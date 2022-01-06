U.S. markets open in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,697.75
    +5.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,357.00
    +66.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,759.50
    -7.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,194.30
    +3.70 (+0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.37
    +0.52 (+0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.10
    -28.00 (-1.53%)
     

  • Silver

    22.29
    -0.88 (-3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1324
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7050
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.98
    +3.07 (+18.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8380
    -0.2920 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,851.38
    -3,916.52 (-8.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,075.97
    -106.63 (-9.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.70
    -38.17 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

Nikola Motors drops its $2 billion lawsuit against Tesla

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Nikola Tesla may have been pleased that both of his names were employed by electric car companies, but perhaps less so that Nikola sued Tesla, and vice-versa. Now, Nikola Corp. is reportedly dropping its $2 billion patent infringement lawsuit against Tesla Inc. as Nikola company founder Trevor Milton faces a criminal indictment on fraud charges, Bloomberg has reported. 

According to a filing in a San Francisco court, both companies have agreed to withdraw all claims and counter-claims against each other. Nikola accused Tesla of copying several patented designs for a windshield design, fuselage and side door. Tesla denied all the claims and countersued. 

Nikola unveiled the hydrogen-powered Nikola One semi-truck in 2016 with the promise of an 800-1,200 mile range with no pollution. However, it was accused by the SEC of deceiving investors, in one instance via a video that appeared to show the truck moving under power when it was simply rolling down a hill. CEO Trevor Milton was subsequently charged with two counts of securities fraud and one count of wire fraud by a federal grand jury. He has denied the claims.

Recommended Stories

  • Razer x Fossil smartwatch hands-on: Only for hardcore fans

    Our early impressions of the Razer x Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch.

  • Nike sues Lululemon over its Mirror home gym product and apps

    Nike has filed a lawsuit against Lululemon over Mirror, accusing it of patent infringement.

  • The OnePlus 10 Pro is the first new phone of 2022

    Two colors, plenty of cameras, 5G and lots of unknowns. As suspected, OnePlus is revealing its newest phone during CES 2022.

  • ASUS made a wild 17-inch foldable OLED tablet

    Using an included keyboard, the ZenBook 17 Fold can operate like a 12-inch laptop.

  • Former BMW employee charged with corruption

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Prosecutors in Munich have charged a former senior employee of BMW with corruption and of having defrauded the German carmaker of millions of euros, a court spokesperson said on Wednesday. The man was charged with 18 counts of commercial corruption and 33 counts of breach of trust at the expense of the carmaker, a court spokesperson said, confirming a report in German magazine WirtschaftsWoche. A spokesperson for BMW said the company could not comment on an ongoing case.

  • Nike Sues Lululemon for Patent Infringement Over Mirror Fitness Technology

    Sneaker giant says apparel maker’s fitness device and apps use technology invented and patented by Nike.

  • U.S. court revives lawsuit against Pfizer, others on Iraq terrorism funding claims

    A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday revived a lawsuit against AstraZeneca Plc, Pfizer Inc and other companies over allegations their contracts with Iraq's health ministry helped fund terrorism that killed Americans during the war in Iraq. The plaintiffs contend that the militia group Jaysh al-Mahdi, sponsored by Hezbollah, controlled Iraq's health ministry and that the 21 defendant U.S. and European medical equipment and pharmaceutical companies made corrupt payments to obtain medical-supply contracts.

  • Tarantino Says Miramax Can Go Pound Sand, Releases 'Pulp Fiction' NFTs Anyway

    Director Quentin Tarantino is launching his "Pulp Fiction" NFT collection despite being sued for copyright infringement by film studio Miramax. "The Hash" team questions how this lawsuit will be a messy case study for other studios who are trying to apply Web 2 copyright laws to Web 3 products. "To the extent that there's valuable intellectual property in the background that people have disagreements over, they're going to want to turn them into NFTs, and those NFTs are going to be legally contentious," co-host Adam B. Levine said. Plus, the team's favorite Tarantino films.

