U.S. markets open in 6 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,014.25
    +15.25 (+0.38%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,146.00
    +67.00 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,185.00
    +87.50 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,904.60
    +6.30 (+0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.07
    +0.12 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.10
    -4.40 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.57
    -0.11 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0618
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9230
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.29
    -0.58 (-2.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2061
    +0.0015 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.8340
    -0.0280 (-0.02%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    24,414.60
    +374.92 (+1.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.44
    +6.81 (+1.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,930.63
    -47.12 (-0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,104.32
    -368.78 (-1.34%)
     
WATCH:

What you need to know from Nvidia's earnings call

Nilfisk reports fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 results

Nilfisk Holding A/S
·6 min read
Nilfisk Holding A/S
Nilfisk Holding A/S

Nilfisk, a leading global provider of professional cleaning products and services, reported its 2022 results today.


Commenting on the results, Torsten Türling, CEO of Nilfisk said:
“With a strong Q4 result, we finished the year 2022 on a high note. In Q4, we achieved growth in our branded professional business across all regions and EBITDA margin before special items recovered to 14.6%. We continued our journey towards long-term sustainable growth with a reported growth of 7.5% to a revenue of 1,069.5m EUR in the full-year 2022, the second year in a row of substantial revenue growth.


Our Business Plan 2026 has served us well in 2022, helping us weather several challenges. We countered the severe inflationary pressures increasingly well with our improved pricing practice. We achieved a double-digit organic revenue growth in our Americas region despite the disruption caused by a tornado destroying our US Distribution Center end of March 2022. And with Service-as-a-Business, we launched our new growth platform, which has already started to deliver the first results.
The implementation of new Ways of Working has supported the execution of our business plan and benefitted our financial results. In 2022, Nilfisk delivered an EBITDA before special items of 140.8 mEUR, the second highest in the company’s history”.

 

Full-year 2022 highlights

We delivered organic revenue growth and an EBITDA margin bsi in line with the updated outlook provided on October 26, 2022.


• Revenue amounted to 1,069.5 mEUR, corresponding to reported growth of 7.5% from 2021.
• Organic growth was 4.9%, driven by an 8.6% organic growth within branded professional business across all regions. This was in line with our guidance from October 26, 2022 of organic revenue growth of between 4.5% and 6.5%.
• With organic growth of 12.5%, the strategically important Americas region grew the fastest. Growth was driven by continued market share gains from both strategic accounts and the dealer business.
• In Europe organic growth within the branded professional business was 6.7%. This was achieved across many markets despite a slowing economy due to the war in Ukraine, the energy crisis and high inflation. Strong pricing execution supported growth in Europe.
• The process to liquidate Nilfisk Russia was initiated in 2022, after suspending business in Russia on March 4, 2022.
• Organic growth in APAC was 4.6%, driven from the southeast Asian markets and Australia, countering the negative impact from COVID-19 lockdowns in China.
• Revenue from Consumer declined -15.2% organically while Private Label and other declined with -15.7%. The development was following the slowdown in the respective consumer markets and the building and construction segment.
• The gross margin came to 39.5%, 1%-point lower than for 2021. The decline was primarily driven by headwinds from inflation on raw materials, higher freight costs and to a lesser extent due to lower capacity utilization at our manufacturing facilities.
• The overhead cost ratio remained stable at 32.0% due to strict cost control. The increase in overhead costs of 23.9 mEUR reflects foreign exchange rate effects, a higher overall activity, inflationary cost pressures as well as investments in Business Plan 2026 initiatives.
• EBITDA before special items (bsi) amounted to 140.8 mEUR representing an EBITDA margin bsi of 13.2%. This represents a reduction of 130 bps or 3.5 mEUR mainly driven by the inflationary pressures not fully mitigated by pricing actions during 2022.
• Special items increased to 9.9 mEUR, compared to 4.4 mEUR in 2021. Special items were mainly related to the liquidation of Nilfisk Russia and restructuring in connection with the implementation of Business Plan 2026.
• Free cash flow amounted to 54.5 mEUR, 4.0 mEUR lower than in 2021. While operating cash flow grew during 2022, increased investments into the US Distribution Center rebuild and strategic R&D investments consumed an additional 9 mEUR in cash compared to 2021.
• Cash flow benefitted from changes in working capital, which was positively impacted by the non-recourse factoring program initiated in autumn 2022. Factoring reached 21.2 mEUR at end-2022.

