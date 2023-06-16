Nikkei 225 Rises for 10th Week in Longest Streak in a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- The Nikkei 225 ended higher for 10th straight week in its longest streak since February 2013 after the Bank of Japan kept its easy monetary policy, causing the yen to weaken.

Foreign investors have been piling into Japan’s equity market, buying 1.4 trillion yen ($9.9 billion) of cash shares and futures combined in the week ended June 9, the most since mid-April, Tokyo Stock Exchange data show. The Nikkei 225 share index has climbed 20% in dollar terms this year, beating the 6.1% advance in MSCI Inc.’s gauge for Asia Pacific stocks excluding Japan.

BOJ board members left their negative interest rate and yield curve control program unchanged Friday, defying the global central-bank trend of raising rates to fight still-high inflation. By contrast, Federal Reserve officials have indicated they’re likely to further raise rates this year.

