NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript June 29, 2023

NIKE, Inc. misses on earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.66 EPS, expectations were $0.67.

Operator: Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to NIKE, Inc.'s Fiscal 2023 Fourth Quarter Conference Call. For those who want to reference today's press release, you'll find it at investors.nike.com. Leading today's call is Paul Trussell, VP of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Now, I would like to turn the call over to Mr. Paul Trussell. Please go ahead.

Paul Trussell: Thank you, operator. Hello everyone, and thank you for joining today to discuss NIKE, Inc.'s fiscal 2023 fourth quarter results. Joining us on today's call will be NIKE, Inc. President and CEO, John Donahoe; and our Chief Financial Officer, Matt Friend. Before we begin, let me remind you that participants on this call will make forward-looking statements based on current expectations, and those statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in NIKE’s reports filed with the SEC. In addition, participants may discuss non-GAAP financial measures and non-public financial and statistical information. Please refer to NIKE’s earnings press release or NIKE’s website investors.nike.com for comparable GAAP measures and quantitative reconciliations.

All growth comparisons on the call today are presented on a year-over-year basis and our currency neutral unless otherwise noted. We will start with prepared remarks and then open up for questions. We would like to allow as many of you to ask questions as possible in our allotted time, so we would appreciate you limiting your initial question to one. Thanks for your cooperation on this. I will now turn the call over to NIKE, Inc., President and CEO, John Donahoe.

John Donahoe: Thank you, Paul, and hello to everyone on today's call. Fiscal 2023 was a milestone year for NIKE as we set new records while delivering on our operational and financial goals. It's clear that our strategy is working, and that NIKE's unique advantages continue to drive competitive separation. Looking at our results, we exceeded $50 billion in revenue, with growth of 16% on the year. This growth is broad based across our consumer construct of men's, women's, and kids, across performance and lifestyle and across all geographies. North America, EMEA, and APLA all saw full-year double-digit growth and Greater China returned to double-digit growth in Q4. We're also driving strength through our interesting-leading brand portfolio with NIKE, Jordan, and Converse, all of which achieved strong growth in fiscal 2023.

In particular, I want to highlight Jordan's brand's record year. Jordan grew mid-30s with impressive growth across men's, women's, and kids, footwear and apparel and in both North America and International. In fact, Jordan is well on its way to becoming the second largest footwear brand in North America. And last but not least, we return to healthy inventory ahead of our competition. Our inventory is flat year-over-year in value and down in units versus 12 months ago. The actions we've taken position us for more profitable growth moving forward. Across our business, we continue to build a marketplace that addresses how consumers want to be served giving them what they want, when they want it, and how they want it. NIKE creates distinction across the marketplace by segmenting consumer experiences to drive deep direct connections with consumers and grow the marketplace.

Today in the industry with digital and physical growth converging, we've accelerated investment to create a truly distinctive digital experience through our own platforms. Every year, we serve traffic in the billions, which delivers strong digital growth as both conversion rate and average order value continue to improve. This success helped increase the digital share of our business to 26% in fiscal 2023 as compared to 10% in fiscal 2019. For the year, we had strong digital growth of 24% and we expect digital to continue to lead our growth. Now, this is all powered by our membership offense. We know our consumers better and are better able to serve them with data driven insights fueling our end-to-end value chain, including product creation, marketing, and merchandising.

This is translating into sustainable and profitable growth for NIKE, and we believe this growth will only accelerate as we add new capabilities built to serve consumers at scale. In fiscal 2023, we expanded our membership base, but more importantly, we elevated and deepened these consumer relationships. Our members now engage with us more frequently, buy more, and are more loyal to our brands. Once members join our ecosystem, they are increasing their lifelong sport journeys with us. Now of course, NIKE members also shop across marketplace channels. And so, as we grow, we're always actively managing our marketplace to serve consumers with expanded choice, access, and convenience. We think about our multi-brand partners in three complementary groups that each serve distinct needs.

First, as you know, over the past five years, we've created greater focus and differentiation working with fewer large multi-brand partners. These partners have the scale to invest in retail experiences and connected digital membership to drive long-term growth. Second, we've also sharpened our commitment to neighborhood, authenticators in both sport and lifestyle to drive energy and validate our brand. This investment in community ensures brand access, as well as deep local consumer connection. And third, we partner with accounts that help us provide access to consumers across different segments and price points. And at the same time, we continue to invest in NIKE store concepts that create new distribution and serve growth opportunities not currently being addressed by our wholesale partners.

