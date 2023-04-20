Nikko Hotels International's First Female Vice President and General Manager, Anna Marie Presutti, to Be Honored as Missouri State 2023 Outstanding Alumna

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 20, 2023 / Hotel Nikko San Francisco's Anna Marie Presutti will be honored by her alma mater with the 2023 Bears of Distinction Outstanding Alumna Award. The 2023 Bears of Distinction Dinner and Awards Ceremony will take place at 6 p.m., April 21, in the Christopher S. Bond Learning Center at the William H. Darr Agricultural Center in Springfield.

Each year, the Missouri State University Alumni Association honors a group of distinguished alumni, former faculty and staff, and volunteers in an awards ceremony recognizing their exceptional achievements. Their leadership roles and impact on their communities are among the hallmarks of these alumni and friends from around the globe. This year, Anna Marie has been selected by the alumni association as the 2023 Outstanding Alumna Award winner.

Anna Marie Presutti began her hospitality career at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. She realized the true magic in hospitality comes through genuine customer service, listening to colleagues and guests alike, and serving with compassion and dignity.

"I've always felt drawn to a life of service. My role has allowed me to help people, whether it be a hotel guest or member of my community, and has enabled me to provide well-deserved opportunities to the young men and women beginning their careers in hospitality." - Anna Marie Presutti

Her professional experience includes leadership positions with ITT Sheraton, Hilton Hotels, and Sunstone Hotel Properties. She has been named one of "The Most Influential Women in the Bay Area" by the San Francisco Business Times 9 years in a row and is consistently recognized for her work. Anna Marie's additional accolades include Outstanding General Manager of the Year by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AH&LA), SF Hotel Council Peter Goldman Award of Excellence winner, and PCMA's Legend Award.

Additionally, Anna Marie serves on the US Travel Association Board of Directors. As Chairman of the SF Travel Board, she was an integral part of the Super Bowl Host Committee which captured Super Bowl 50 for San Francisco in 2016.

A firm believer in giving back to the community, Presutti has displayed compassion through her commitment to community service and environmental stewardship, inspiring hotel colleagues and Hotel Nikko employees to dedicate more than 1,000 hours each year to serving lunch, planting trees, or donating to Dress for Success which supports the local community.

Since joining Hotel Nikko San Francisco in 2004, Anna Marie envisioned the Manager in Training program at Hotel Nikko as a way to recruit the best and brightest from MSU to give the future generation of the Hospitality Industry an immersive, hands-on experience of working in a luxury property. To this day, the program has recruited 25 MSU Graduates, covering relocation costs and housing and providing a guaranteed Manager role after completion.

The 2023 Bears of Distinction Dinner and Awards Ceremony event is open to the public. Tickets are $40 per person or $320 for a table of eight. Attendees can RSVP online or by calling 417-836-5654.

About Anna Marie Presutti

Anna Marie Presutti was appointed Vice President and General Manager of Hotel Nikko San Francisco in 2006, making history as the first female vice president of Nikko Hotels International. This Japanese company operates 79 properties worldwide. Since then, Presutti has overseen a $60 Million property renovation, creating a completely reimagined experience for Hotel Nikko San Francisco's guests. She grew up in Kansas City and would later attend Missouri State University to Study communications. At MSU, she spent her time as an avid athlete, Cheerleader, and proud ADPI sister. Today, she resides in San Francisco with her loyal dogs, Buster and Beau, and spends her free time golfing, skiing, and traveling around the world.

About Hotel Nikko San Francisco

The expansive 533-room contemporary Hotel Nikko is located two blocks from Union Square in downtown San Francisco, providing its guests with intuitive Asian service and modern accommodations. It underwent a $60 million renovation in 2017, led by Hirsch Bedner Associates. Amenities include the acclaimed Restaurant ANZU, the 140-seat intimate Feinstein's at the Nikko live entertainment venue, a 10,000-square-foot Club Nikko health club, and an expansive Roof Pet Terrace. For more information, visit www.hotelnikkosf.com.

