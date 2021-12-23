Our Nikon Z Lens Guide Just Got a Great New Update!

We’ve got great news! If you’re a Nikon Z camera owner or considering a Nikon Z, then we’ve reviewed the majority of the system’s lenses. And you can check out our fully updated Nikon Z lens guide right here! We’re specifically focusing on the full frame lenses in this guide, and we’ve conducted independent reviews on these lenses. As Nikon’s camera system has received firmware updates, it’s gotten better and better. What’s more, they’ve got a few seriously great gems of lenses. Their 40mm f2 is fantastic, and so is their 50mm f1.2 lens! What’s more, they’ve got a full lineup of professional zoom lenses. So if you’re considering the new Nikon Z9, this might be one that you’re going to consider.