The recent unveiling of our NIKE Well Collective, which responds to deep insight from our female consumers, [rebrand] [ph] NIKE Live, and creates an elevated approach to retail. NIKE Well Collective brings new energy and sharpens our focus on serving the opportunity we see with women. So, this is how our consumer direct acceleration strategy drives the future of the marketplace, a seamless member led experience that addresses the opportunities as we see them across the consumer landscape. Last month, I was in Shanghai and Beijing, and I was blown away by how the entire marketplace experience comes to live there. Our Greater China team is building a connected and seamless journey across digital and physical, commerce and social, owned and partner doors.

And I will tell you the merchandising is best-in-class. You can just feel the energy of our brand and our product. And with our record-breaking performance during this year's 6/18 shopping holiday, in which we were the number one sports brand on Tmall, I'm even more confident in our playbook and strategy in China. Today, we're excited and confident with the opportunity we see in front of us. And looking to fiscal 2024 and beyond, we will continue to expand our competitive separation. To that end, this quarter, we made some shifts within our senior leadership team that will further deepen our growth and accelerate our marketplace advantage, elevating Heidi Oneill and Craig Williams to become NIKE Brands' two Presidents. Heidi and Craig are both incredible leaders with long track records of driving growth and results.

And their new roles are designed to drive an even greater focus on innovation and integration for our business. These changes will streamline our efforts across product, brand storytelling, and marketplace. I will tell you, I'm thrilled and I can also tell you that their teams are thrilled as well for the kind of growth we'll be able to achieve under this new simplified structure. For the remainder of my remarks today, I want to walk you through something that defines everything we do and that's sport. Sport is who we are. It will always be our differentiator. No brand can grow the world of sport, like NIKE. No brand connects people to sport by putting all of the pieces together like we can. We stay in the lead because we combine innovation, brand, and the culture of sport and do it all at global scale.

This is the power of our strategy. We're able to both unleash athlete potential and create the lifestyle of sport around the globe. Where other brands strive to grow their slice of the pie, we're able to grow the pie itself. Let me walk through three areas where we have expanded the world of sport and where we see even greater opportunity ahead. First, let's discuss Global Football. In fiscal 2023, Global Football grew 25%, nearly doubling overall NIKE growth. With women's and kids' businesses growing even faster, key boot franchises like Mercurial and Phantom, saw high full price realization as we continue to win share on pitch. We invest in the grassroots of the game, while also partnering with the sports’ greatest. Erling Haaland joined our roster this quarter as his record pace of goal scoring cements his step on the future of the game, and we can't wait for this summer's World Cup.

NIKE is proud to partner with more federations in the tournament than any other brand, and we've matched that energy with our most comprehensive women's football collection ever. For example, we'll watch the most innovative woman's led football boot in our history. After more than two years of testing and designing, the new Phantom Luna boot features a proprietary cleat pattern that provides [peak traction] [ph] and stability for female players. In addition, our World Cup kits will debut significant fit and material innovations mapped to a woman's specific movements. And last but not least, we've created our largest ever football inspired sportswear collection. For both fans and athletes, when they're off pitch. We're just weeks out from the tournament and we're focused and aligned to drive energy like no one else as we connect the next generation of fans to the world’s most popular sport.

Next, let's discuss basketball, where we continue to see significant market leadership. Today, NIKE defines basketball. And as we look at landscape, we see only expanding competitive separation ahead. Our influence in basketball is elevated by the strength of our portfolio of brands, NIKE, Jordan, and Converse. In fact, our roster, which is already the game's greatest, set a new standard this season. For the first time ever, all three of our brands were represented in the All-NBA first team. With Luca and Jason from Jordan, Giannis from Nike, and Rising Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from Converse. This is an unprecedented accomplishment. And speaking of the game's greatest, fiscal 2023 marked 20 years of LeBron’s signature shoe. We're excited by the continued potential of the LeBron business as his brand reaches a new dimension by bringing back earlier styles onto the court, igniting new energy for these retro models with consumers.

