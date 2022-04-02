NIL: Michigan basketball player explains how he built a lucrative TikTok empire

When Adrien Nuñez first learned NCAA athletes would eventually be cleared to profit from their name image and likeness (NIL) without losing eligibility, the Michigan guard started making TikToks hoping that he could bring further interest to his Instagram account and eventually attract brands.

Now it's Nuñez's TikTok, not Instagram, that's driving his revenue. With more than three million followers, Nuñez generates revenue in ways that include posting sponsored content for brands such as Spotify (SPOT) and SoFi (SOFI).

“It kind of just morphed into what it is today,” Nuñez said. “I wouldn't say there was a moment where I was like: 'Wow I'm really blowing up, blowing up and I'm going to be able to make a lot of money off of this."'

Nuñez, who averaged less than a point per game over his four-year career, shows that it's not just the best players making the most money in the NIL landscape.

Michigan Wolverines guard Adrien Nuñez shares laughs with teammates during team practice before the NCAA Tournament South Regional, Mar 23, 2022 in San Antonio. (Photo: Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports)

The Michigan senior, who averaged less than five minutes per game this season, recently ranked as the ninth-highest potential NIL earner for social media posts among players in the men’s and women’s basketball Sweet 16, according to Opendorse. He's never scored more than eight points in a game for the Wolverines but is ranked higher than projected top-five NBA draft pick Jaden Ivey and North Carolina star Caleb Love.

“I feel like these companies, they're valuing your audience,” Nuñez said. “A couple of companies will care about what you do on the court but it's really about the numbers that you provide. With me, it's just the accounts that I have, have the follower count that these companies are looking for paired with the basketball so that's really the biggest thing I feel like. They're not too worried about what's happening on the court, it's really how you can benefit them off the court.”

He described the nascent NIL industry as the “Wild Wild West.” With no precedent on how to operate in an environment where college athletes can be paid, he’s relied on a simple social media strategy: Be as natural as possible.

A screengrab from Nuñez's TikTok video sponsored by Celsius. (@adrien_nunez/TikTok)

His sponsored posts, which also include energy drink Celsius and CashApp, are often not much different than a usual TikTok. Many feature Nuñez and his girlfriend Carson Roney performing a dance or playing basketball.

The couple often engages with the audience as well by posting requested videos or responding to comments. As the TikToks rack up millions of views, it appears more like a couple sharing their relationship with the world than an advertisement to use an app or drink or a certain beverage.

“He's got a relationship with his audience too,” Outshine Founder and CEO Barbara Jones, who advises Nuñez, told Yahoo Finance Live. “I think that's a huge part of it. It's not just how many followers you have. It's what your engagement is and how you interact with those fans because that's what really these brands are looking for.”

