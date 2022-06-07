Nikos Lavidas new Brand President Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos

U.S. markets open in 5 hours 40 minutes

Ahold Delhaize
  • AHODF

Zaandam, the Netherlands, 7 June,2022 – Nikos Lavidas has been appointed Brand President of Greek supermarket chain Alfa Beta Vassilopoulos (‘Alfa Beta’), effective August 20th. In his new role, Nikos will lead Ahold Delhaize’s brand Alfa Beta, which is part of the CSE region of Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia. Nikos will report into Jesper Lauridsen, COO Ahold Delhaize CSE Region and Brand President at Albert Czech Republic.

Nikos Lavidas has had an extensive career in food retail. In 2009 and 2010, he worked as Managing Director at Kraft Foods. After that he joined the Greek supermarket chain I&S Sklavenitis S.A. There Nikos worked for almost nine years, starting as Head of Strategy and Expansion. He led the company through a reorganization and a series of acquisitions, which allowed the company to grow into a major Greek retailer. He was appointed Chief Operating Officer in 2019. Most recently Nikos worked at Upfield, a newly formed regional business unit of Unilever. As Managing Director, he held overall accountability for Greece, Cyprus and Albania and several other countries within South East Europe.



Wouter Kolk, CEO Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia: “This appointment is a positive step for Alfa Beta, our prominent Greek food retailer. Alfa Beta is strongly rooted in Greece, leads in food e-commerce and has a broad high quality and healthy offering and a successful customer loyalty program. With Nikos Lavidas on board, the team will be reinforced by someone with extensive experience in the supermarket sector as well as on the supplier side. Nikos is well able to weigh all interests and will ensure the best offer for customers, together with the Alfa Beta team. I wish Nikos all the success in his new role!”

Jesper Lauridsen: “I am very happy to welcome Nikos as Brand President of AB. He will join a strong team of retail professionals in serving millions of customers every day.”

Nikos Lavidas: “I am absolutely thrilled to be making such an important step of becoming part of AB Vassilopoulos, a company with such a strong legacy in Greece. I cannot wait to join my efforts with the AB team in this exciting and ambitious path to growth.”


- Ends -

Cautionary notice
This communication includes forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts may be forward-looking statements. Words such as effective, will, step, prominent, leads, successful, be, ensure, to be, ambitious, path to, growth, to, drive and is, or other similar words or expressions, are typically used to identify forward-looking statements.
Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and that may cause actual results of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. (the “Company”) to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the Company’s public filings and other disclosures. Forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the Company’s management and assumptions based on information currently available to the Company’s management. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and the Company does not assume any obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

For more information

  • Press office: +31 88 6595134 / media.relations@aholddelhaize.com

  • Investor relations: +31 88 659 5213

  • Social media: Instagram: @Ahold-Delhaize | LinkedIn: @Ahold-Delhaize | Twitter: @AholdDelhaize 

About Ahold Delhaize
Ahold Delhaize is one of the world’s largest food retail groups and a leader in both supermarkets and e-commerce. Its family of great local brands serves 55 million customers each week, both in stores and online, in the United States, Europe, and Indonesia. Together, these brands employ more than 413,000 associates in 7,452 grocery and specialty stores and include the top online retailer in the Benelux and the leading online grocers in the Benelux and the United States. Ahold Delhaize brands are at the forefront of sustainable retailing, sourcing responsibly, supporting local communities and helping customers make healthier choices. The company’s focus on four growth drivers – drive omnichannel growth, elevate healthy and sustainable, cultivate best talent and strengthen operational excellence – is helping to fulfil its purpose, achieve its vision and prepare its brands and businesses for tomorrow. Headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands, Ahold Delhaize is listed on the Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels stock exchanges (ticker: AD) and its American Depositary Receipts are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. and quoted on the OTCQX International marketplace (ticker: ADRNY). For more information, please visit:www.aholddelhaize.com.

 


