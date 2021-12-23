U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,716.75
    +30.75 (+0.66%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,848.00
    +16.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,303.00
    +133.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.30
    +17.00 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.76
    -0.03 (-0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,810.10
    -1.60 (-0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    22.91
    -0.03 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4930
    +0.0360 (+2.47%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.67 (-3.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3405
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.3810
    -0.0480 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,915.21
    +2,592.20 (+5.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,291.88
    +58.27 (+4.72%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,373.34
    +31.68 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,827.79
    +29.42 (+0.10%)
     

Our Nikon Z Lens Guide Just Got a Great New Update!

Chris Gampat
·1 min read

We’ve got great news! If you’re a Nikon Z camera owner or considering a Nikon Z, then we’ve reviewed the majority of the system’s lenses. And you can check out our fully updated Nikon Z lens guide right here! We’re specifically focusing on the full frame lenses in this guide, and we’ve conducted independent reviews on these lenses. As Nikon’s camera system has received firmware updates, it’s gotten better and better. What’s more, they’ve got a few seriously great gems of lenses. Their 40mm f2 is fantastic, and so is their 50mm f1.2 lens! What’s more, they’ve got a full lineup of professional zoom lenses. So if you’re considering the new Nikon Z9, this might be one that you’re going to consider.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

Recommended Stories

  • Waymo Is Latest Company to Pull Out of CES Over Virus Concerns

    (Bloomberg) -- Google and General Motors Co. joined Intel Corp., the world’s largest chipmaker, and Alphabet Inc.’s autonomous driving unit, Waymo, in pulling out of in-person presentations at the CES technology conference scheduled for next month.Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosLar

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1? Consider This $589 Trillion Problem

    Shiba Inu's big brother, Dogecoin, offers some clues. But it still boils down to some simple math.

  • Cable Is Having a Bigger Impact on Wireless Than Anticipated

    Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) CEO Tom Rutledge thinks mobile is his company's biggest opportunity in 2022. Meanwhile, T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) CEO Mike Sievert said Charter and Comcast's (NASDAQ: CMCSA) virtual networks are taking a much larger share of the customer base than anticipated. At the same time, though, prepaid wireless subscriber growth at the big three wireless carriers continues to outpace population growth by a wide margin.

  • China Telecom Vows to Defy FCC Eviction, Keep Operating in U.S.

    (Bloomberg) -- China Telecom (Americas) Corp. said it intends to continue most of its U.S. operations despite an order from regulators to stop due to espionage concerns.Most Read from BloombergOmicron May Double Risk of Getting Infected on Planes, IATA SaysOmicron Has 80% Lower Risk of Hospitalization in South AfricaThree Sinovac Doses Fail to Protect Against Omicron in StudySingapore's Travelers Face Omicron ChaosLarry Summers Predicts the Future, and It Doesn’t Look GoodChina Telecom said in a

  • Top five cryptocurrency mobile apps of the year

    In the last couple of years, many prominent cryptocurrency projects were born, together with their useful mobile applications.

  • Telecom Stocks: Are Cable And Phone Companies In The Same Sinking Boat?

    Telecom stocks took a beating in the back half of 2021. Heading into 2022, investors are asking whether cable TV or wireless phone companies will bounce back quicker.

  • Green Is the Color of Mosaic's Charts

    Mosaic Co. is a large fertilizer manufacturer. While we might want to eat all organic foods, the reality is that the world needs fertilizers to try to feed the 7.9 billion people on this earth. Let's check out the charts.

  • Amazon restores cloud services after power outage hits data center

    "The issue has been resolved and the service is operating normally," AWS said. Amazon earlier said the outage had affected its platform that provides computing capacity to cloud network operated by its unit, Amazon Web Services (AWS).

  • My Favorite Software-as-a-Service Stocks for 2022

    Customers rarely cut software spending once the tools are engrained within their business process, making SaaS stocks great investments.

  • What Are Citi's Top Telecom, Networking Picks For 2022?

    Citi analyst Jim Suva named Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE: KEYS), followed by Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE: MSI) and Ciena Corp (NYSE: CIEN), as his top telecom and networking picks for 2022. Keysight should benefit from semi-cap equipment, new buildouts, edge computing, and new automotive electronic complexity growth, Suva notes. Keysight is a leader in testing and measurement, helping electronics OEMs and suppliers alike bring products to market to fit industry standards and specifications.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Computer Networking Group Out-Performs Amid Tech Volatility

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple iPhone Sales Are Stronger Than Expected, Says Morgan Stanley

    Apple is set to report upside sales and earnings for the December quarter because iPhone sales are brisk, says Morgan Stanley.

  • Best Cybersecurity ETFs for Q1 2022

    The global cybersecurity market is expected to expand at a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9% through 2028 as cybercrime and cyberattacks affect more individuals, companies, and governments.

  • Webull vs. Coinbase: How They Compare

    Webull and Coinbase are two of the top online investment platforms. Webull offers a relatively new online brokerage that deals mostly in liquid assets. Webull is a favorite of young millennial investors who are just starting, but it also attracts medium-level and … Continue reading → The post Webull vs. Coinbase: How They Compare appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Buyback Looms As Catalyst, 2022 Guidance A Wild Card

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • The last major obstacle to cracking the code on self-driving cars

    The Intel-backed startup wants to use its position as the world's biggest seller of driver assistance systems to map every road on earth and develop a safer, more reliable self-driving car.

  • Apple Shuts 8 Shops Amid COVID-19 Resurgence: Report

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) temporarily shuttered at least eight retail stores in the U.S. and Canada since December 21 as COVID-19 cases surged among the public and employees, Bloomberg reports. Apple typically shuts down a retail store when around 10% of staff members test positive for COVID-19. "We regularly monitor conditions, and we will adjust our health measures to support the well-being of customers and employees," the report quoted Apple. As COVID-19 case numbers and the omicron variant su

  • Best Telecom ETFs for Q1 2022

    Telecom exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are liquid instruments that have exposure to companies which provide the infrastructure, products and services that enable communication. The telecommunications sector includes mobile phones manufacturers and internet service providers along with companies that provide audio, video, and other services electronically.

  • Tech Giant Amazon restores Cloud Services Following Multiple Power Outages

    Amazon’s cloud service power outage caused downtime on several platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Robinhood and Slack.

  • Amazon iPad sales drop the prices of Apple's latest WiFi and cellular models

    Amazon is giving you the chance to grab some of Apple's latest iPad models at a discount before the year ends.