Nighthawk Completes 72,325 Metres as Part of its Successful 2021 Exploration Program

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2021 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to report that a total of 72,325 metres (272 drill holes) of drilling were completed as part of the 2021 exploration program on its district-scale property within the Northwest Territories, Canada.

The Company commenced drilling during the third week of March to test a variety of targets within the 930km2 land position, in order to substantially increase the global resource base, and to carry out exploration at a number of greenfield targets across the entire property.

Keyvan Salehi, President & CEO commented, "First-off I'd like to commend our team and partners for their efforts in carrying out the most ambitious drilling campaign to-date with a stellar safety record. We strive for zero harm at work and at home and maintaining the health and safety of all our employees and consultants is always our top priority. We are extremely proud of this achievement especially considering the current pandemic where we had zero cases of Covid-19 at our camp.

"In addition to the planned targets set at the beginning of the year, we also added the Kim Zone (has a historical, non-compliant resource and sits proximal to the Cass Zone), Fishhook (high-grade gold mineralization within folded banded iron-formation) and Echo-Indin (a candidate for near-surface, high-grade mineralization located only 9km west of Colomac). We have only reported on approximately 25% of the full program, leaving a lot of exciting news still on the horizon."

Highlights of 2021 Drill Program:

Nighthawk completed 72,325 metres of drilling on a variety of targets within its district-scale land position (Figure 1)

To-date, 17,990 metres of drilling have been reported on, leaving an additional 54,335 metres yet to be released

New targets added to this year's program include:

Stellar safety record – finished the year with zero (0) lost-time injuries and zero (0) lost man days

2021 Drill Program

The 2021 program was a mix of resource expansion opportunities at known zones, and a variety of greenfield targets with near-surface potential. Resource expansion targets were drilled principally on-strike to potentially add to the in-pit resources, and greenfield targets were identified to test a variety of deposit settings with potentially higher-grade, near-surface mineralization, many of which had never been drill tested before.

2021 Targets and Status of Drilling

Below is a summary of all targets tested this year and the status of drilling results.

Target Area Metres Drilled Metres Reported On Colomac 12,830 metres (43 drill holes) 6,651 metres (23 drill holes) Goldcrest 1,251 metres (4 drill holes) 1,251 metres (4 drill holes) Grizzly Bear 5,809 metres (32 drill holes) 4,048 metres (18 drill holes) 24/27 5,794 metres (22 drill holes) 4,774 metres (17 drill holes) Nice Lake Target 5,325 metres (17 drill holes) results pending Laurie Lake Target 3,375 metres (13 drill holes) results pending JPK Target 1,872 metres (8 drill holes) results pending Cass 11,908 metres (51 drill holes) 1,266 metres (9 drill holes) Albatross Target 4,059 metres (12 drill holes) results pending Kim Zone & adjacent area* 7,754 metres (26 drill holes) results pending Echo-Indin* 3,321 metres (11 drill holes) results pending Andy Lake Target 2,397 metres (9 drill holes) results pending Fishhook Target* 6,630 metres (24 drill holes) results pending

Technical Information

Nighthawk has implemented a quality-control program to comply with best practices in the sampling and analysis of drill core. Drill core samples were transported in security-sealed bags for analyses at ALS Global Assay Laboratory in Vancouver, BC ("ALS Global"). ALS Global is an ISO/IEC 17025 accredited laboratory. Pulp and metallics assaying for gold was conducted on the entire pulverized sample.

As part of its QA/QC program, Nighthawk inserts external gold standards (low to high-grade) and blanks every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks, and pulp duplicates inserted by ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Richard Roy P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101 for this project, has reviewed and approved of the technical disclosure contained in this news release.

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. Within this largely under explored Archean gold camp, the Company has identified a number of high-priority targets all centred around a growing deposit. These targets lie within large regional deformation zones that contain gold mineralization which warrant additional exploration and follow-up. The main goals and objectives over the next 6-12 months will be to carry out exploration to foster resource expansion opportunities as well as new, near-surface discoveries that support the global mineral resource base.

The Company has an experienced and dedicated team with a track record of successfully advancing projects and is well funded and supported to advance its near-term goals and objectives.



