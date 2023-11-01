New Nike shoe is designed to help toddlers learn how to walk: See the Swoosh 1

The Nike Swoosh 1 is a shoe designed to help young children as they learn how to walk.

Learning how to walk just got a whole lot more stylish.

Nike is releasing the Nike Swoosh 1, a shoe designed to help very young children who are learning how to walk for the first time. It joins other kids shoes made by Nike designed to help younger children, including the Dynamo Go and the Air Max 270 Go, which have collapsible heels for an easy on and off.

The Swoosh 1 is made with 80% recycled materials by weight, and can bend in all directions to help new walkers have mobility as they practice taking their first steps. It has a wide toe box to allow the toes to splay and flex, and the outsole is grippy for traction and durability.

It is the first Nike Kids shoe that has received the American Podiatric Medical Association Seal of Acceptance, according to a release from the brand.

While other brands like Adidas, Under Armour and New Balance offer shoes for infants and toddlers, none of those brands market shoes specifically for children learning how to walk. Adidas does offer the Monofit Slip-On Shoes for $36 in sizes 4K-10K, described as "the only shoes they'll need for early exploring."

The Swoosh 1 is retailing for $62 on Nike's website, and will be available to buy in sizes 3C through 7C.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Nike Swoosh 1: New shoe designed to help kids learn how to walk