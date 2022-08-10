U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,197.90
    +75.43 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,242.24
    +467.83 (+1.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,800.06
    +306.13 (+2.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,962.20
    +49.31 (+2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.83
    +0.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Gold

    1,813.70
    +1.40 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    20.73
    +0.24 (+1.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0328
    +0.0111 (+1.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7740
    -0.0230 (-0.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2244
    +0.0167 (+1.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6090
    -2.5070 (-1.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,047.76
    +977.46 (+4.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    566.12
    +34.90 (+6.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,507.11
    +18.96 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Nikola taps its president for CEO post

Jaclyn Trop
·2 min read

Electric truck maker Nikola announced Wednesday that President Michael Lohscheller will become CEO on January 1.

Lohscheller, who will replace CEO Mark Russell upon his retirement, has joined the Nikola Board of Directors, effective immediately. He served as CEO of Opel and VinFast, as well as CFO at Volkswagen Group of America and Mitsubishi Motors Europe, before joining Nikola as President in March, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Since then, the company brought its long-delayed Tre battery-electric vehicle into series production and began piloting a hydrogen fuel cell version of the Tre with Total Transportation Services.

"In his six months since joining our company, Michael has continued to bring an increased sense of urgency, high level of accountability, improved lines of communication and accelerated decision-making to Nikola Motor,” Steve Girsky, Nikola's Chairman of the Board, said in a statement.

Nikola’s stock price rose 5.9% on the news during pre-market trading Wednesday. The share price was flat as of 10 a.m. ET.

The startup has struggled since going public through a $3.3 billion merger with special purpose acquisition company VectolQ in June 2020.

After making headlines for its eye-popping $29 billion valuation, the company was slowed by a string of controversies stemming from its founder Trevor Milton, which resulted in his removal as CEO and a $125 million penalty to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for deceiving investors.

The SEC said that Milton misled investors on numerous fronts including the company’s technological advancements and production capabilities. Milton was charged with criminal fraud.

Nikola reported Thursday a second-quarter net loss of $173 million, or 41 cents per share, on revenues of $18.1 million.

The company said it had produced 50 Nikola Tre BEVs in its Coolidge, Arizona, factory and that it remains on track to deliver between 300 and 500 of the trucks by the end of the year.

 

 

Recommended Stories

  • Nikola names Michael Lohscheller as next CEO

    Lohscheller, who joined the company in February, will take over as president from Russell and join Nikola's board effective immediately, the company said. Lohscheller, 53, was instrumental in Tre battery electric vehicles' production and in achieving development milestones for the Tre fuel-cell electric vehicles, the company said. Nikola, which aims to manufacture between 300 and 500 Tre battery electric trucks this year, stuck to its production target last week after its second-quarter revenue beat estimates.

  • Wendy's shares down 2.3% premarket as Q2 revenue falls short of estimates

    Wendy's Co. shares slid 2.3% in premarket trade Wednesday, after the fast-food company posted weaker-than-expected revenue for the second quarter. Wendy's had net income of $48.2 million, or 22 cents a share, for the quarter, down from $65.7 million, or 29 cents a share, in the year-earlier period. Adjusted per-share earnings came to 24 cents, ahead of the 22 cent FactSet consensus. Revenue rose to $537.8 million from $493.3 million, just below the $540.0 million FactSet consensus. Systemwide sa

  • Pockets of Strength in Consumer Staples Stocks: KO, MO, PG Earnings

    KO, MO and PG earnings shed light on the state of the consumer.

  • Nikola CEO Mark Russell to Retire, Michael Lohscheller to Take Helm

    Mr. Lohscheller, Nikola Motor’s president, will be elevated to the top job at the electric truck maker on Jan. 1.

  • Nikola CEO Russell to Step Down, Lohscheller Stepping In

    CEO Mark Russell is retiring in January, the company says. Current Nikola Motor President Michael Lohscheller is slated to assume the position.

  • Wendy’s stock flat on mixed earnings, strong international sales

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss Wendy's earnings and the outlook for the fast food chain.

  • Signet Jewelers Inks $360 Million Deal to Acquire Jewelry Platform Blue Nile

    The deal is the latest in a string of retail investments as the M&A market starts to heat up again.

  • Tesla 500 mile range Semi truck to start shipping this year, followed by the Cybertruck next year, Elon Musk tweets

    Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk tweeted Wednesday that a Tesla 500 mile range Semi truck will start shipping this year, to be followed by the Cybertruck next year. Tesla shares were up 1.9% premarket, as investors also digested the news that Musk sold almost $7 billion in Tesla stock in recent days, according to filings Tuesday with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and indicated he wants cash on hand as his legal fight with Twitter Inc. heats up. According to the filings, the Tesla chief executi

  • Is Most-Watched Stock Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) Worth Betting on Now?

    Zacks.com users have recently been watching Tilray Brands, Inc. (TLRY) quite a bit. Thus, it is worth knowing the facts that could determine the stock's prospects.

  • Where Will Bank of America Be at the End of 2023?

    It's safe to say that Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), the second-largest bank by assets in the U.S., is a completely different bank than it was after the Great Recession, when shares fell below $4. Toward the end of 2021, Bank of America traded at its highest stock price since 2007, at more than $49 per share, albeit it was a period when most stocks traded at elevated valuations. Let's take a look at where Bank of America could be at the end of 2023, in a little less than a year and a half.

  • Lithium Likely to Become a De-Facto Precious Metal: 5 Picks

    We have narrowed our search to five lithium producers. These are: ALB, LTHM, PLL, LAC and SQM.

  • Bloom Energy (BE) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Bloom Energy (BE) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 0.39%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    While every market advisor will tell you never to try to ‘time’ the market, timing is still important for success. Investors need to buy into low prices, and to do that, they need to know when prices are low. This doesn’t necessarily mean low in absolute dollar terms, but low relative to a stock’s recent past performance. In recognizing that lower price range, investors can turn to Wall Street’s pros for help. The analysts have been busy lately, picking out stocks that are in their lower price r

  • Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Exela Technologies, Inc. (XELA) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -168.33% and 7.46%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ: ABCL)Q2 2022 Earnings CallAug 09, 2022, 5:00 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood afternoon, and welcome to AbCellera's second quarter 2022 business update and conference call.

  • Disney earnings: What to expect from the media giant’s Q3 results

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal joins the Live show to discuss third-quarter earnings expectations for Disney, subscriber guidance, and the future of streaming.&nbsp;

  • Elon Musk sells $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss reports that Elon Musk has sold $6.88 billion worth of Tesla shares.

  • Senseonics Holdings (SENS) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Senseonics (SENS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 25% and 12.44%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • 5 of the Safest Warren Buffett Stocks You Can Confidently Buy Right Now

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has, arguably, cemented himself among the investing greats. In the 57 years he's held the reins at Berkshire, he's led his company's Class A shares (BRK.A) to an aggregate return of a scorching 3,641,613%, through Dec. 31, 2021. The Oracle of Omaha's company has outperformed the broad-based S&P 500 by so much that it's share price could fall 99% tomorrow and it would still be handily outpacing the S&P 500 since 1965.

  • Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 125% and 20.64%, respectively, for the quarter ended June 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?