U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.69
    -0.13 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1410
    -0.0005 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3647
    -0.0033 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5810
    +0.3810 (+0.33%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,734.63
    -299.00 (-0.69%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,027.82
    +2.09 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,601.50
    +58.55 (+0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Nighthawk Gold Appoints Two New Board Members and Vice President of Investor Relations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Nighthawk Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)
Nighthawk Gold Corp Logo (CNW Group/Nighthawk Gold Corp.)

TSX: NHK
OTCQX: MIMZF

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 /CNW/ - Nighthawk Gold Corp. ("Nighthawk" or the "Company") (TSX: NHK) (OTCQX: MIMZF) is pleased to announce the appointments of Ms. Edith Margaret ("Edie") Hofmeister and Ms. Sara Heston to the Nighthawk Board. The Company has appointed Mr. Allan Candelario, CFA, to the role of Vice President, Investor Relations.

Morris Prychidny, Chairman of the Nighthawk Board, commented, "On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am pleased to welcome Ms. Hofmeister, Ms. Heston, and Mr. Candelario to Nighthawk. Their combined knowledge, perspectives and experiences will be invaluable to the Company, at a critical phase of Nighthawk's evolution."

Keyvan Salehi, P.Eng., Nighthawk President and CEO, commented, "We begin 2022 by strengthening our Board and management team with accomplished and well-respected individuals from the mining sector. We have an exciting year ahead, as we are poised to deliver key exploration and development milestones from our high-potential targets on our Indin Lake Gold Property. I would like to extend a warm welcome to Edie, Sara, and Allan to the Nighthawk family."

Board and Management Changes
Ms. Hofmeister is an attorney who has advised large and small multi-national extractive companies on legal and ESG matters for over twenty years. Most recently she served as EVP Corporate Affairs and General Counsel for Tahoe Resources Inc. where she led the Legal, Sustainability and Government Affairs Departments, as it evolved from a small junior explorer to a mid-cap precious metals producer. Since 2006, Ms. Hofmeister has worked alongside rural and indigenous communities in India, Peru, Guatemala and Canada to enhance food, work and water security. Ms. Hofmeister serves as the Chair of the International Bar Association's Business and Human Rights Committee, a group dedicated to promoting high ESG standards in multi-national corporations. Ms. Hofmeister received a Bachelor of Arts degree in international relations from UCLA, a Master of Arts degree in international peace studies from the University of Notre Dame and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of San Francisco.

Ms. Heston has been the Associate Director, Center for Entrepreneurial Studies at the Stanford Graduate School of Business since 2020. Prior to her role at Stanford, she was the Vice President of Investments for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited where she managed a global portfolio of publicly listed, precious metals investments from 2010 - 2019. Ms. Heston is currently a director of The Denver Gold Group, Inc., Millennial Precious Metals Corp., Spanish Mountain Gold Ltd. and Dore Copper Mining Corp. She holds a BA in Economics from Vanderbilt University and an MBA from Columbia University.

Mr. Candelario is an accomplished and impactful investor relations, capital markets and finance professional, bringing over 15 years of progressive experience. Most recently, Mr. Candelario was the Vice President, Investor Relations at Battle North Gold Corp. ("Battle North"), a Canadian gold developer with assets in the Red Lake Gold Camp in Northern Ontario. Allan was an integral member of the executive team that completed Battle North's successful turnaround and the sale of the company to Evolution Mining Ltd. in 2021, delivering significant value to Battle North's shareholders. Prior to Battle North, Mr. Candelario managed the top-ranked investor relations program at Alamos Gold Inc. and worked in equity research for Canadian bank-owned and independent broker dealers. Allan holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from the Schulich School of Business (York University) in Canada and is a CFA® charterholder (CFA Institute).

Ms. Suzette N. Ramcharan, Nighthawk's Vice President, Corporate Development, has decided to pursue other opportunities. Ms. Ramcharan will continue to assist the Company with the transition until March 2022.

Mr. Salehi commented, "I would personally like thank Suzette for her invaluable contribution to the Company and wish her success in her future endeavours."

About Nighthawk
Nighthawk is a well-funded, Canadian-based gold exploration company with 100% ownership of more than 900 km2 of land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada. The Company has a Mineral Resource Estimate1 of 38.7 million tonnes grading 1.81 grams per tonne for 2.25 million ounces of gold in the Indicated category and 11.5 million tonnes grading 2.13 grams per tonne for 0.79 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category and is advancing several highly-prospective exploration targets. Nighthawk's experienced management team, with a track record of successfully advancing projects and operating mines, is working towards demonstrating the economic viability of its assets and rapidly advancing its projects towards a development decision.


Keyvan Salehi

President & CEO

Michael Leskovec

CFO

Allan Candelario

VP, Investor Relations


Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information with respect to, the Company's exploration and development initiatives for this year and advancing the projects towards a development decision. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "to deliver", "advancing", "working towards", or "does not anticipate", or "believes" or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", or "will be taken", "occur", or "be achieved".

