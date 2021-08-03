U.S. markets close in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,416.78
    +29.62 (+0.68%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,065.99
    +227.83 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,731.83
    +50.77 (+0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,215.62
    +0.13 (+0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.53
    -0.73 (-1.02%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.40
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    25.60
    +0.03 (+0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1867
    -0.0010 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.1790
    +0.0050 (+0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3915
    +0.0032 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1200
    -0.1890 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,023.80
    -1,705.30 (-4.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    927.04
    -16.40 (-1.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,105.72
    +24.00 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.83
    -139.19 (-0.50%)
     

Nikola cuts delivery outlook for its electric semi trucks

Kirsten Korosec
·2 min read

Nikola, the electric truck startup that went public via a SPAC merger, warned Tuesday that supply chain constraints are causing numerous delays forcing it to slash its vehicle delivery projections in half.

The company, which is still in pre-production, said in its second-quarter earnings call that its plans to produce 50 to 100 electric semi trucks in this year have been lowered to 25 to 50 units. The less than rosy projections continued on the revenue front.

The company cut its revenue forecast for the year to $0 to $7.5 million. It was previously $15 million to $30 million.

Nikola reported a net loss of $143 million in the second quarter, up from a $115.7 million loss in the same period last year. Its adjusted loss was 20 cents per share, which is actually better than analysts expected. The company's cash balance at the end of the quarter was $632.6 million.

While the company focused its earnings call on its progress toward producing electric trucks — which included testing pre-production vehicles and completing 0.5 Phase of its factory in Arizona — the market was more interested in its lowered outlook and the lingering effects from its founder Trevor Milton being charged with securities fraud. Among the company's updates is that it has built 14 pre-production vehicles, five alpha and nine beta prototypes.

Shares of Nikola were down 7.47% in midday trading.

Milton, who resigned last year as Nikola's CEO and executive chairman, was charged July 29 with two counts of securities fraud and wire fraud by a federal grand jury. Prosecutors detailed in the complaint how Milton used social media and frequent appearances on television in a PR blitz that flooded "the market with false and misleading information about Nikola" before the company even produced a product.

In March 2020, the company announced it would go public via a merger with special purpose acquisition company VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. Milton frequently posted on Twitter, directing his messages to retail investors after the company went public that summer. Then, in September, just days after GM had announced a $2 billion investment in the company, noted short-seller Hindenburg Research accused Nikola of fraud. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission opened an inquiry in the matter and within two weeks Milton had stepped down as executive chairman.

Automakers have battery anxiety, so they’re taking control of the supply

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola Stock Extends Losses As Supply-Chain Crisis 'Appears To Be Spreading'

    Nikola beat Q2 forecasts but cut targets for producing fuel-cell and electric trucks for the commercial market.

  • Nikola stock rallies after reporting narrower loss than expected

    Shares of Nikola Corp. rallied 2.0% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicle and components maker reported a narrower-than-expected second-quarter loss. The company said net losses narrowed to $143.2 million, or 36 cents a share, after a loss of $115.8 million, or 43 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, the adjusted per-share loss widened to 20 cents from 16 cents but beat the FactSet loss consensus of 30 cents. The co

  • A docuseries on the Inspiration4 mission is coming to Netflix

    Inspiration4 is getting its own documentary. Netflix said Tuesday it would be releasing a five-part series on the mission, its first documentary to cover an event “in near real-time,” in five parts in September. "Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space" will follow the first all-civilian Inspiration4 crew as they prepare for and undergo a three-day flight to low Earth orbit.

  • Electric Semi Start-Up Nikola Says It Has Moved On From Founder's Woes

    The company confirmed that it's on track to begin production of its first electric trucks by the end of the year.

  • Nikola falls despite earnings beat; here's how the stock is doing

    Nikola reported quarterly results this morning. Here's how the stock is doing.

  • Is Nikola A Buy Right Now? Here's What Fund Sponsorship, NKLA Stock Chart Show

    Relentless innovation in the long-haul transport space, the rise of investing with ESG principles in mind, and the allure of new companies going public have spurred big moves in NKLA stock and scores of others over the past year. Consider fuel cell and battery electric truck start-up Nikola. Back in May, NKLA stock traversed above a 50-day moving average that has now begun to bend higher.

