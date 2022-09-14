U.S. markets close in 2 hours 32 minutes

Nikon Announces Investment in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global, Inc.

·3 min read

Accelerating Growth and Innovation in Additive Manufacturing

TOKYO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nikon Corporation (Nikon) today announced an investment in Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global, Inc. Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global, Inc. (HMT), an award-winning industry leader in additive manufacturing (AM), successfully created an approach that enables users to integrate additive tools onto any platform. This groundbreaking technology allows users to take full advantage of the manufacturing process by unifying multiple complementary technologies in one set up.

Laser cladding
Laser cladding

Parts manufacturers will often use AM processing and machining in tandem, depending upon their specific production goals and tolerances. HMT enabled a game-changing leap forward by unlocking the freedoms of additive while retaining the precision and surface finish capabilities of CNC, all in a single system. When using their patented AMBIT™ deposition heads only a simple tool change is required to switch from cutting to adding metal, giving users unprecedented flexibility. HMT's tool changeable heads are not limited to laser processes but are also compatible with numerous materials and a vast array of deployment methods. HMT can upgrade existing vertical platforms to enable both additive and subtractive machining capabilities in one system or create bespoke solutions with customized heads to meet the user's objectives.

Nikon manufactures some of the most precise equipment in the world, with its products being used in applications ranging from semiconductor manufacturing and mass production of panels for televisions and smart devices, to medical systems, automotive and satellites. Nikon established the Next Generation Project Division to accelerate the launch of new growth businesses, including advanced materials processing technologies, through synergies resulting from strategic investments and alliances with industry-leading companies worldwide.

This latest investment will enable HMT and Nikon to leverage their combined expertise to accelerate innovation and expand the hybrid manufacturing landscape. Yuichi Shibazaki, Nikon Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Next Generation Project Division said, "This investment in HMT is the latest component of our Next Generation Project program to further industrialization of digital manufacturing. As an industry leader with demonstrated collaborative capabilities, HMT and its AMBIT™ portfolio are well-matched with Nikon technologies. We look forward to working with them as part of our commitment to creating value and advancing society through novel industries like hybrid manufacturing."

Dr. Jason B. Jones, HMT Co-founder and CEO, said, "We are honored to receive investment from such a longstanding technology leader as Nikon. Together we will more fully deliver on the promise of additive and digital manufacturing. We expect the results of this technology will touch the lives of virtually all people on earth in the coming decades."

"Hybrid is all about synergy," Peter Coates, HMT Co-founder and CTO added. "For the better part of ten years in this industry we have taken pride in the strategic nature of our collaborations and our partnership with Nikon takes this to a whole new level by adding value to advanced manufacture."

About Nikon

Nikon has been a pioneer in optical technology markets worldwide since its inception in 1917. Today, utilizing advanced technologies, Nikon offers a wide range of products and solutions from digital cameras and binoculars to industrial precision equipment such as FPD and semiconductor lithography systems, microscopes, measuring instruments and products for the healthcare industry. Nikon aims to take advantage of its technologies to generate new core pillars of growth including material processing while continuing to be a leading company in precision and optics fields resulting in sustainable long-term increase in enterprise value.

About Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global, Inc.

Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies, LLC which is the US-based operating company of Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies Global, Inc. has been a global industry leader in hybrid and additive manufacturing since 2012. Pioneering a solution to marry the freedoms of additive with the precision of CNC machining, Hybrid has developed an unprecedented line of compact interchangeable deposition and inspection heads with elegant integration methods. This extends the capabilities of the everyday CNCs and robots without compromise, accelerating the adoption of the next wave of digital manufacturing.

Contact: Lisa Block, lisab@hybridmanutech.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1898354/Hybrid_Manufacturing_Technologies.jpg

 

SOURCE Hybrid Manufacturing Technologies