And in addition, the Sabrina 1 is resonating strongly since launch, helping double our WNBA business versus what it was two short years ago. It's going to be an exciting summer, as we set the stage to relaunch the Kobe brand in advance of Kobe Day on 8/24. And as you know, it's already been a great few months for basketball. We had a thrilling NBA season, which concluded with Nikola Jokić taking the Denver Nuggets to their first ever title. The WNBA season kicked off with Brittney Griner making her return to the court. And earlier this week, A'ja Wilson was named an All-Star team captain. And in China, 10x Chinese Basketball Association All-Star point guard, Guo Ailun won his third CBA Championship. And earlier this week, in fact, last week in the NBA draft, Victor Wembanyama was selected number 1 overall by the San Antonio Spurs.

nike, france, suzanne, slam, philippe, roger, ball, tennis, paris, shot, roland, centre, garros, win, switzerland, match, grand, champion, racquet, open, stade, tour, lenglen,

Leonard Zhukovsky / Shutterstock.com

We're thrilled to have Victor in the NIKE family, and we're excited for what the future holds in basketball. Now, I want to take a minute to go a little bit deeper into the Jordan brand. Jordan's greatest advantage is its authenticity and connection to sport, which drives a special bond with generation upon generation. This brand has built a cultural identity that transcends the game, connecting people with deep emotion, and a sense of self belief. If this authenticity that fuels Jordan's leadership and streetwear, Jordan continues to dictate the conversation by being a premium brand [that drives] [ph] sportswear culture. You've seen this come to life through Jordan's partners across top culture, from product launches like the Women's Teyana Taylor AJ 1 High, to the brand's meaningful collaboration with the movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Today, Jordan is extending its core strength in men's. In Q4, Jordan launched the Tatum 1, which completes Jordan's Signature offense along with Luca, Zion, and the Game Shoe. With this foundation in place, Jordan has plans to now scale these four franchises even further. And at the same time, Jordan is building real energy around our biggest growth opportunities. In fiscal 2023, Jordan had over indexing growth in both women's and kid’s alongside increasing strength in apparel. And today, Jordan's growth in performance footwear is now outpacing retro footwear, but no discussion of Jordan’s opportunity would be complete with, also looking at its international business. In most of our geos, Jordan's penetration is about 10 points lower than it is in North America, and this is the growth opportunity we plan to capture moving ahead.

Simply put, we continue to see a tremendous amount of potential for the Jordan brand and its differentiated ability to drive culture, connection, and growth like nothing else. Finally, let me comment on our running business. Running's been a competitive battlefield lately with more and more brands joining the market. And today, we're more aligned in resource to compete and win. We saw roughly 10% growth for our running footwear business in fiscal 2023, and we're just getting started. Now, as you know, NIKE's advantage in innovation is shown as we continue to set the pace in racing and trail running categories led by the new Vaporfly 3 and Peg Trail 4, respectively. And following a recent reset, we're prioritizing the needs of everyday runners through newness and consistency in the key styles they love most.

For example, last quarter, we launched the Invincible 3, which continues to perform well. Since its Q3 launch, Invincible has already doubled its retail sales versus last year. And next quarter, we're debuting the Infinity Run 4, another major update to a popular franchise. In fact, I'm wearing a pair right now, and I have to say, they feel great. The Infinity 4’s React X is our newest of them. A breakthrough innovation that's more sustainable and offers runners a smooth and responsive ride following years of women led testing. And this is just the start as we reinvigorate our running footwear line with more to be unveiled as we build momentum heading into the Olympics in Paris next summer. And in addition to innovating four runners, we're also driving the lifestyle of running as only NIKE can.

The Vomero 5, which in fiscal 2023 kicked-off our strategic relaunch into the intersection of running and streetwear, has already become a staple of modern sneaker culture. The Vomero 5 is coming into the summer with a lot of momentum as we substantially increased its volume all-year. And just last month, we launched the Motiva. A walking shoe with a distinctive design at an attractive price point and one that's represented of the aggressive approach we're taking to opportunities we see in the market. In just two months post-launch, Motiva has had strong sell-through. particularly for women, already becoming a top 5 performance footwear style globally, a NIKE Digital. Ultimately, when we look at the full running business, while we know there's a lot of work ahead, we remain confident in our go forward strategy and firm in our belief that we're all set to compete with strengths.

