Nighthawk Completes 72,325 Metres as Part of its Successful 2021 Exploration Program

·7 min read
In this article:
Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX:NHK; OTCQX:MIMZF) (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)
Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSX:NHK; OTCQX:MIMZF) (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)

TSX: NHK

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report that a total of 72,325 metres (272 drill holes) of drilling were completed as part of the 2021 exploration program on its district-scale property within the Northwest Territories, Canada.

The Company commenced drilling during the third week of March to test a variety of targets within the 930km2 land position, in order to substantially increase the global resource base, and to carry out exploration at a number of greenfield targets across the entire property.

Keyvan Salehi, President & CEO commented, "First-off I'd like to commend our team and partners for their efforts in carrying out the most ambitious drilling campaign to-date with a stellar safety record. We strive for zero harm at work and at home and maintaining the health and safety of all our employees and consultants is always our top priority. We are extremely proud of this achievement especially considering the current pandemic where we had zero cases of Covid-19 at our camp.

"In addition to the planned targets set at the beginning of the year, we also added the Kim Zone (has a historical, non-compliant resource and sits proximal to the Cass Zone), Fishhook (high-grade gold mineralization within folded banded iron-formation) and Echo-Indin (a candidate for near-surface, high-grade mineralization located only 9km west of Colomac). We have only reported on approximately 25% of the full program, leaving a lot of exciting news still on the horizon."

Highlights of 2021 Drill Program:

  • Nighthawk completed 72,325 metres of drilling on a variety of targets within its district-scale land position (Figure 1)

  • To-date, 17,990 metres of drilling have been reported on, leaving an additional 54,335 metres yet to be released

  • New targets added to this year's program include:

  • Stellar safety record – finished the year with zero (0) lost-time injuries and zero (0) lost man days

2021 Drill Program

The 2021 program was a mix of resource expansion opportunities at known zones, and a variety of greenfield targets with near-surface potential. Resource expansion targets were drilled principally on-strike to potentially add to the in-pit resources, and greenfield targets were identified to test a variety of deposit settings with potentially higher-grade, near-surface mineralization, many of which had never been drill tested before.

2021 Targets and Status of Drilling

Below is a summary of all targets tested this year and the status of drilling results.

Target Area

Metres Drilled

Metres Reported On

Colomac

12,830 metres (43 drill holes)

6,651 metres (23 drill holes)

Goldcrest

1,251 metres (4 drill holes)

1,251 metres (4 drill holes)

Grizzly Bear

5,809 metres (32 drill holes)

4,048 metres (18 drill holes)

24/27

5,794 metres (22 drill holes)

4,774 metres (17 drill holes)

Nice Lake Target

5,325 metres (17 drill holes)

results pending

Laurie Lake Target

3,375 metres (13 drill holes)

results pending

JPK Target

1,872 metres (8 drill holes)

results pending

Cass

11,908 metres (51 drill holes)

1,266 metres (9 drill holes)

Albatross Target

4,059 metres (12 drill holes)

results pending

Kim Zone & adjacent area*

7,754 metres (26 drill holes)

results pending

Echo-Indin*

3,321 metres (11 drill holes)

results pending

Andy Lake Target

2,397 metres (9 drill holes)

results pending

Fishhook Target*

6,630 metres (24 drill holes)

results pending

Figure 1 - NHK 2021 Exploration Targets - TSX: NHK; OTCQX:MIMZF (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)
Figure 1 - NHK 2021 Exploration Targets - TSX: NHK; OTCQX:MIMZF (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)

Technical Information
Nighthawk has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Global Assay Laboratory in Vancouver, BC ("ALS Global"). ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Pulp and metallics assaying for gold was conducted on the entire pulverized sample.

As part of its QA/QC program, Nighthawk inserts external gold standards (low to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted by ALS Global.

Qualified Person
Richard Roy P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Nighthawk
Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely under explored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centred around a growing deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that contain gold mineralization which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main goals and objectives over the next 6-12 months will be to carry out exploration to foster resource expansion opportunities as well as new, near-surface discoveries that support the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its near-term goals and objectives.


Keyvan Salehi

President & CEO

Michael Leskovec

CFO

Suzette N Ramcharan

VP, Corporate Development


Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange has neither reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to, the Company's ability to increase the global resource base at the end of the 2021 drilling season, and in particular the ability to grow the size of the in-pit resources. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of reserves, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/14/c3640.html