Key figures

mEUR

FY 2022

FY 2021

Q4 2022

Q4 2021

Revenue

1,069.5

994.9

270.3

260.6

Organic growth

4.9%

20.7%

2.3%

16.7%

Gross margin

39.5%

40.5%

39.5%

38.8%

EBITDA before special items

140.8

144.3

39.5

31.5

EBITDA margin before special items

13.2%

14.5%

14.6%

12.1%

Free cash flow excl. acquisitions and divestments

54.5

58.5

48.4

15.5

Financial gearing

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

 

Outlook for 2023

For our outlook, we expect that the current macro-economic uncertainty will continue into 2023, leading to some volume decline, particularly in the European market.


The range for organic revenue growth is expected to be -2% to 2%. This is supported by full-year effects of pricing actions completed in 2022 and by a substantial order book at end-2022. Negative organic growth would require a worsening of current trading conditions.


The range for the EBITDA margin bsi is expected to be 12% to 14%.

Organic revenue growth

-2% to 2%

EBITDA margin before special items

12% to 14%

Given our ongoing initiatives and investments in structurally improving the business, our financial targets for 2026 are confirmed.

 

Webcast

Nilfisk will host a webcast today at 11:00 am CET. Presentation materials will be available on the website prior to the webcast. Please pre-register for the call no later than 10:55 using the link below:

Conference call link (use this to ask questions):

https://services.choruscall.it/DiamondPassRegistration/register?confirmationNumber=6183662&linkSecurityString=78de9b412

Webcast streaming:

https://getvisualtv.net/stream/?nilfisk-fy-2022-3b7uevqw3q

The video will be available for viewing after the event along with the presentation from the day on: https://investor.nilfisk.com/

 

Contacts

Investors relations
Elisabeth Klintholm

T: +45 2555 6337


Media relations
Allan Jørgensen

T: +45 2849 4465

 

Forward-looking statements

Statements made about the future in this report reflect the Executive Management Board’s current expectations with regard to future events and financial results. Statements about the future are by their nature subject to uncertainty, and the results achieved may therefore differ from the expectations, due to economic and financial market developments, legislative and regulatory changes in markets that the Nilfisk Group operates in, development in product demand, competitive conditions, energy and raw material prices, and other risk factors. Nilfisk Holding A/S disclaims any liability to update or adjust statements about the future or the possible reasons for differences between actual and anticipated results except where required by legislation or other regulations.

Attachments


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire David Einhorn Loads Up on These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They Could Bounce

    Only a relatively small number of investors enjoyed 2022’s treacherous bear conditions, and one of those was David Einhorn. In contrast to the S&P 500’s 19% loss, Einhorn’s hedge fund Greenlight Capital notched returns of 36.6%, in what amounted to the fund’s finest year in a decade. The value investor’s strategy obviously worked wonders in a year when more risk-flavored stocks got hammered and in a recent note to investors, the fund stated they believe their game plan “has and will continue to

  • ‘Worth a Roll of the Dice’: Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Bets on These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For many, competing in the Olympics is the pinnacle of sporting achievement, and getting there takes years of sweat, toil and sacrifice. However, it’s child’s play compared to facing off in the stock market. That's at least the opinion of Ray Dalio, the billionaire founder of the world's largest hedge fund, Bridgewater Associates. In a recent interview, Dalio has likened the stock market to poker, where “somebody's going to take money away from somebody else.” Not only that, but portfolios are a

  • Time to Buy Alibaba (BABA) or Block (SQ) Stock with Earnings Approaching?

    This shortened week of trading will be highlighted by internet and technology services companies Alibaba (BABA) and Block's (SQ) quarterly reports.

