Nike is making footwear to improve athletes' efficiency for the Tokyo Olympics

All it takes to win a gold medal at the Olympics is the best performance on the day of the event. Champions may be made in countless training hours, but championships, finals and even world title-representing gold medals are won in final seconds and millimeters through speed or accuracy and endurance in that final race, round or game.

To that end, Nike introduced innovation-led products with proven performance-enhancing results for Tokyo 2020.

By driving down into the minutiae of every Olympic event to find the best opportunities to improve design, the brand is ensuring its footwear directly caters to those crucial moments as much as athletes’ preparation for them.

"We are innovating into the infinitesimal and little things that really matter," John Hoke, Nike’s chief design officer, told me. Although he’s held his position for the last decade, Hoke has actually been with Nike for about 30 years, and through seven Olympic games. "We get to stop and slow down the game and sort of study and obsess over that. We are obsessing over those moment-of-truth moments."

This obsession resulted in a new line of shoes designed to enhance the moments of truth: the Nike Zoom Viperfly; Air Zoom BB for basketball; the Air Zoom Mercurial for soccer; and the long-awaited Nike Air Zoom Alphafly NEXT% for elite runners. The models contain innovations developed over months of research conducted in a lab in the Pacific Northwest.

The data behind the design

In conjunction with a design team as elite as the athletes it caters to, the Nike Research Lab is an integral part of these advancements. Founded 40 years ago in Exeter, N.H., the lab is now located on Nike's Portland campus and focuses on biomechanics, physiology, perception and human behavior, and data science.

Athletes contribute performance insights to the lab through testing and verbal feedback that the researchers quantify into performance, movement and even fatigue data to improve the product. Researchers have been able to pinpoint the moments during competition when athletes are operating from a place of need or fatigue, thus providing a direction for designers to functionally improve apparel and footwear.

This resulted in a major focus on innovations for energy preservation and responsive technology.

Additionally, with such significant advancements following the release of 2017’s Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite, elite runners have been returning to Nike sneakers en masse.

In 2018, the addition of ZoomX foam and modern technology using carbon fiber plates allowed Nike ZoomX Vaporfly NEXT% to increase running efficiency by 4%, making wearers actually see significantly faster times.

However, this has raised questions about whether the shoes are offering an unfair advantage or are simply the most energy-efficient.

The shoe’s cushy foam midsole embedded with a single carbon fiber plate is advertised as giving athletes “the sensation of being propelled forward.” By lowering the energy expenditure, runners reduce fatigue, resulting in faster times. An independent study conducted by The New York Times found the technology actually improved runners’ efficiency 4% to 5%, which is more than what the brand claims.

In the past year, Eliud Kipchoge ran the first sub-two-hour marathon time in last fall's INEOS 1:59 Challenge. Sifan Hassan became the first woman to win a gold medal in both the 1,500-meter and 10,000-meter events at a single World Championships or Olympic Games. Earlier last year, Britain’s middle-distance runner Laura Muir broke the British indoor mile record in a similar pair of Vaporfly prototype spikes, and Brigid Kosgei set a new women’s marathon world record. And the five fastest-ever marathons times have been recorded by runners in iterations of Nikes with the new technology.

Leveraging learnings from the elite runners’ groundbreaking successes since the release of Nike Zoom Vaporfly Elite in 2017, the Nike design team approached spike design with a fresh set of eyes. The research lab found that most runners’ final 20 meters of a 100 meter race were the slowest, and that they were actually decelerating as they crossed the finish line. The goal is to shorten the deceleration time.

"I constantly hear athletes talk about getting to a state of flow, which is this wonderful state where everything slows down and you can't wait to occupy that space, that time, that second so that you can do exactly what you've been trained to do," Hoke says.

Story continues