NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $0.37

NIKE, Inc.'s (NYSE:NKE) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 2nd of January to $0.37, with investors receiving 8.8% more than last year's $0.34. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.3%, which is below the industry average.

NIKE's Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

If it is predictable over a long period, even low dividend yields can be attractive. The last dividend was quite easily covered by NIKE's earnings. This means that a large portion of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 59.4%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 29% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

NIKE Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was $0.42, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $1.36. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 12% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. We are encouraged to see that NIKE has grown earnings per share at 21% per year over the past five years. The company doesn't have any problems growing, despite returning a lot of capital to shareholders, which is a very nice combination for a dividend stock to have.

NIKE Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, a dividend increase is always good, and we think that NIKE is a strong income stock thanks to its track record and growing earnings. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term.