  • Stocks moving in after-hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

    Stocks moving in after hours: Nvidia, Lucid, Etsy, Bumble

  • Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) Beats Q4 Earnings Estimates

    Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 1.37% and 9.79%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Why AMD Stock Is Rising After Hours

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD) shares are trading higher in Wednesday's after-hours session in sympathy with shares of Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), which jumped 7% on fourth-quarter earnings. NVDA Q4 Revenue: $6.05 billion beat estimates of $6.01 billion NVDA Q4 EPS: $0.88 beat estimates of $0.81 Quarterly revenue was down 21% year-over-year, but full-year 2022 revenue stayed flat. Data center was up 11% year-over-year, while gaming was down 46%. "AI is at an inflection point, setting u

  • Warren Buffett's new 13F is out — and he's leaning on these 4 big holdings to fight white-hot inflation

    The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Analysts Suggest 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    Inflation, interest rates, and recession – these are the bogeymen of investing, and they’ve been watching over our shoulders for the past year. We all know the story by now, the rate of inflation, at 6.4%, is still high, the Federal Reserve is hiking rates in an attempt to push back against high prices, and that could tip the economy into recession. At a time like this, investors are showing a growing interest in finding strong defensive portfolio moves. It’s a mindset that naturally turns us to

  • Domino’s Plunges Most on Record as Customers Shun Price Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. plummeted the most on record in Sydney after the pizza chain operator said its first-half earnings fell as customers spurned price increases meant to offset inflationary pressures.Most Read from BloombergMcKinsey Plans to Eliminate About 2,000 Jobs in One of Its Biggest Rounds of CutsHow Much Do Investors Say They Need to Retire? At Least $3 MillionChina Urges State Firms to Drop Big Four Auditors on Data RiskRussia’s War on Ukraine, China

  • Top Analyst Reports for Amazon.com, Morgan Stanley & Fortinet

    Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Morgan Stanley (MS) and Fortinet, Inc. (FTNT).

  • ‘Big Short’ Michael Burry Pours Money Into These 2 Stocks — Here’s Why They May Be Worth Buying

    Michael Burry’s fame spread far and wide after his exploits were documented in the Big Short – the book - and later the movie - that told the story of Burry’s success in betting against the housing market during the financial crisis of 2008. That was a move that turned out to be a hugely profitable one. Burry went short then and hasn’t been shy in issuing repeated warnings on the current state of the market, either. In addition to some recent enigmatic tweets that hint at looming disaster, Burry

  • AI Stock: Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What C3.ai Earnings, Charts Show

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Unity Stock Is Falling

    Unity Software Inc (NYSE: U) shares are trading lower in Wednesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued below par outlook. Unity said fourth-quarter revenue increased 43% year-over-year to $451 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $438.81 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company said Create Solutions 2022 revenue grew 41% year-on-year. Revenue growth was broad-based, with games up 24% year-over-year and industries (beyond games) up

  • Lucid sees disappointing 2023 EV production as orders drop amid weakening demand

    (Reuters) -Lucid Group Inc on Wednesday forecast 2023 production well short of analysts' expectations and reported a major drop in orders during the fourth quarter amid weakening demand, sending the electric carmaker's shares down 11% after hours. The Newark, California-based company, which was already battling supply chain and logistics issues and struggling to deliver cars, was hit by aggressive price cuts sparked by Tesla Inc that lured consumers away from its luxury cars amid rising interest rates and soaring inflation. "There's a lot more competition than a year ago ... a lot more EVs becoming available at lower price points than the Lucid Air vehicle," said Garrett Nelson, an analyst at CFRA Research.

  • After-Hours Alert: Why Teladoc Stock Is Diving

    Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE: TDOC) shares are trading lower in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported fourth-quarter results and issued weak guidance. What Happened: Teladoc said fourth-quarter revenue increased 15% year-over-year to $637.71 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $633.65 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of $23.49 per share due to non-cash goodwill impairment charges of $23.26 per share. Excluding the impairment

  • EV Startup Lucid Aims to Nearly Double Production in 2023

    The electric-vehicle maker said its forecast, which is below analyst expectations, reflects economic concerns.

  • Super rich New Yorkers — including billionaire Carl Icahn — are fleeing the Big Apple in droves. These are the top 3 states they're quickly escaping to

    These snowbirds are heading south for the winter. And staying put.

  • Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Acer Therapeutics Inc. (ACER) closed at $2.18, marking a +1.87% move from the previous day.

  • Morningstar Lists Three Undervalued, 'Superior' Dividend Stocks

    Morningstar says two factors can indicate stocks with safe dividends: economic moats and distance-to-default scores.

  • You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk

    As inflation and interest rates have increased, the rates paid on cash deposits have barely budged – until now. With inflation averaging more than 8% for 2022, the Federal Reserve increased interest rates several times, hiking the benchmark federal funds rate … Continue reading → The post You Can Now Get an Easy 5% Return on Your Cash With No Risk appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.