Forward-looking information is based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the information is made, and is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Nighthawk to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including risks associated with the exploration, development and mining such as economic factors as they effect exploration, future commodity prices, changes in foreign exchange and interest rates, actual results of current exploration activities, government regulation, political or economic developments, pandemics, including COVID-19, environmental risks, permitting timelines, capital expenditures, operating or technical difficulties in connection with development activities, employee relations, the speculative nature of gold exploration and development, including the risks of diminishing quantities of grades of Mineral Resource Estimates, contests over title to properties, and changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined as well as those risk factors discussed in Nighthawk's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2021, available on www.sedar.com. Although Nighthawk has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Nighthawk does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

_________________________

1

There is no certainty that Indicated mineral resource estimates will be converted to the Proven and Probable mineral reserve categories and there is no certainty that the Mineral Resource Estimate will be realized. There is no guarantee that Inferred mineral resource estimates can be converted to Indicated or Measured mineral resource categories, or that Indicated or Measured mineral resource estimates will be converted to mineral reserves. Mineral resource estimates that are not mineral reserves have not demonstrated economic viability. The Mineral Resource Estimate may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, title, taxation, socio-political, marketing, or other relevant risks, uncertainties and other factors, as more particularly described in the Forward-looking information section at the end of this news release. For more information on the Mineral Resource Estimate please refer to the 2021 Technical Report available in the Company's profile on SEDAR www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.nighthawkgold.com. Richard Roy P.Geo., V.P. Exploration of Nighthawk, who is the "Qualified Person" as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved of the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

SOURCE Nighthawk Gold Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/17/c6380.html

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? These Are the Trading Hours on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

    Investors looking for a brief respite from two weeks of volatile trading on Wall Street may get one on Monday, when Martin Luther King Jr. Day is observed this year.

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.The Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Louis Dreyfus Co., one of the wo

  • Get ready for the climb. Here’s what history says about stock-market returns during Fed rate-hike cycles.

    As it turns out, during so-called Federal Reserve interest rate-hike cycles, which we seem set to enter as early as March, the U.S. stock market tends to perform strongly, not poorly.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • The Market is Rightfully Skeptical about the AT&T (NYSE:T) Turnaround

    After touching the levels not seen since the Great Recession, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is looking for a merger-propelled turnaround. While institutions are optimistic about the opportunities, the public rightfully remains uncertain about the future.

  • 3 Top Metaverse Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The metaverse seems to be the latest investing megatrend that's caught the attention of investors and the news media. Before you discount this as just another passing fad, ARK Invest founder and respected technology pundit, Cathie Wood, told CNBC in December that the metaverse could be a "multi-trillion dollar opportunity" and that it will impact "every sector in ways that we cannot even imagine right now." For savvy tech investors, this sounds like an opportunity that could be too good to pass up.

  • Ford Should Sell Overvalued Rivian Stock in 2022

    In conjunction with the investment, Ford announced plans to build an electric vehicle (EV) based on Rivian's vehicle platform. As a financial investment, the Rivian stake has generated a huge windfall for Ford. With Rivian stock trading at an extraordinarily high valuation for a glorified start-up -- even after a sharp pullback from its November peak -- Ford should look to sell its Rivian shares in 2022.

  • Unilever’s £50 Billion Bid for GSK Unit Marks Health Pivot

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc plans to sharpen its focus on health and hygiene and sell off slow-growth brands as it weighs making a higher offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer unit.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, T

  • GlaxoSmithKline shares soar after Unilever bids for its consumer healthcare unit

    M&A news was greeting an otherwise quiet Monday for European investors with U.S. markets on holiday.

  • Unilever shares hit as GSK says £50bn bid is 'fundamentally undervalued'

    GSK said its board unanimously concluded the offer was not in the best interests of shareholders, and that it was instead pushing ahead with the planned demerger of the unit.

  • 3 Cathie Wood Stocks That Could Deliver Bigger Gains Than the Market

    Superstar investor Cathie Wood is known for her winning stock picks. I'm talking about companies you can count on for performance over the long term. Wood's biggest funds have delivered gains of 180% or more over the past five years.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Holds Key Support; Apple, Qualcomm Lead 5 Stocks Near Buy Points

    The stock market rally is on the back foot, while the Nasdaq has lagged the S&P 500 for nearly a year. But Apple is holding up.

  • These 3 Stocks Could Pay Massive Dividends in 2022

    The oil market hasn't always been kind to dividend investors. The sector has often had to slash or suspend dividend payments during oil price downturns, which have happened twice this decade. Instead of setting a high base payout, some are setting lower quarterly payments and supplementing with variable or special dividends when oil prices are higher.

  • This Under-the-Radar Cryptocurrency Stock Could Outpace Bitcoin in 2022

    Is "crypto-winter" here? Consider this stock as a sneaky long-term play on the cryptocurrency space.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • Stocks, Futures Mixed as Bond Yields March Higher: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks were mixed Monday as traders weighed a global advance in sovereign bond yields and corporate developments. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We Should, Too.Europe’s Stoxx 600 Index and U.S. futures rose, whil

  • European stock markets open higher at the start of the week

    London’s benchmark index has been the standout performer this year so far, up just over 2%, driven largely by the likes of the energy, basic resources, and banking stocks.

  • 2 Top Biotech Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    With that said, let's look at two biotech stocks that have the tools to produce above-average returns over the next decade: Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) and Regeneron (NASDAQ: REGN). Moderna was founded in 2010, and it took the company roughly 10 years to finally launch its first product on the market. The wait may have been worth it -- Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine, mRNA-1273, had a fantastic first year on the market.