In the end, our CDA strategy is working. Our brands have strong energy. Our innovation pipeline is as relentless as ever, and we're executing against what matters most to consumers. And as we look at fiscal 2024, NIKE will occupy the same leadership position that we earned year after year as we usher our industry into the future. And with that, I'll turn the call over to Matt.

Matt Friend: Thanks, John and hello to everyone on the call. NIKE is a growth company and fiscal 2023 demonstrated our ability to deliver strong growth in the midst of rapidly changing market conditions. Throughout the year, we drove competitive separation by doing what NIKE does best. Serve athletes with product innovation, and rich storytelling, amplify our brand voice through key sport and consumer moments, deepen consumer connections across our portfolio, and actively manage the marketplace to drive sustainable profitable growth. For the full-year, we delivered mid-teens revenue growth with accelerating momentum in our performance business and sustained strength and lifestyle. We added $7 billion of revenue in total on a currency neutral basis, which included adding $3 billion to North America, our largest most mature market.

In addition, our top franchises drove strong full price sales with mid-single-digit price increases, and we grew units and ASP across both product engines. In Q4, we saw another quarter of strong consumer demand, with traffic growing online and in our stores and total retail sales across the marketplace up double-digits versus the prior year. Beyond driving strong top line growth, we finished the year with a significantly improved marketplace position, with total marketplace inventory units, including NIKE and our wholesale partners, down year-over-year. We feel very good about the results driven by our decisive actions over this past year, as well as the sales momentum that we continue to see from NIKE Direct and our top strategic partners, including DICK'S Sporting Goods, JD, Sports Direct, and our city specialty partners.

To go a little deeper on inventory, NIKE Inc. inventory dollars are flat versus the prior year, with units down double-digits across both footwear and apparel. Apparel units are down more than 20% versus the prior year. Our mix of in-transit inventory has normalized, and days in inventory show improvement versus the prior quarter and the prior year. Closeout mix is in-line with pre-pandemic levels, with improvements in the average age of our closeout inventory versus the prior year. And from a geography perspective, both North America and Greater China have inventory dollars down high-single-digit versus the prior year, with units being down double-digits. All told, we are entering fiscal 2024 on our front foot, ready to navigate any uncertainty that may be ahead of us, and ready to compete from a position of strength.

Now as we move forward, we are building on a strong foundation for future growth. Our confidence is grounded in the power of NIKE's portfolio. Deeply connected to the consumer, centered in sport and youth culture, fueling authenticity and distinction, unrivaled in breadth and depth. Our strength begins with our scale from our investment in innovation, to our sports marketing portfolio, our digital platforms and membership, and our global reach. We create value for consumers around the world, leveraging NIKE's scale and competitive advantages, to drive sustainable growth and strong returns to shareholders over the long-term. And today NIKE's opportunity to grow is as large as it's ever been. Consumer interest around the world in sport, health, and wellness has never been greater and what excites us most is the potential still ahead.

Let me share just a few examples. First, one of NIKE's greatest competitive advantages is our relentless pace of innovation. We innovate to make athletes better, to serve more athletes, and to make the world better for athletes everywhere. And right now, in our LeBron James Innovation Center, we are creating new concepts, new platforms, and new capabilities to fuel NIKE's next 50 years of innovation and growth. We will continue to increase investment in innovation to create value for athletes, and this gives me confidence we can drive long-term growth for NIKE. We have some great opportunities over this next fiscal year to showcase our latest innovations on the global sports stage. Second, we're accelerating direct consumer relationships across our digital platforms.

By better knowing and serving the consumers who love our brands, we are also unlocking strategic and financial benefits for NIKE. For example, we have partnered with Adobe to enable 1-to-1 member personalization, driving gains in member retention, click through rates, and conversion, resulting in higher demand per member and returns on digital ad spend. We're only beginning to operationalize these new capabilities and consumer experiences on our digital platforms and we see even greater opportunity to come. Third, we see meaningful growth potential in our international markets. This includes Korea, one of our most digitally connected markets, Central and South America, a region with a deep love of sport, Southeast Asia and India, with one of the world's largest youth populations.

