring Today

    Shares of Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) were soaring 16.1% higher as of 11:18 a.m. ET on Monday. No outside investor should legally know what Sundial will report in its Q1 update. No insider who does know what the company will say can legally trade the marijuana stock.

  • Why Shopify Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of the e-commerce platform company Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were sliding today, on seemingly no company-specific news. Instead, investors were likely continuing to fear that high inflation and interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve could slow down the economy. Investors have grown increasingly concerned that the Fed won't be able to pull off a so-called soft landing for the economy as it raises the federal funds rate to tamp down inflation, which is running at a nearly 40-year high.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best stocks to own when inflation spikes — with consumer prices still surging, it's time to follow his lead

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Why Twilio, Zoom Video, and CrowdStrike Stocks Crashed on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and as of 12:40 p.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq was down 1.1% -- with significant deviations. Three tech stocks of particular interest today are videoconferencing app Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM), down 4.6%; cybersecurity company CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), down 5.7%; and cloud communications platform Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), down 9.4%. Let's start with the big picture: Inflation and interest rates are both up, which makes future profits less valuable and raises the cost of taking on debt while waiting for profitability to arrive.

  • Warren Buffett Spends Big as Stock Market Sells Off

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway has used the recent markets slump as an opportunity to ramp up spending on stocks.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen close to 13% as of 12:37 p.m. ET Monday for no obvious reason, but as the company prepares to report earnings results after the market closes today. Backed by Warren Buffett and his company Berkshire Hathaway, Nu is a digital bank disruptor in Latin America that first got its start by offering credit cards with no annual fees. Finance, analysts on average expect Nu to roughly break even in the quarter and report revenue of about $624 million.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped on Monday

    The stock market began giving back some of Friday's gains on Monday, and in late-morning trading, 11:10 a.m. ET, the tech-heavy Nasdaq is down 1.1%, with semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) losing twice that -- 2.2%. Is there a reason Nvidia is going down so much more than the rest of the tech market? Investors in general seem upset by the continuing drumbeat of bad economic news -- rising inflation, rising interest rates, slowing growth in China, and a supply chain crisis that just doesn't seem to want to end.

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Before a Big Rally

    Growth stocks have taken a beating after the Federal Reserve announced in late 2021 that it would start raising interest rates. Rising rates are bad for growth stocks because future cash flows are discounted at higher rates. For instance, Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) and Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) are two solid companies down 75% and 84%, respectively, off their highs.

  • Should You Follow a Wall Street Whale Into Nio?

    Investors love to know what famous Wall Street billionaires are buying, and every quarter, the Form 13F filings they make with the Securities and Exchange Commission provide the public with just that information. Investors have been negative on the EV maker for a number of reasons, but Soros seems to think shares are a buy. Nio only made up about 1.3% of Soros' portfolio as of the end of Q1, but that filing was the first time the billionaire reported investing in Nio.

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The Dow Jones index finished last week with a modest loss, even after a late-week rally in Friday’s session. It marked the seventh week in a row that the Dow posted a weekly loss, it’s longest such streak in two decades. That capped a brutal season of market losses, all across the board. The S&P 500 is down 16% this year, and the NASDAQ, with a year-to-date loss of 25%, is into bear market territory. Investors have been giving conflicting sets of reactions to the market’s fall. Coming at it from

  • Will Apple Come to The Rescue of a Struggling Tesla Rival?

    The rout in the financial markets raises questions about the ability of upstart companies to raise funds.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) started off in a hole on Monday morning, dropping 2.4% out of the gate, but then, as they like to do, traders sent shares soaring, up 10% to a high of $12.66 per share. Despite a better-than-expected performance in the first quarter, AMC's stock has not benefited from the improved results. Heading into the summer box office season and with a slate of big-ticket movies scheduled to be released throughout the second half of the year, AMC believes it can achieve parity with 2019 revenue and generate positive operating cash flows by the end of the year.

  • Bitcoin’s Plunge Exposes Idea of Uncorrelated Asset as ‘Big Lie’

    (Bloomberg) -- A selloff in cryptocurrencies resumed Monday, with Bitcoin dropping back below $30,000 with global equity markets remaining under pressure. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Extend Losses in Late Session Selloff: Markets WrapHow Omicron Infection Turbo-Charges Vaccinated People’s ImmunityChina’s Economic Activity Collapses Under Xi’s Covid Zero

  • 2 Biotech Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    Biotech stocks have taken a beating to start the year, with the S&P Biotech Industry Index down more than 49% so far. There are several reasons a biotech stock could go parabolic -- that is, have its shares see a sharp rise in a short period. The company could be the buyout target of a merger deal with a larger pharmaceutical company.

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Berkshire Hathaway Goes On Offense In Stock Market, Adds More Apple

    Buffett's Berkshire added to Apple during the Q1 sell-off. It bet on oil stocks too, with details on Q1 buys, sells to come.

  • 2 Reasons Why Sea Limited Stock Is Falling Today

    Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), a digital entertainment and e-commerce company, were tumbling today likely for two reasons. First, some investors have grown increasingly pessimistic about high-growth stocks, especially in the tech sector, because of worries about the U.S. economy. Additionally, some Sea investors are likely selling today ahead of the company's first-quarter financial results, which Sea will announce before the market opens tomorrow.

  • Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) dips 24% this week as increasing losses might not be inspiring confidence among its investors

    It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. While individual stocks can be big winners...

  • The US Can't Make Enough Fuel and There's No Fix in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- From record gasoline prices to higher airfares to fears of diesel rationing ahead, America’s runaway energy market is disquieting both US travelers and the wider economy. But the chief driver isn’t high crude prices or even the rebound in demand: It’s simply too few refineries turning oil into usable fuels. Most Read from BloombergMeet the Hedge-Fund Manager Who Warned of Terra’s $60 Billion ImplosionGoldman’s Blankfein Says US at 'Very, Very High Risk' of RecessionU.S. Stocks Ext

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks to buy for financial freedom. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy for Financial Freedom. According to Goldman Sachs, investors expect higher share repurchases and increasing dividends in 2022. The investment bank raised the buyback estimate to $1 […]

  • Stocks on Sale: Is AMD a Buy?

    In a tumultuous market, it's more important than ever to invest in great companies led by outstanding managers. One such example is Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). If you had bought $10,000 worth of AMD shares when Lisa Su became chief executive officer in 2014, your investment would be worth more than $225,000 today.