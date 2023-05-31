niiio finance group AG (ETR:NIIN): When Will It Breakeven?

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse niiio finance group AG's (ETR:NIIN) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. niiio finance group AG provides cloud-based software-as-a-service solutions for banks and financial service providers. With the latest financial year loss of €3.2m and a trailing-twelve-month loss of €3.5m, the €18m market-cap company amplified its loss by moving further away from its breakeven target. The most pressing concern for investors is niiio finance group's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering niiio finance group, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of €1.0m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven just over a year from now. How fast will the company have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 83% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for niiio finance group given that this is a high-level summary, but, take into account that typically a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 33% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