And, of course, China, where young consumers are seeking our top product innovation, and Gen Z is coming of age as the country's most active generation ever. Last, we can now see around the corner on the transitory cost headwinds that pressured profitability in fiscal 2022 and 2023. When combined with our structural opportunities to improve profitability as we grow, we are confident that we will deliver above average margin improvement in fiscal 2024 with many of the drivers continuing into fiscal 2025. Now, let me turn into our NIKE, Inc. fourth quarter results. In Q4 NIKE, Inc. revenue grew 5% on a reported basis and 8% on a currency neutral basis. NIKE Direct grew 18% with 14% growth in NIKE Digital, and 24% growth in NIKE Stores. Wholesale grew 2%, moderating as planned, as we tightened supply to normalize marketplace inventory levels.

Gross margins declined a 140 basis points to 43.6% on a reported basis, primarily due to higher product input costs and elevated freight and logistics expenses. Higher markdowns, and 100 basis points of unfavorable changes in net foreign currency exchange rates, partially offset by strategic pricing actions and lapping higher inventory obsolescence reserves in Greater China in the prior period. SG&A grew 8% on a reported basis, primarily due to wage related expenses, variable NIKE direct costs, and increased demand creation expenses. Our effective tax rate for the quarter was 17.3%. Diluted earnings per share was $0.66. Now, let me turn to our operating segments. In North America, Q4 revenue grew 5%. NIKE Direct was up 15%, and NIKE Digital grew 17%.

Wholesale declined 3%, following reduced spring and summer sell-in to proactively manage marketplace inventory. EBIT declined 6% on a reported basis. For another consecutive quarter, strong consumer demand drove total retail sales up double-digits across the marketplace, enabling us to drive a quicker return to healthy marketplace inventory levels. Member engagement grew on all-digital platforms and buying frequency was at an all-time high. NIKE's store traffic and revenue grew double-digits surpassing industry trends. We saw strong brand momentum across our portfolio. Performance dimensions delivered strong growth with LeBron and Giannis at double-digits. Free Metcon extended its lead as our top women's performance franchise. And the Jordan brand delivered another dominant quarter with women's leading growth.

Luka and Tatum highlighting momentum and performance, and iconic franchises inspiring the next generation. In fact, this quarter's AJ 1's Spider-Verse launch drove our largest ever kids shock drop on the sneakers app. With a robust product pipeline, a healthy mix of inventory, and a normalizing supply chain, we are confident in NIKE's ability to set the pace in North America as we look ahead. In EMEA, Q4 revenue grew 7%. NIKE Direct was up 28%, and NIKE Digital grew 24%. EBIT declined 13% on a reported basis. EMEA's fourth quarter results demonstrated the strength of our complete offense as NIKE increased market share in performance and lifestyle. Digital continues to power growth with traffic up double-digits and conversion rates expanding.

Brick-and-mortar traffic in key countries also remain strong. NIKE's authenticity in sport and culture continues to create separation. Vaporfly and Alphafly top shoe counts, at the Paris and London marathons, while Pegasus and Invincible drove strong sell-through. We channeled the energy of Air Max Day into positive momentum for Air Max Pulse and Air Max 1. And we closed out our biggest football year ever, up double digits with strong full price sales, led by Mercurial and Phantom, and balanced growth across men's, women's, and kids. In Greater China, Q4 revenue grew 25%. NIKE Direct grew 19% with NIKE Digital declining 12% as consumer buying continues to over index in brick-and-mortar versus the prior year. EBIT grew 70% on a reported basis.

This quarter left no doubt. Sport is back. Consumer confidence is rebounding, and NIKE's brand momentum is growing. We celebrated the return of sport with full marketing activations around the Chinese high school basketball league, Air Max Day, and Super Brand Day. And we extended that energy into our strongest product sell-through in eight seasons with full price momentum accelerated by our healthy inventory position. Running grew double-digits, fueled by newness in hyperlocal storytelling, including strong express lane executions for Invisible 3 and community activations around Pegasus 40. Basketball grew double-digits, led by the GT Cut. And we saw exceptional sell-through for our GT jump players edition inspired by longtime NIKE athlete, NIKE athlete, Ijen Leon.

Earlier this month, our 6/18 results surpassed last year's record breaking performance with sales up double-digits. And next week, we will build on that momentum as we kick-off NIKE's first athlete tour in China since the pandemic by welcoming Giannis to Beijing. As we look forward, we are confident in the strength of our consumer connections and confident in NIKE's ability to drive sustainable long-term growth in China. In APLA, Q4 revenue grew 6%, including approximately 6 percentage points of a headwind due to the impact of our shift to a distributor model in Central and South America. NIKE Direct was up 9% with NIKE Digital growing 9%. EBIT declined 16% on a reported basis. This quarter highlighted our balanced growth in the region. Jordan Brand continued its international expansion with strong double-digit growth as our new world of flight doors in Tokyo and Seoul create local brand energy.