  • DHL plans first electric flight delivery network

    DHL is adding electric planes to its fleetDHL Express has ordered 12 electric cargo aircraftfrom start-up Eviation for delivery in 2024The company plans to build the world's first electric air cargo networkin a step towards sustainable aviationDHL said the "Alice" aircraft from Eviationcan carry over 2,600 pounds of cargoThe charging time per flight hour is approximately 30 minutesand the maximum range is 506 miles

  • SEC Chair Gensler says crypto ‘rife with fraud, scams and abuses,’ threatens national security

    Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Gary Gensler warned that new regulations are needed on cryptocurrencies and digital assets in order to protect U.S. national security, during an appearance at the virtual Aspen Security Forum on Tuesday.

  • Nikola Falls After Revising Down Electric Truck Deliveries

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Nikola Corp., the pre-production truckmaker whose founder was charged last week with misleading investors, fell after the company lowered its initial vehicle delivery projections and warned of nagging supply chain issues.Chief Executive Officer Mark Russell told analysts on a conference call Tuesday the startup is facing “numerous” delays acquiring parts. Kim Brady, the chief financial officer, said Nikola would deliver as few as half as many vehicles as previously forec

  • Work from home troubles many companies. Here’s how to show the boss that you’re on the job from anywhere

    Become a 'business of one,' says author of 'Remote, Inc.: How to Thrive at Work… Wherever You Are.'

  • Got $5,000? 2 Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The Nasdaq Composite index has nearly tripled in value over the last five years and continues to hover close to new highs. For some investors, this suggests the stock market might be a little frothy at the moment. If I had $5,000 available to invest, two stocks I would buy today are Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU).

  • ‘Preying on Human Weakness’: Why Investors Are Nervous About Robinhood

    Regulatory fears have been a major headwind for Robinhood's IPO. Here's why authorities might crack down.

  • Boeing and NASA delay Starliner launch due to unexpected valve problem

    Boeing and NASA have delayed the launch of Starliner, again.

  • Nikola slashes annual outlook on supply chain issues, shares drop

    The supply constraints could affect the validation, testing and delivery timeline of its vehicles, Nikola said. Nikola's earnings report comes days after Founder Trevor Milton was criminally charged with defrauding investors by lying to them about the electric- and hydrogen-powered truck maker's products and technology. Milton's indictment is a "potential distraction", the company said on Tuesday.

  • This eco-friendly cargo ship could soon be sea-ready

    Oceanbird is a massive cargo ship from Innovative Swedish Technology that harnesses the power of the wind to navigate the open seas. The vessel concept is aiming to reduce emissions by 90% using five 262-feet long telescopic vertical wings. These wings will carry the Oceanbird at an average speed of 11 mph with the ability to carry over 70 million pounds, Learn more at TheOceanbird.com Transcript: Cargo ship of the future. Innovative Swedish Technology is behind this cargo vessel of the future. The Oceanbird is a massive 656-foot long ship that harnesses the power of the wind to reduce emissions by 90%. When high winds are detected the Oceanbird extends its 5 aerodynamic airplane wings each wing is 262-feet long. They are telescopic in order to accommodate travel under bridges. Innovative Swedish Technology claims that Oceanbird can cross the Atlantic ocean in 12 days. Oceanbird has an average speed of 11 mph and is capable of hauling over 70 million pounds. Learn more at theoceanbird.com

  • Nikola Earnings Topped Expectations. Why the Stock Is Dropping.

    Nikola reported a smaller than expected loss. Earnings, however, for the startup don't matter. Cash flow and what the company says, if anything, about its legal woes do.

  • Stellantis Pumps Up Profitability Forecast in Earnings Debut

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV raised its full-year profitability outlook substantially as strong demand and pricing carried the carmaker to much better-than-expected results for the first half.Adjusted operating income margin will be about 10% for the year, the automaker formed from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and PSA Group said Tuesday. Stellantis notched an 11.4% return in the first six months, more than double the low end of the range forecast in March.Stellantis and its biggest carmaking

  • Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) Q1 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (NYSE: BABA)Q1 2022 Earnings CallAug 03, 2021, 7:30 a.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen.

  • SEC Chair Gensler Set to Speak About Bitcoin Today. What to Watch.

    Gary Gensler, the chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission, is speaking today, and Bitcoin investors will surely be listening. Cryptocurrency traders and investors should expect to hear more about government regulation of their wild-west asset class. In the long run, however, regulation will end up helping cryptos.

  • Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of US$0.87

    Exxon Mobil Corporation's ( NYSE:XOM ) investors are due to receive a payment of US$0.87 per share on 10th of...