Our Nikon z6 II Review Was Updated. A Hint at Something Big?

Firmware 1.3 for the Nikon z6 II brings the new Portrait Impressions feature along with the voice memo feature and a few other things. The most fascinating though is the new Portrait Impressions. It addresses a concern we’ve had about Nikon’s images being a bit too green. It’s a bit difficult to use, but you can get some nice results with it. However, it only applies the changes to JPEGs. Our Nikon z6 II review has been updated, and we invite you to check it out.

You can view this article and much more with minimal ads in our brand new app for iOS, iPadOS, and Android.

There are a few oddities about this update that I discussed with Hillary before writing this. First off, the Nikon z6 II is indeed a very good camera. It’s highly capable and it can use Nikon’s best lenses to make beautiful images. But this update is a little weird as it feels like Nikon is making something that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Everything that Portrait Impressions can do has been possible with every camera system. But Nikon could’ve taken this update further by adding a few presets to the camera. More importantly, Nikon could’ve found a way to apply this image edit to the RAW file. However, at the moment, it’s just easier to edit the RAW files. I hope Nikon changes this. Photographers set in their ways of editing the RAW in post-production will probably keep doing that. If they’ve been shooting for years, they also would’ve thought at some point that their predecessors would keep using Rodinal and looking at contact sheets. But lots of folks find it very liberating to not need to edit their images at all. That’s where things need to go.

What I’m hoping is that Nikon will be adding something big. They’ve got tons of creative looks in-camera. And I’d like to apply those to RAWs and JPEGs both. You can currently apply it to video if you wish.

Here’s what we said: