Nikon Announces Z 600mm F4 Super-Telephoto Lens; Hands on and First Look YouTube Video at B&H

·5 min read

Photography News: Nikon has announced a new Z System NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S super-telephoto lens along with an accessory grip for remote camera control.

NEW YORK, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- B&H is excited to announce the Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens. The Z 600mm f/4 lens joins the Z 400mm f/2.8 lens as a fast super-telephoto option for the Z mirrorless system. It features a built-in 1.4x teleconverter, lighter weight, and an updated AF and optical performance. For video shooters, the MC-N10 Remote Grip offers improved control over shooting settings when working from a tripod, slider, shoulder rig, or gimbal.

Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S Lens

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1732756-REG/nikon_nikkor_z_600mm_f_4.html

Key Features

  • Z-Mount Lens/FX Format

  • Built-In 1.4x Teleconverter

  • Silky Swift VCM Autofocus System

  • 5.5-Stop VR Image Stabilization

  • Super ED, ED, Fluorite, and SR Elements

  • Meso Amorphous and ARNEO Coatings

  • Customizable Fn and Memory Set Buttons

  • Weather-Sealed Design, Fluorine Coating

The Nikon Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S is the latest super-telephoto in Nikon's lineup and is the second Z lens to feature a built-in teleconverter for greater versatility. The fast 600mm f/4 design can instantly be switched over to an effective 840mm f/5.6 for greater reach and the internal, dedicated TC design helps maintain a high degree of sharpness and clarity when in place.

Compared to the F-mount 600mm f/4 for SLR cameras, this Z-mount mirrorless lens sees a 14% reduction in weight (7.2 vs 8.4 lb) and has nearly the same dimensions despite featuring a built-in teleconverter. It also improves on past 600mm designs with an updated optical layout that includes a series of fluorite, short-wavelength refractive, and extra-low dispersion elements to control a variety of different aberration types. Also, it features a Meso Amorphous Coat that improves on previous anti-reflective coatings, especially with regard to diagonal incident light.

The Z 600mm f/4 features a host of technologies that debuted with the Z 400mm f/2.8, including the Silky Swift VCM autofocus system, which is especially quiet and fast, along with the use of an ABS encoder for high accuracy that benefits working with moving subjects. Also, VR performance is rated at 5.5 stops when used in conjunction with an IBIS-enabled camera and Synchro VR, or 5 stops of VR for the lens itself.

Additionally, this lens also features Nikon's intuitive "no-look" layout that includes various rings and buttons for lens-based control over shooting settings. The Focus, Control, and Fn Rings all have different knurled textures to differentiate them and there are four L-Fn buttons on the lens barrel.

The second announcement from Nikon is the MC-N10 Remote Grip, whose development was previously announced earlier in 2022. This auxiliary grip is compatible with Nikon Z9 camera and will also be compatible with the Z7 II and Z6 II cameras later this year following a forthcoming firmware update. This grip offers improved control over camera settings when working from a mounted position or in other circumstances where it is more convenient to change the settings on the camera body itself. The grip incorporates Fn buttons and command dials, along with an ARRI-style rosette for attaching to cages or rigs. It connects to the camera via USB-C and is powered using two AA batteries.

Learn more about the Nikon Z 600mm Super-Telephoto Lens at B&H Explora
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/explora/videos/photography/nikon-z-600mm-lens-and-remote-grip
Hand On Nikon NIKKOR Z 600mm f/4 TC VR S lens – First Look
https://youtu.be/RvF5UwJyvQc

About B&H Photo Video

As the world's largest source of photography, video, and audio equipment, as well as computers, drones, and home and portable entertainment, B&H is known worldwide for its attentive, knowledgeable sales force and excellent customer service, including fast, reliable shipping. B&H has been satisfying customers worldwide for over 48 years.

Visitors to the website can access a variety of educational videos and enlightening articles. The B&H YouTube Channel has an unmatched wealth of educational content. Our entertaining and informative videos feature product overviews from our in-house specialists. You can view the B&H Event Space presentations from many of the world's foremost experts and interviews with some of technology's most dynamic personalities. Tap into this exciting resource by subscribing to the B&H YouTube Channel here. In addition to videos, the B&H Explora blog presents new product announcements, gear reviews, helpful guides, and tech news written by product experts and industry professionals, as well as our award-winning podcasts.

When you're in Manhattan, take a tour of the B&H Photo SuperStore, located at 420 Ninth Avenue. The techno-carousel spins all year round at the counters and kiosks at B&H. With hundreds of products on display, the B&H Photo SuperStore is the place to test-drive and compare all the latest gear.

Contact Information
Henry Posner

B&H Photo Video
212-615-8820
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nikon-announces-z-600mm-f4-super-telephoto-lens-hands-on-and-first-look-youtube-video-at-bh-301665136.html

SOURCE B&H Photo

