Nighthawk Biosciences’ Scorpion Subsidiary Announces Grand Opening of its San Antonio Facility

NightHawk Biosciences

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NightHawk Biosciences (NYSE American: NHWK), a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on developing first-in-class therapies to modulate the immune system, today announced that its Scorpion subsidiary plans to host the grand opening of its San Antonio facility today, October 21.



David Halverson, President of Scorpion, commented, “We are pleased with the recent FDA feedback regarding our design, operational strategy, and environmental controls relevant to clinical and commercial manufacturing at our San Antonio facility. In addition, the planning for our new facility in Manhattan, Kansas continues to progress. These two facilities, once fully operational, will provide Scorpion with substantial biomanufacturing capabilities to accommodate future worldwide demand for biologic manufacturing.”

The global pharmaceutical CDMO market is projected to reach $171 billion by 2026 from $120 billion in 20211. The industry currently suffers from a significant lack of capacity, resulting in meaningful delays and escalating costs.

The Company also reports its Scorpion subsidiary recently entered into a commercial contract to provide contract development and manufacturing services for a biopharmaceutical company to support development of their Phase 3 asset.

Jeff Wolf, CEO of Nighthawk, further noted, “We look forward to hosting the formal grand opening of our Scorpion San Antonio facility which represents an important milestone for the Company as we continue to execute on our strategy to develop a fully-integrated ecosystem that is designed to enable more rapid delivery of medical innovations with increased quality and efficiency.”

About Scorpion Biological Services

Scorpion Biological Services is a contract research, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused on cell- and gene-based therapies and large molecule biologics. Scorpion provides a broad array of clinical-scale biomanufacturing, analytical and R&D services to pharmaceutical and biotech companies from its San Antonio, Texas facilities. Scorpion also plans to offer commercial-scale biomanufacturing from its newly announced site in Manhattan, Kansas. Additional information is available at: https://www.scorpionbio.com/.

Story continues

NightHawk Biosciences, Inc.

NightHawk Biosciences is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of new drugs from discovery through commercialization. The Company leverages its integrated ecosystem of subsidiaries to accelerate the development of novel therapies that arm the immune system, breaking through barriers that prolong traditional drug development. This empowers us to bring our ideas to life with efficient control, superior quality, and uncharacteristic agility.

For more information on the Company and is subsidiaries, please visit: www.nighthawkbio.com, and follow us on Twitter.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "should," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, and include statements such as the Scorpion’s plans to host the grand opening of its San Antonio facility on October 21, planning for our new facility in Manhattan, Kansas continues to progress, the two facilities, once fully operational, providing Scorpion with substantial biomanufacturing capabilities to accommodate future worldwide demand for biologic manufacturing the global pharmaceutical CDMO market being projected to reach $171 billion by 2026 from $120 billion in 2021, and continuing to execute on the Company’s strategy to develop a fully-integrated ecosystem that is designed to enable more rapid delivery of medical innovations with increased quality and efficiency. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the ability to open the San Antonio facility and Kansas facility when planned, the ability of Scorpion to accommodate future worldwide demand for biologic manufacturing the global pharmaceutical CDMO market, the size of the global pharmaceutical CDMO market, the ability to develop a fully-integrated ecosystem that is designed to enable more rapid delivery of medical innovations with increased quality and efficiency, , the ability of Scorpion to leverage its biologic manufacturing capabilities, whether the combined business of NightHawk and Elusys will be successful, NightHawk’s ability to successfully operate as a CDMO, NightHawk’s and its subsidiaries’ ability to maintain license agreements, the continued maintenance and growth of NightHawk’s and its subsidiaries’ patent estates, NightHawk’s product candidates demonstrating safety and effectiveness, as well as results that are consistent with prior results, the ability to initiate clinical trials and if initiated, the ability to complete them on time and achieve the desired results and benefits continuing enrollment as expected, the ability to obtain regulatory approval for commercialization of product candidates or to comply with ongoing regulatory requirements, regulatory limitations relating to NightHawk’s ability to promote or commercialize its product candidates for the specific indications, acceptance of product candidates in the marketplace and the successful development, marketing or sale of NightHawk’s products, developments by competitors that render such products obsolete or non-competitive, and other factors described in NightHawk’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Qs and any other filings NightHawk makes with the SEC. The information in this presentation is provided only as of the date presented, and NightHawk undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this presentation on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Relations Contact

David Waldman

+1 919 289 4017

investorrelations@heatbio.com



_________________________

1 https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/pharmaceutical-contract-manufacturing-market-201524381.html?gclid=Cj0KCQjw_viWBhD8ARIsAH1mCd5GN2FB5wstsuUSbLcWUnl5ESygiO41tyZjJ3e990Qwh_uJsLC472gaAi89EALw_wcB



