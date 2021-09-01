U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

Nikola Expands Sales And Service Coverage In Southern California

Quinn Company joins Nikola Dealer Network with multiple dealer locations

PHOENIX, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA), a leading designer and manufacturer of heavy-duty commercial battery-electric vehicles (BEV), fuel-cell electric vehicles (FCEV) and energy infrastructure solutions, announced today the continued expansion of its Class 8 truck sales and service coverage with the addition of Quinn Company, a leading provider of on-highway truck service and construction equipment in the Central and Southern California regions. The addition of Quinn Company to the Nikola dealer network will include sales and service facilities across 15 counties.

Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation)
Nikola Corporation Logo (PRNewsfoto/Nikola Corporation)

Quinn Company is uniquely positioned via its infrastructure, expertise and sales and service coverage to support the rapid growth of zero-emission commercial vehicles for all classes of trucks in an area of the country that is experiencing rapid testing and adoption of this technology.

"Given California's ambitious forward-looking goals to transition to zero-emission vehicles, our dealer development team has been highly focused on securing best-in-class dealer coverage to support customers in this highly progressive environment," said Nikola's President of Energy and Commercial Pablo Koziner. "With over 100 years of experience, Quinn Company has a deep understanding of how important exceptional sales and service is to the customer. We are thrilled to add Quinn Company to our growing sales and service dealer network."

Founded in 1919, Quinn Company has built an outstanding reputation in the Central and Southern California regions while servicing thousands of customers.

Nikola plans to continue building its dealer network to secure customer coverage from coast to coast. Most recently, Nikola announced a network expansion into the northeastern US with Alta Equipment Group. This announcement expanded on the previously announced list of 116 dealer locations.

ABOUT NIKOLA CORPORATION
Nikola Corporation is globally transforming the transportation industry. As a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems, and hydrogen station infrastructure, Nikola is driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today. Founded in 2015, Nikola Corporation is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona. For more information, visit www.nikolamotor.com or Twitter @nikolamotor.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements included in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally are accompanied by words such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "expect," "should," "would," "plan," "predict," "potential," "seem," "seek," "future," "outlook," and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Quinn Company strategic partnership, including the ability to provide customers with superior sales and service in the targeted regions; the partnerships expected benefits as a result of the Quinn Company's long-term business experience; the company's expectations regarding its business, business model and strategy; the company's expectations for its trucks and market acceptance of electric trucks, both BEV and FCEV; and market opportunity. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of Nikola's management and are not predictions of actual performance. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, design and manufacturing changes and delays; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the definitive agreements; general economic, financial, legal, regulatory, political and business conditions and changes in domestic and foreign markets; the potential effects of COVID-19; the outcome of legal, regulatory and judicial proceedings to which Nikola is, or may become a party; demand for and customer acceptance of Nikola's trucks; risks associated with development and testing of fuel cell power modules and hydrogen storage systems; risks related to the rollout of Nikola's business and the timing of expected business milestones; the effects of competition on Nikola's future business; the availability of capital; risks associated with changes in accounting treatment or accounting standards; and the other risks detailed from time to time in Nikola's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and other documents Nikola files with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Nikola specifically disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.


Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikola-expands-sales-and-service-coverage-in-southern-california-301367539.html

SOURCE Nikola Corporation

