Nikola recalls 209 Class 8 battery-electric trucks

(Reuters) -Nikola on Friday said it is recalling about 209 of its Class 8 Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) as a precautionary measure.

Nikola is currently in the process of filing this voluntary recall with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and is placing a temporary hold on new BEV sales until a resolution is in place, the company said.

The company said in a statement that a third-party investigator had found a coolant leak inside a single battery pack to be the probable cause of a truck fire at the company's headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 23, 2023.

(Reporting by Shubhendu Deshmukh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)