Nike 10-Q: Veteran Andrew Campion to Leave Company After 17 Years

Longtime Nike veteran Andrew Campion is leaving the company after 17 years.

According to a 10-Q filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, Nike announced that Campion, the company’s current managing director of strategic business ventures, will leave the company on April 5. Upon his exit, the filing added, Campion will receive a one-time cash compensation amount of $2.75 million.

More from Footwear News

FN has reached out to Nike for further comment.

Campion joined the Swoosh in 2007 as VP of global planning and development and served in senior finance and strategy roles before becoming CFO in 2015. He held the CFO position until 2020 when he was promoted to COO.

In May, Campion took on his newest leadership role as managing director of strategic business ventures, where he worked to identify and pursue new business opportunities in order to drive growth for the company. As part of this role, Campion oversaw Nike Virtual Studios (NVS) and led teams across Nike’s world headquarters and Los Angeles-based offices.

Prior to joining Nike, he held leadership roles in strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, operations planning, investor relations, and tax at The Walt Disney Co. from 1996 to 2007.

Campion’s exit comes weeks after the athletic giant announced new measures to “streamline” its organization after reporting a profit beat for the second quarter. In the Dec. 21 release, Nike said it sees the potential to save up to $2 billion in costs over the next three years by “simplifying our product assortment, increasing automation and use of technology, streamlining our organization, and leveraging our scale to drive greater efficiency.”

Part of these measures involve layoffs. Nike said that month that it could see pre-tax restructuring charges of about $400 million to $450 million related to the costs of employee severance. This impact is likely to be seen in the third quarter.

Story continues

In another cost cutting measure, Nike further disclosed in Friday’s 10-Q filing that it completed the sale of its entities in Argentina and Uruguay to a third-party distributor in the second quarter. Nike said in the filing that the net loss on the sale of these entities totaled approximately $550 million. This loss included $389 million, recognized primarily in fiscal 2020, largely due to the anticipated release of the cumulative foreign currency translation losses. The remaining loss recognized in fiscal 2023 was due to the devaluation of local currency and cash equivalents included in the transferred assets, Nike said.

Best of Footwear News