  • New York Times interfered with union activism, U.S. labor agency alleges

    U.S. labor officials have filed a complaint accusing The New York Times Co of unlawfully interfering with the organizing efforts of tech employees by barring a group of workers from showing union support. In a complaint dated Dec. 29, an acting regional director of the National Labor Relations Board alleged that the newspaper publisher wrongly interfered with, restrained and coerced employees exercising their rights under federal labor law. "We strongly disagree with the union's allegations about the supervisory status of certain technology employees and welcome the opportunity to explain our position to the board," Danielle Rhoades Ha, a Times spokesperson, said in a statement.

  • CoinDesk Joins Court Case Seeking Access to NYAG Tether Documents

    Tether wants the state Supreme Court to stop the attorney general’s office from sharing documents requested by CoinDesk. CoinDesk is now a party to the proceedings.

  • Duke of York has not ruled out pay-off for Virginia Roberts Giuffre financed by the Queen

    The Duke of York has not ruled out making a financial settlement with his accuser in order to avoid further damaging the reputation of the Royal family, The Telegraph understands.

  • German antitrust watchdog puts Google under closer scrutiny

    Germany's antitrust watchdog paved the way Wednesday for extra scrutiny of Google by designating it a company of “paramount significance," the first to get that label since regulators got more power to curb abusive practices by big digital companies.

  • Explainer-What we know about Virginia Giuffre's lawsuit against Britain's Prince Andrew

    Prince Andrew of Britain's lawyers on Tuesday will ask a U.S. judge to dismiss a lawsuit by a woman who has accused him of forcing her to have sex two decades ago when she was 17. Andrew has called the lawsuit by Virginia Giuffre, now 38, baseless. Giuffre also sued Andrew's friend, the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, in 2009 accusing him of sexually assaulting her in 1998 when she was 15.

  • Over-the-Rhine man arrested in his backyard during 2020 protests agrees to settle lawsuit

    On June 1, 2020, Christopher Neumann was in the backyard of his home on Mohawk Street, when he saw multiple officers running towards him.

  • Oklahoma tenants living without heat for months file class-action lawsuit

    Residents at the Foxcroft Apartments in Oklahoma City say the heat hasn’t been on since September, and it’s impossible to get in touch with management. An attorney said one plaintiff’s apartment dipped to 16 degrees over the weekend.

  • Company operating military housing, including Fort Bliss, reaches settlement over fraud accusations

    Balfour Beatty Communities agreed to pay about $33.6 million in criminal fines and $31.8 million in restitution, officials said.

  • Indian court halts Amazon, Future arbitration in blow to U.S. giant

    A Delhi court has halted arbitration proceedings between Indian conglomerate Future Group and its estranged U.S. partner Amazon.com in light of the national antitrust agency's suspension of a 2019 deal between the two sides. The decision on Wednesday is a setback for U.S. e-commerce giant Amazon, which had successfully used the terms of its 2019 investment in a Future unit to block the Indian company's attempt to sell retail assets to a rival. But after the Competition Commission of India (CCI) suspended the 2019 deal last month, citing suppression of information by Amazon while seeking clearances, Future argued there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the two sides to continue in Singapore.

  • German cartel office steps up examination of Google products

    BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's cartel office said it was examining Google's use of personal data and its Google News Showcase product under its new powers to regulate internet companies, and was also considering cases involving Amazon, Apple and Facebook owner Meta. The regulator said on Wednesday it had determined that Google's owner Alphabet met the scale threshold required for a company to be subject to new extended supervisory powers to regulate large internet companies that it acquired last year. "The Federal Cartel Office can now tackle concrete forms of behaviour that harm competition," office president Andreas Mundt said.

  • Judge denies motion to dismiss Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against L.A. County over crash photos

    A trial can start next month.

  • India court dismisses Future's plea to declare arbitration with Amazon illegal

    An Indian court on Tuesday dismissed Future Retail's plea to declare arbitration proceedings with its warring partner Amazon.com Inc as illegal. The ruling came after Future urged a New Delhi judge that given India's antitrust agency had suspended a 2019 deal used by Amazon to assert rights over Future, there was no legal basis for the arbitration between the two sides to continue. Justice Amit Bansal at the Delhi High Court said on Tuesday that the filings were dismissed, without giving any further details.