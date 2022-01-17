Nighthawk Gold Appoints Two New Board Members and Vice President of Investor Relations

Nighthawk Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)

TSX: NHK

OTCQX: MIMZF

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Edith Margaret ("Edie") Hofmeister and Ms. Sara Heston to the Nighthawk Board. The Company has appointed Mr. Allan Candelario, CFA, to the role of Vice President, Investor Relations.

Morris Prychidny, Chairman of the Nighthawk Board, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Hofmeister, Ms. Heston, and Mr. Candelario to Nighthawk. Their combined knowledge, perspectives and experiences will be invaluable to the Company, at a critical phase of Nighthawk's evolution."

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., Nighthawk President and CEO, commented, "We begin 2022 by strengthening our Board and management team with accomplished and well-respected individuals from the mining sector. We have an exciting year ahead, as we are poised to deliver key exploration and development milestones from our high-potential targets on our Indin Lake Gold Property. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Edie, Sara, and Allan to the Nighthawk family."

Board and Management Changes

Ms. Hofmeister is an attorney who has advised large and small multi-national extractive companies on legal and ESG matters for over twenty years. Most recently she served as EVP Corporate Affairs and General Counsel for Tahoe Resources Inc. where she led the Legal, Sustainability and Government Affairs Departments, as it evolved from a small junior explorer to a mid-cap precious metals producer. Since 2006, Ms. Hofmeister has worked alongside rural and indigenous communities in India, Peru, Guatemala and Canada to enhance food, work and water security. Ms. Hofmeister serves as the Chair of the International Bar Association's Business and Human Rights Committee, a group dedicated to promoting high ESG standards in multi-national corporations. Ms. Hofmeister received a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from UCLA, a Master of Arts degree in international peace studies from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco.

Story continues

Ms. Heston has been the Associate Director, Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at the Stanford Graduate School of Business since 2020. Prior to her role at Stanford, she was the Vice President of Investments for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited where she managed a global portfolio of publicly listed, precious metals investments from 2010 - 2019. Ms. Heston is currently a director of The Denver Gold Group, Inc., Millennial Precious Metals Corp., Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. and Dore Copper Mining Corp. She holds a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Mr. Candelario is an accomplished and impactful investor relations, capital markets and finance professional, bringing over 15 years of progressive experience. Most recently, Mr. Candelario was the Vice President, Investor Relations at Battle North Gold Corp. ("Battle North"), a Canadian gold developer with assets in the Red Lake Gold Camp in Northern Ontario. Allan was an integral member of the executive team that completed Battle North's successful turnaround and the sale of the company to Evolution Mining Ltd. in 2021, delivering significant value to Battle North's shareholders. Prior to Battle North, Mr. Candelario managed the top-ranked investor relations program at Alamos Gold Inc. and worked in equity research for Canadian bank-owned and independent broker dealers. Allan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business (York University) in Canada and is a CFA® charterholder (CFA Institute).

Ms. Suzette N. Ramcharan, Nighthawk's Vice President, Corporate Development, has decided to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Ramcharan will continue to assist the Company with the transition until March 2022.

Mr. Salehi commented, "I would personally like thank Suzette for her invaluable contribution to the Company and wish her success in her future endeavours."

About Nighthawk

Nighthawk is a well-funded, Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 900 km2 of land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company has a Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 38.7 million tonnes grading 1.81 grams per tonne for 2.25 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 11.5 million tonnes grading 2.13 grams per tonne for 0.79 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category and is advancing several highly-prospective exploration targets. Nighthawk's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.



Keyvan Salehi President & CEO Michael Leskovec CFO Allan Candelario VP, Investor Relations



Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to, the Company's exploration and development initiatives for this year and advancing the projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "to deliver", "advancing", "working towards", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, pandemics, including COVID-19, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of Mineral Resource Estimates, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

_________________________

1 There is no certainty that Indicated mineral resource estimates will be converted to the Proven and Probable mineral reserve categories and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resource Estimate will be realized. There is no guarantee that Inferred mineral resource estimates can be converted to Indicated or Measured mineral resource categories, or that Indicated or Measured mineral resource estimates will be converted to mineral reserves. Mineral resource estimates that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties and other factors, as more particularly described in the Forward-looking information section at the end of this news release. For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate please refer to the 2021 Technical Report available in the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.nighthawkgold.com. Richard Roy P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

SOURCE Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c6380.html