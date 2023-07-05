Nikola reports jump in second-quarter deliveries

(Reuters) - Nikola said on Wednesday that wholesale and retail sales of its electric vehicles jumped in the second quarter from the first, a positive sign for the startup that has been grappling with a cash crunch and stiff competition.

The company said that retail sales of its trucks doubled to 66 in the quarter, while wholesale figure rose to 45 from 31.

Nikola produced 33 trucks during the second quarter, compared with 63 trucks in the preceding quarter.

The EV firm's shares, however, were down nearly 3% in premarket trading after the company announced on Monday that it would start liquidating assets of Romeo Power less than a year after buying the battery maker.