We also saw strong growth in women's lifestyle and men's performance with positive momentum from Cortez and Vamiro 5 and sustained strength from Pegasus and Invincible 3. In global football, we drove double-digit growth across men's, women's, and kids with excitement building ahead of this summer's women's world cup. We finished the year in APLA with new milestones and new opportunities in the region. In Southeast Asia and India, we grew our business by over 40% this year, reinforcing the potential that we see in the market. In Korea, our NIKE app launch drove 2.5 million downloads and $100 million in incremental demand within its first quarter, showing how elevated local digital experiences can accelerate consumer demand. And across the region, we continue investing to grow.

From launching argentina.com and peru.com to introducing NIKE's first direct digital footprint in India. Now, let me turn to our fiscal 2024 financial outlook. We enter the new year with clear advantages, strong consumer momentum, a robust product innovation pipeline, healthy inventory, and a normalized flow of supply. That said, we are closely monitoring the macro environment, consumer behavior, and retail trends. Our priority for fiscal 2024 is to drive healthy full price growth, while unlocking speed, agility, and efficiency in our operating model. We are focused on what we can control as we position NIKE to compete at its best. We are taking a balanced approach to planning our business, building on our proactive decisions more than six months ago to [tighten buys] [ph].

We expect this to translate into an improved marginal cost of growth, expanding profitability and higher returns on invested capital. We have also taken into account several non-count factors from the prior year that will impact overall rates of growth, as well as quarterly comparisons. For the full-year, we expect fiscal 2024 reported revenue to grow mid-single-digits, led by NIKE Direct. This includes approximately four points of headwinds from the prior year from wholesale shipment timing and accelerated liquidation activities. In addition, based on current spot rates, we do not expect any material translation impact on revenue in fiscal 2024. We expect gross margins to expand a 140 basis points to a 160 basis points on a reported basis, which translates to approximately 200 basis points of operational gross margin expansion, excluding 50 basis points of negative impact from foreign exchange headwinds.

This reflects the beginning of recovery from transitory headwinds, including more favorable ocean freight rates starting halfway through the second quarter and a modest improvement in markdowns versus the prior year. We also expect continued structural gains from our focus on price value, including low-single-digit price increases in fiscal 2024, plus ongoing benefits from our shift to a more direct business. We expect this to be partially offset by higher product costs with inflation causing higher labor and fulfillment expenses in parts of our supply chain. We expect SG&A to grow slightly above revenue as we increase investment in demand creation to support key global sports moments and product launches and invest in capabilities to transform NIKE's operating model for greater speed and effectiveness.

We will continue to manage SG&A to remain below pre-pandemic levels as a percentage of revenue. Our other income and expense, including net interest income, is expected to be 225 million to 275 million of income the year, and we expect our effective tax rate to be similar to fiscal 2023. Now, let me provide a few important insights into our first quarter. We expect first quarter revenue growth to be flat to up low-single-digits, reflecting our decision to tighten first half buys and restrain marketplace inventory. We expect another quarter of sequential improvement in gross margin, down 50 basis points to 75 basis points on a reported basis, which translates to 25 basis points to 50 basis points of operational gross margin expansion, excluding the negative impact of a 100 basis points of foreign exchange headwinds.

We expect SG&A to grow low double digits on a reported basis, driven by increased demand creation investments around the women's World Cup and transformational investments to drive efficiency including the activation of the next stages of our ERP implementation in North America. Looking ahead, we will remain agile and on the offense, leveraging our experience, and the capabilities that we have developed to lead through times of uncertainty, while investing to capture the growth opportunities in front of us. For NIKE, creating the future always starts with serving athletes and sport. As we look to fiscal 2024, we have an incredible year of sport ahead of us from this summer's World Cup to the road to the Paris Olympic Games, it will be a year to remember, and just like the athletes we serve, NIKE will be ready to bring our best.

With that, let's open up the call for questions.

See also 15 Hardest Sports in the World Ranked and 16 Best Places to Live in Upstate New York for Families .

To continue reading the Q&A session, please click here.