NIKON ANNOUNCES NEW NIKKOR Z 40MM F/2 (SE) SPECIAL EDITION LENS WITH A TIMELESS DESIGN

·5 min read

Nikon Also Announces Exclusive Special Edition of the Retro-Inspired Nikon Z fc Mirrorless Camera

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nikon Inc. has announced the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE), a new special edition lens with a heritage design that takes inspiration from the era of iconic manual NIKKOR lenses. This fast aperture, compact prime lens is the perfect union of old and new, creating a stylish, fun-to-use lens with the modern optical tech for Z series mirrorless cameras.

Whether you're looking for a super-small lens with a comfortably familiar feel, or just vibing on the retro aesthetic, the new lens pairs perfectly with any Nikon Z series camera. With a distinctive and eye-catching design, the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) is a special edition of the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2, and is an ideal match for the heritage-styled Z fc. The lens is small enough to accompany APS-C mirrorless cameras like the Z 50, Z fc or Z 30, while also  a great light and compact "walk-around" lens for Z 5, Z 6II and Z 7II users.

"This lens hits every sweet spot; it's designed with a cool vintage look, while being fast, sharp, affordable and super compact." said Jay Vannatter, Executive Vice President, Nikon Inc.

The special edition of the 40mm f/2's intricate knurling is based on careful study of the authentic, original NIKKOR design. The lens body has a substantial grip similar to manual lenses, yet also features modern design elements such as a control ring for customizable versatility. The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) is simply a fun lens to use, with a fast f/2 aperture that makes it great in low light with a shallow depth of field that draws attention to the subject. The lens is so small and easy to carry around, while bringing exceptional sharpness for street photos and candid portraits. It also offers a natural angle of view (60mm-equivalent when attached to a DX body) which is ideal for shooting portraits, stills and standard perspective videos with gorgeous, blurred backgrounds and excellent low-light performance.

NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE): Standard Prime with Vintage Vibes

  • A compact, versatile prime lens that is ideal for everyday creation of casual portraits, street snaps, food photography and more.

  • Delivers fantastic blurred backgrounds with beautiful bokeh, and a dramatic separation of the subject from the background.

  • Ultra-compact, weighing only approximately 6 oz (170g) and only 1.8" long.

  • Built with 6 elements in 4 groups, with a 9-blade diaphragm for natural out of focus area.

  • Electronic diaphragm delivers precise aperture control for stable exposure during continuous shooting.

  • Focuses as close as 0.96ft (0.29m), which is excellent for capturing food and top-down photos of décor and tablescapes.

  • Designed with consideration for dust and drip-resistant performance with a sealing that prevents dust and water droplets from entering the lens.1

  • Content and video creators will appreciate the quiet operation and natural focus shift that allows from close focusing to infinity, reduced focus breathing and smooth aperture control.

  • Integrated customizable control ring can be assigned to adjust focus, ISO, aperture and exposure compensation.

  • Small-diameter, high-torque STM (stepping motor) in the AF mechanism ensures outstandingly quiet, fast and accurate operation, while realizing a great balance of compact size and superb AF control performance.

Nikon Z fc Special Edition Black

Nikon has also announced a new stylized version of the Nikon Z fc, which is now available as an all-black edition as a respectful homage to the original color schemes. The Z fc is a mirrorless camera with a design that evokes the essence of the legendary FM2 film camera, and this new design will surely appeal to those who appreciate subtle minimalism.

The Z fc is a compact and lightweight mirrorless camera, offering all the benefits of modern technology combined with stylish and satisfying precision carved analog dials. It features a 20.9-megapixel APS-C sensor for amazing image quality even in low light, combined with advanced technology such as full time Eye-Detection AF, 4K 30p video capture, and a vari-angle vlogger-style LCD screen to creatively compose. The Z fc makes it simple and fun to capture your content; users can embrace full manual control, or use the powerful automatic settings to easily capture stellar photos and videos that get noticed.

The Z fc is also currently available in the attractive black and silver scheme, as well as additional stylish colors including Amber Brown, White, Natural Gray, Sand Beige, Coral Pink and Mint Green.

Price and availability:

The new Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) will be available in early 2023, and will retail for $309.95 SRP at authorized Nikon dealers.

The new Nikon Z fc Black Edition paired with the NIKKOR Z DX 16-50mm f/3.5-6.3 VR lens will be available in late November for $1199.95 SRP*, and will be available exclusively through the Nikon Store.

About Nikon

Nikon Inc. is a world leader in digital imaging, precision optics and technologies for photo and video capture; globally recognized for setting new standards in product design and performance for an award-winning array of equipment that enables visual storytelling and content creation. Nikon Inc. distributes consumer and professional Z Series mirrorless camera, digital SLR cameras, a vast array of NIKKOR and NIKKOR Z lenses, Speedlights and system accessories, Nikon COOLPIX® compact digital cameras and Nikon software products. For more information, dial (800) NIKON-US or visit www.nikonusa.com, which links all levels of photographers and visual storytellers to the Web's most comprehensive learning and sharing communities. Connect with Nikon on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, TikTokVimeo and Flickr.

Specifications, design, product name, and supplied accessories may differ by country or area. Specifications and equipment are subject to change without any notice or obligation on the part of the manufacturer.

1. Thorough dust- and drip-resistance is not guaranteed in all situations or under all conditions.

*SRP (Suggested Retail Price) listed only as a suggestion. Actual prices are set by dealers and are subject to change at any time.

